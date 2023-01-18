Nada como empezar el año con una idea de cuáles serán los videojuegos que sorprenderán a los gamers en 2023. Ya sea que tengas una PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox o Nintendo Switch, las ganas de anticiparse a los principales lanzamientos son ineludibles y aquí te contamos para qué deberías ahorrar en los próximos días, semanas o meses.

Como suele pasar siempre en este tipo de listas, la mayor parte de los juegos cuyas fechas conocemos hasta ahora se encuentran en los primeros meses del año. Hay anuncios que se han hecho según la estación del año y varios otros no tienen ni día de salida, pero se sabe que saldrán en algún momento del presente año que acaba de empezar.

Calendario de lanzamientos de videojuegos de 2023

Ene 12 – One Piece Odyssey (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Ene 19 – Persona 3 Portable (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Ene 19 – Persona 4 Golden (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Ene 19 – A Space for the Unbound (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Ene 20 – Fire Emblem Engage (Switch)

Ene 24 – Warlander (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Ene 24 – Forspoken (PC, PS5)

Ene 26 – OddBallers (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Ene 27 – Dead Space Remake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Feb 2 – Deliver Us Mars (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Feb 9 – Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Feb 10 – Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Feb 13 – Wanted: Dead (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Feb 14 – Blanc (PC, Switch)

Feb 16 – Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PlayStation, Switch)

Feb 17 – Wild Hearts (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Feb 17 – Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Feb 20 – Atomic Heart (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Feb 21 – Like A Dragon: Ishin (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Feb 22 – Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2)

Feb 23 – Company of Heroes 3 (PC)

Feb 23 – Blood Bowl 3 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Feb 23 – Sons of the Forest (PC)

Feb 24 – Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Feb 24 – Octopath Traveler 2 (PC, PlayStation, Switch)

Feb 24 – Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch)

Feb 24 – Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PC, PlayStation, Switch)

Feb 27 – Scars Above (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Feb 28 – Destiny 2: Lightfall (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Mar 1 – The Day Before (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Mar 3 – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Mar 8 – Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Remaster (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Mar 9 – ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (PC, PlayStation, Switch)

Mar 9 – Skull and Bones (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Mar 17 – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Mar 17 – Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch)

Mar 23 – Storyteller (PC, Switch)

Mar 24 – Resident Evil 4 remake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Mar 28 – Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC)

Mar – System Shock remake (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Abr 4 – Meet Your Maker (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Abr 19 – Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PlayStation)

Abr 28 – Dead Island 2 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Abr – Mask of the Rose (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Abr – Star Trek: Resurgence (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

May 12 – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch)

May 26 – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Jun 2 – Street Fighter 6 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Jun 6 – Diablo 4 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Jun 22 – Final Fantasy 16 (PS5)

Primavera sin fecha

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Forza Motorsport (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Hollow Knight Silksong (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) [Antes de julio]

Verano sin fecha

Final Fantasy 16 (PS5)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Otoño sin fecha

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Juegos más esperados de 2023

Alan Wake 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Ark 2 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Atlas Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Aliens: Dark Descent (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Company of Heroes 3 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Diablo IV (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Dune Spice Wars (PC)

Exoprimal (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)

Hades 2 (Early Access on PC)

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Hyenas (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Layers of Fears (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Minecraft Legends (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (PC, PlayStation, Switch)

Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Silent Hill: Ascension (Unknown)

Slime Rancher 2 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PSVR 2)

The Expanse: A Telltale Series (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, Xbox)

Viewfinder (PC, PlayStation)

