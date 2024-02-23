The second full moon of 2024, the “Snow Moon,” will grace the evening skies on the last weekend in February, when it rises in the east just as the sun sets in the west. The farthest from Earth in 2024, technically called an apogee full moon, will be the smallest full moon of the year. When and where to see the Full Snow Moon and the micromoon 2024? More details in this article. Get ready for a spectacular night show.

A full moon occurs when the moon is on the exact opposite side of the Earth from the sun. Most of the time the moon is illuminated by sunlight. Occasionally, the Moon’s orbit brings it into the Earth’s shadow. February’s full moon will not reach the Earth’s shadow because the lunar orbit is tilted five degrees relative to the plane of the Earth’s orbit and, therefore, the Earth will not be directly between the Sun and the Moon.

Although this full Moon could be classified as a “micromoon,” this is not a recognized astronomical term; it only describes the fact that the Moon appears slightly smaller. The difference in size is only noticeable to the most conscientious observers, and is around 10%.

When Is The Snow Moon?

The “Snow Moon” will turn full at 12:30 UTC/7:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, February 24, and the best time to watch it rise will be dusk later that day.

Where to see Full Snow Moon of 2024?

You’ll want to be farther west in the U.S. if you’re hoping to see the exact moment the Moon is full. For example, the U.S. Naval Observatory shows that in New York City, the Moon sets, or drops below the horizon, at 6:58 a.m. EST Saturday morning.

In Chicago, the full Moon is at 6:30 a.m. CST, and the Moon sets at 6:55 a.m. CST. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the full Moon is at 4:30 a.m. PST, giving people there plenty of time as the Moon doesn’t set until 6:49 a.m. PST.

What is needed to see the Snow Moon on Saturday, February 24?

To appreciate the Snow Moon, you will be able to do it from any area clear of buildings, so being located in high places, or away from the big city is usually more convenient. From wherever you are, you will be able to see it with the naked eye, since no special tools are needed.

Why is it called a Snow Moon?

Among Native Americans, February’s full moon was known as the Snow Moon because of the heavy snowfall that usually falls during February in this region.

It also marks a new lunar cycle that for many communities and cultures is a new opportunity to initiate personal growth and a strong spiritual connection.

The Snow Moon can be associated with wholeness, energy and the manifestation of great personal desires.