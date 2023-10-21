The 52nd Formula One United States Grand Prix 2023 begins this weekend, October 22. The race, which runs this Friday through Sunday, will bring some of the world’s best racing drivers to Austin, Texas, including Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, to name just a few. Find out the times, broadcast TV channels and more complete information about the protagonists.

Formula One returns at the 2023 United States Grand Prix this Sunday, October 22, so to follow live coverage of the entire race you can log on to ABC/ESPN (US), Sky Sports (UK) and F1 TV Pro (UK). In a few other lucky countries, such as Austria, it will be possible to follow F1 live for free. If you are away from home, use a VPN to follow the regular broadcast from anywhere. Below you will find all the information on how to watch F1 on TV.

Next race: US Grand Prix 2023

Practice 1 – Friday 20th October | 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET

– Friday 20th October | 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET Qualifying – Friday 20th October | 10pm BST / 5pm ET

– Friday 20th October | 10pm BST / 5pm ET Sprint Shootout – Saturday 21st October | 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET

Saturday 21st October | 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET Sprint – Saturday 21st October | 11pm BST / 6pm ET

– Saturday 21st October | 11pm BST / 6pm ET Grand Prix – Sunday 22nd October | 8pm BST / 3pm ET

The 2023 United States Grand Prix takes place over 56 laps of the 5.513-kilometer Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Can three-time world champion Max Verstappen win all the remaining races, and will McLaren be able to stop him?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has his third consecutive World Championship in the bag, but Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso are still fighting for points. Ferrari, under new team principal Fred Vasseur, continues to look to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to turn poles into race wins.

Watch F1 live in the USA

In the USA, ESPN and ABC have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don’t have cable? It’s actually cheaper to watch ESPN and ABC on streaming services such as Sling or FuboTV.

The 2023 Italian GP is split across ESPN2 (practice and qualifying) and ESPN/ESPN+ (full race).

Watch F1 live in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front row seat.

Kayo Sports offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial. After that, you’ll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. One is AU$25; Basic is $30; Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will also show free highlights of every 2023 F1 race.

Watch F1 live in Spain

DAZN has the exclusive rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do.

How to watch F1 live stream in Brazil

Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.

How to watch F1 live stream in Croatia

SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

How to watch F1 live stream in Finland

F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

How to watch F1 live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.

How to watch F1 live stream in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

How to watch F1 live stream in Japan

DAZN has been the home of Formula 1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.

How to watch F1 live stream in Portugal

Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm’s streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

How to watch F1 live stream in Mexico

Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2023 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2023 Mexican GP (29th Oct). It should also be remembered that you can live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $949 a year. That’s compared to just $29.99 a year in India.

How to watch F1 live online?

Lucky F1 fans in Australia, Austria and Luxembourg can pick up a free live F1 stream. There are also free, extended highlights available too.

Austria: Servus TV is streaming 12 race free online, including the US GP. ORF has the other 11.

Servus TV is streaming 12 race free online, including the US GP. ORF has the other 11. Luxembourg : RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2023 Formula 1 race.

: RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2023 Formula 1 race. Belgium : RTBF will serve up a free F1 live stream (email registration required).

: RTBF will serve up a free F1 live stream (email registration required). Australia : 10Play will provide free highlights of every race this season.

: 10Play will provide free highlights of every race this season. UK: Channel 4 airs free highlights of every race.

Get the F1 Season pass for $29.99

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for just $9.99 a month or $79.99 per year, while those in France can snag it for just €7.99 a month. In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 a year after the 7-day free trial.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic ‘Access’ version for live timings but you can’t watch any live races).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices: