In several countries around the world, there is a day to honor mothers. However, the date of the celebration usually varies from one place to another. In the case of the United States, this special day is celebrated in May.

In the USA, this celebration became official in the 20th century thanks to a woman who decided to commemorate her mother. In 1905, Anna Jarvis started a campaign to add Mother’s Day to the official calendar after her mother died on May 9 of that year. Three years later, Anna organized a tribute to her mother.

Subsequently, she began fighting for a special day to be set aside for moms, claiming that many of the holidays in the United States honored the accomplishments of men. Wanting the celebration to be officially recognized, she sent letters to congressional representatives, governors, celebrities, and other influential people.

However, it was not until 1914 that U.S. President Woodrow Wilson signed a decree recognizing Mother’s Day as a national holiday.

When is Mother’s Day in the United States?

After the holiday was made official, it was declared that Mother’s Day would be celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May. This year, that day falls on Sunday the 12th.

Which countries celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in May?

The countries that celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May are:

Germany

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Chile

China

Canada

Colombia

Croatia

Cuba

Denmark

Ecuador

United States

Estonia

Philippines

Finland

Greece

Holland

Honduras

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

New Zealand

Peru

Puerto Rico

Czech Republic

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turkey

Ukraine

Uruguay

Venezuela

On the other hand, in Latin America, Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10.