Minecraft: Toy Story llega al videojuego repleto de contenido y avatares [VIDEO]

TO INFINITY AND... right into Minecraft? Explore the big world of Disney's Toy Story as one of the toys themselves! Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and many others – all in the Toy Story Mash-up pack, now on Minecraft Marketplace!



↣ https://t.co/7hEMP7pTwu ↢ pic.twitter.com/fwCz2vS1Yw