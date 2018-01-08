Las despedidas siempre son dolorosas pero si son para mejorar, siempre son bienvenidas. Coutinho dejó Liverpool para fichar por el club de sus sueños, el Barcelona . El brasileño se convirtió en la contratación más importante en la historia del club azulgrana pero no olvida los momentos vividos en la casa roja.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Philippe le dijo adiós a los hinchas del club inglés y agradeció por todos los momentos vividos. La historia del club es algo que conocía el delantero antes de su llegada pero no se imagino tener una gran aceptación.

Conoce la historia de amor de Philippe Coutinho. (Video: Fernando Falco / Diseño: Marcelo Hidalgo)

"Desde el momento en que llegué a Liverpool, a mí y a mi familia nos han hecho sentir muy bienvenidos y hemos hecho tantos amigos. En el campo y fuera del campo, hemos experimentado la belleza de este club y sus fanáticos. A cambio, espero haber entregado recuerdos y momentos que hayan traído felicidad a los seguidores de Liverpool", explicó el nacido en Rio de Janeiro.

El jugador pidió compresión tras firmar por el equipo Catalán. Su sueño máximo se está cumpliendo y espera destacar junto a jugadores como Lionel Messi y Luis Suárez.

" Me voy de Liverpool porque Barcelona es un sueño para mí. Liverpool fue un sueño que tuve la suerte de darme cuenta y le he dado cinco años de mi vida. Una carrera en el campo de juego solo dura tanto tiempo y jugar en Barcelona, ​​así como en Liverpool, es algo que quiero experimentar y disfrutar mientras tengo la bendición de poder hacerlo. Espero que los seguidores entiendan que elegir experimentar algo nuevo no se trata de disminuir su importancia para mí o la importancia del club", agregó.

Finalmente agradeció a la dirigencia del club y a Jurgen Klopp, quien le brindó la confianza para sacar su mejor fútbol.

" Le deseo a Jürgen y al equipo nada más que alegría y éxito por el resto de esta temporada y más allá. Este es un equipo increíble y están mejorando cada vez más. Hay muchas personas a las que quiero agradecer, pero no puedo nombrar a todos individualmente".

Coutinho costó 120 millones de euros más 40 en bonificaciones (192 millones de dólares, sumando las dos cantidades) para el Liverpool, según la prensa.



Eso supone que sea el tercer jugador más caro de la historia, únicamente por detrás de los 222 millones de euros de Neymar y de los 180 del francés Kylian Mbappé, también fichado por el París Saint-Germain en agosto.