🚨 PS5 restock – they're both live now!!!!! 🥳



♻️ RT + follow @mattswider + @techradar (can I get to 70,000 followers this weekend?!) ❤️



All versions ($399+): https://t.co/B6Pgt2XRRr https://t.co/Wprfgyojjo pic.twitter.com/KlVlh3x1bs