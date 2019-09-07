Street Fighter V: podrás descargar el videojuego por tiempo limitado

Personajes DLC de la Temporada 3 estarán disponibles sin costo alguno

Si tienes ganas de probar Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition antes de sumarlo a tu colección, te tenemos una gran noticia. Capcom te dejará disfrutarlo varios días sin costo alguno. La promoción iniciará la próxima semana paraPlayStation 4 y PC.

El periodo de juego gratuito iniciará a partir del martes 10 de septiembre. Podrás disfrutar el título varios días, pues la promoción concluirá hasta el jueves 16 de septiembre. En total, habrá 16 personajes disponibles, incluyendo algunos peleadores DLC.

Esto significa que no solo podrás jugar con el roster inicial del juego base, pues también estarán desbloqueados Sagat, Sakura, Blanka, Cody, Falke y G. Todos ellos pertenecen a la Temporada 3 de contenido.

A todos ellos se le suman Birdie, Cammy, Chun-Li, Dhalsim, F.A.N.G., Karin, Ken, Laura, M. Bison, Nash, Necalli, R. Mika, Rashid, Ryu, Vega y Zangief. Desafortunadamente, no estarán disponibles gratis los peleadores DLC más recientes.

