Early exploration design of Red Skull for Avengers Infinity War....I was at Marvel in the Visual development team lead by Ryan Meinerding....was allot of fun to work on this guy got to do some design work here and there for a few days .....Rodney fuenteblla ended designing the final for the film.....take a look at the other amazing talented artists who explored some kool designs by Jerad S Marantz,Justin Sweet,Ian Joyner,Anthony Francisco,Jackson Sze and John Staub.....loved the film. #jeradmarantz #ianjoyner #johnstaub #rodneyfuentebella #jacksonsze #justinsweet #marvel #avengersinfinitywar #redskull #conceptart #characterdesign #zbrush #keyshot #ryan_meinerding_art