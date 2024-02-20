Copa Libertadores 

Always Ready vs. Sporting Cristal EN VIVO vía ESPN: minuto a minuto por la Copa Libertadores

Sporting Cristal y Always Ready se ven las caras EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO desde el Estadio Municipal El Alto vía ESPN y Star+, por el duelo de ida de la segunda fase preliminar de la Copa Libertadores 2024. Sigue el minuto a minuto por la web de Depor.

Always Ready vs. Sporting Cristal chocan por la Copa Libertadores 2024. (Diseño: Depor)
Always Ready vs. Sporting Cristal chocan por la Copa Libertadores 2024. (Diseño: Depor)
08:13

¿DÓNDE VER EL ALWAYS READY VS. SPORTING CRISTAL?
ESPN y STAR Plus serán las plataformas que ofrecerán la cobertura EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO de este partido de la Copa Libertadores.

08:10

¡Bienvenidos al minuto a minuto de Always Ready vs. Sporting Cristal!
Este compromiso de Always Ready vs. Sporting Cristal está programado para este martes desde las 7:30 p.m. y se disputará en el Estadio Municipal de El Alto, en Bolivia. Recuerda que podrás vivir el minuto a minuto, goles, mejores jugadas, estadísticas, alineaciones y todas las incidencias a través de la web de Depor.

TAGS RELACIONADOS

NO TE PIERDAS

Contenido de Mag.

No te pierdas