Las despedidas siempre son dolorosas pero si son para mejorar, siempre son bienvenidas. Coutinho dejó Liverpool para fichar por el club de sus sueños, el Barcelona . El brasileño se convirtió en la contratación más importante en la historia del club azulgrana pero no olvida los momentos vividos en la casa roja.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Philippe le dijo adiós a los hinchas del club inglés y agradeció por todos los momentos vividos. La historia del club es algo que conocía el delantero antes de su llegada pero no se imagino tener una gran aceptación.
"Desde el momento en que llegué a Liverpool, a mí y a mi familia nos han hecho sentir muy bienvenidos y hemos hecho tantos amigos. En el campo y fuera del campo, hemos experimentado la belleza de este club y sus fanáticos. A cambio, espero haber entregado recuerdos y momentos que hayan traído felicidad a los seguidores de Liverpool", explicó el nacido en Rio de Janeiro.
El jugador pidió compresión tras firmar por el equipo Catalán. Su sueño máximo se está cumpliendo y espera destacar junto a jugadores como Lionel Messi y Luis Suárez.
Since the moment I arrived in Liverpool , me and my family have been made to feel so welcome and have made so many friends. On the pitch and off the pitch, we have experienced the beauty of this club and its fans. In turn, I hope I have delivered memories and moments that have brought happiness to the Liverpool supporters. Moving to Liverpool, I knew the club’s greatness and history but what I did learn during my time was the unique heart and soul of the place. It has its own personality and character. I leave Liverpool because Barcelona is a dream for me. Liverpool was a dream that I was fortunate enough to realise and I have given five years of my life to it. A career on the pitch only lasts for so long and to play for Barcelona as well as Liverpool is something I want to experience and enjoy while I am blessed enough to be able to do so. I hope the supporters understand that choosing to experience something new is not about diminishing their importance to me or the club’s importance. Nothing will ever diminish that in my heart. I wish Jürgen and the team nothing but joy and success for the rest of this season and beyond. This is an amazing team and they are getting better and better all the time. There are too many people I want to thank, but I cannot name everyone individually. To all the amazing club staff who have been part of my life in Liverpool - I will miss you. To the owners, whom have tried so hard to bring success, and to the football recruitment staff for showing faith in me to bring me here and rewarding me during that journey, and to my incredible teammates, past and present, who have helped me grow and improve as a player and a person, I would like to say thank you to you all. Anything I have achieved here would not have been possible without you. And finally, to the most important people of Liverpool - the Liverpool supporters. I can never thank you enough for what you have given me during this time and no matter where I go in the world, for the rest of my life, I will always cherish Liverpool in my heart. You, the club and the city will always be a part of me. You’ll Never Walk Alone. Philippe.
" Me voy de Liverpool porque Barcelona es un sueño para mí. Liverpool fue un sueño que tuve la suerte de darme cuenta y le he dado cinco años de mi vida. Una carrera en el campo de juego solo dura tanto tiempo y jugar en Barcelona, así como en Liverpool, es algo que quiero experimentar y disfrutar mientras tengo la bendición de poder hacerlo. Espero que los seguidores entiendan que elegir experimentar algo nuevo no se trata de disminuir su importancia para mí o la importancia del club", agregó.
Finalmente agradeció a la dirigencia del club y a Jurgen Klopp, quien le brindó la confianza para sacar su mejor fútbol.
" Le deseo a Jürgen y al equipo nada más que alegría y éxito por el resto de esta temporada y más allá. Este es un equipo increíble y están mejorando cada vez más. Hay muchas personas a las que quiero agradecer, pero no puedo nombrar a todos individualmente".
Coutinho costó 120 millones de euros más 40 en bonificaciones (192 millones de dólares, sumando las dos cantidades) para el Liverpool, según la prensa.
Eso supone que sea el tercer jugador más caro de la historia, únicamente por detrás de los 222 millones de euros de Neymar y de los 180 del francés Kylian Mbappé, también fichado por el París Saint-Germain en agosto.
Leer comentarios