If you lack inspiration to say the right words of love on Mother’s Day, here I share 50 perfect quotes that will help you solve it. This way you can send the best message for mom this Sunday, May 12. In the United States and other countries around the world, Mother’s Day is a special date where tribute is paid to the extraordinary women who fill our lives with love, wisdom and unlimited strength.

It is a special occasion that falls annually on the second Sunday of May. This year, in 2024, it’ll be observed on May 12th, as an opportunity to show our mothers how much we cherish them and celebrate the special bond between mothers and their children.

Choose the best message from our list that we share below:

Mother’s Day Messages for All Mums

1. Happy Mother’s Day to the best [gardening, dog-walking, flat-pack-making] mum in the world! I hope your day is full of all your favourite things – you deserve it.

2. Mum. Not only are you the best at [catching spiders], you’re also the best at being my mum. Love you lots!

3. Wishing you all the love in the world on Mother’s Day. Thanks for everything you do for the kids. They love you to bits and can’t wait to [watch cartoons and go bug hunting with you].

4. There isn’t a card big enough to list all the things I love about you – [your questionable dancing, your love of Dolly Parton and your ability to turn anything into a positive], to name just a few. Love you lots and lots.

5. Thanks for everything this year, and well, every year! You’re a mum in a million.

6. Happy Mother’s Day. I hope you know just how much I love you.

7. Happy Mother’s Day! You inspire me, and I can’t believe how lucky I am to have you as my mum.

8. Have a wonderful Mother’s Day, Mum. I love you more than words can say!

Choose the best message to dedicate to your mother on Mother's Day. (Photo: Canva)

Mother’s Day Messages for New Mums

9. Happy Mother’s Day. To my best friend and [night-feeding-nappy-changing] partner in crime. Love you lots.

10. I can’t wait to start this adventure with you. [BABY NAME] and I are very lucky to have you.

11. Wishing you a day filled with cuddles, giggles and (hopefully) a little time to yourself. Happy Mother’s Day!

12. Happy first Mother’s Day! You’re already the best mum in the world. FACT.

13. This is the beginning of a new and exciting (and let’s face it, slightly scary) journey through motherhood. Enjoy your very first Mother’s Day!

Mother’s Day Messages for Stepmums

14. To the best [pancake maker and school-project helper] I could ask for. Happy Mother’s Day, I love you.

15. We may not be related by blood, but we are related by [mini breaks, film marathons and lots (and lots) of cups of coffee]. Happy Mother’s Day!

16. Thank you for always being there for me. You put the ‘mum’ into ‘stepmum’!

17. To the best stepmum in the world, I’m so happy you joined our family! Happy Mother’s Day.

18. Thank you for supporting me and being there for me through thick and thin. I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Have an amazing Mother’s Day!

19. You’re my best friend, and you always will be. Thank you for everything.

Messages for a Mum Who is Far Away

20. You might be far away, but you’re always in my heart. I’m so lucky to have a mum that’s as [funny and amazing] as you.

21. Miss you loads, Mum. I can’t wait to see you soon so we can celebrate properly [over your signature roast]. Have a wonderful Mother’s Day, and thanks for everything!

22. Mum, I can’t wait to see you and [give you a big hug]. In the meantime, I hope these flowers show you just how much you mean to me.

23. Happy Mother’s Day! You’ve always been [my biggest cheerleader], even from miles away.

24. We might be apart, but you’re still in my thoughts every day. I love you, Mum. Happy Mother’s Day!

25. No matter the distance, you’re always there for me! Happy Mother’s Day.

26. Sending all my love from across the sea on Mother’s Day. Have a wonderful day, and we’ll see each other again soon.

Messages for Someone Who’s Like a Mother to You

27. Thanks for [all your gardening advice and being there when I need a pep talk]. You’re the ‘mum’ I think of on Mother’s Day.

28. You’ve been like a mum to me in so many ways. Have an amazing Mother’s Day!

29. You’re the best ‘mum’ in the world to me. Thanks for everything.

30. I’m so glad you’re a part of my life. Happy Mother’s Day!

31. You mean more to me than I can say. I love you to bits. Happy Mother’s Day!

Short and Sweet Mother’s Day Messages

32. Hugs and kisses. Love you, Mum!

33. Enjoy this day that’s all for you!

34. Thanks for all that you do for me!

35. Lots of love. You’re the best mum!

36. To the best mum in the world!

Mother’s Day Quotes

37. “My mother is a walking miracle.” – Leonardo DiCaprio

38. “My mother, she is beautiful, softened at the edges, and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her.” – Jodi Picoult

39. “Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mum taught me.” – Lady Gaga

40. “Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.” – Stevie Wonder

41. “My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it.” – Mark Twain

42. “My mother taught me to be nice to everybody…She said, ‘I want you to always remember that the person you are in this world is a reflection of the job I did as a mother’.” – Jason Segel

43. “There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” – Jill Churchill

44. “I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them.” – Phyllis Diller

45. “Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother.” – Oprah Winfrey

46. “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” – Agatha Christie

47. “The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness.” – Jessica Lange

48. “A mother’s love endures through all.” – Washington Irving

49. “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” – Princess Diana

50. “Children are the anchors of a mother’s life.” – Sophocles