What is the weather forecast for USA today September 14, 2023? With an extension of thousands of miles, the United States is one of the largest territories in the world and its weather conditions are varied due to the presence of various geographical features. For this reason, the National Weather Service (NWS) is in charge of measuring and recording the weather in each state and here in Depor you will find out the latest updates of the weather forecast.

It should be noted that the US is dominated by temperate temperatures, tropical ones in Hawaii and Florida, arctic ones in Alaska, semi-arid ones in the Great Plains area and west of the Mississippi River, arid ones in the large basins of the Southwest, and moderate winters in the Northwest area. That’s why you should be aware of the sudden changes in the climate of the city you live in.

USA weather today September 14, 2023 by city

Alburquerque: 15º

Atlanta: 23º

Baltimore: 23º

Boston: 20º

Charlotte: 22º

Chicago: 15º

Columbus: 13º

Dallas: 22°

Denver: 15º

Detroit: 12º

Philadelphia: 21º

Honolulu: 26º

Houston: 28º

Indianapolis: 13º

Jacksonville: 27º

Las Vegas: 28º

Los Angeles: 20º

Memphis: 19º

Miami: 29°

Milwaukee: 13º

North Kansas City: 18º

New Orleans: 27º

New York: 21º

Oklahoma City: 20º

Omaha: 19º

Phoenix: 29º

Portland: 19º

San Antonio: 26º

San Diego: 19º

Seattle: 16º

Virginia Beach: 22º

Washington: 21º

What is the weather like in the United States throughout the year?

In general, average annual temperatures in the United States range from 21.5 °C (70.7 °F) in Florida to -3.0 °C (26.6 °F) in Alaska.

The warmest temperatures are found in the south and southwest, where the climate is subtropical or tropical, and the coldest ones are found in Alaska, where the climate is arctic.

Meanwhile, in the center of the country, temperatures tend to be milder. In the north, temperatures can be colder in winter and warmer in summer. In the east part of the US, temperatures are warmer in summer and cooler in winter.

What is the best state in the USA to live in for its weather?

It is commonly estimated that California is the best state in the US to live in thanks to its weather. California’s climate is Mediterranean, which means it has dry winters and humid summers.

Average temperatures in southern California range from 50 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit (10 to 27 degrees Celsius) year-round. Northern California is a bit cooler, with average temperatures ranging from 40 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit (4 to 21 degrees Celsius).

California’s climate is ideal for many people and provides a variety of outdoor activities throughout the year.

However, for many people, the positive results of living in California outweigh the dangers, such as wildfires, earthquakes and droughts.