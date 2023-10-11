Argentina, with the return of Lionel Messi, and Paraguay will measure forces in the Estadio Más Monumental in the city of Buenos Aires for matchday 3 of the Conmebol South American Qualifiers heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Canada/United States/Mexico. The match begins at 7:00 p.m. ET in Florida (6 p.m. PT in California) . The official broadcast in the United States will be through the ViX Premium service. Check the schedules, television channels and preview of the game.

When: Thursday, October 12

Thursday, October 12 Location : Estadio Más Monumental (Buenos Aires)

: Estadio Más Monumental (Buenos Aires) Time: 7 pm ET | 6 pm CT | 5 pm MT | 4 pm PT

7 pm ET | 6 pm CT | 5 pm MT | 4 pm PT TV Channel: exclusively on ViX Premium

exclusively on ViX Premium Live Stream: ViX Premium English (stream now)

ViX Premium English (stream now) Live Stream: ViX Premium Spanish (stream now)

The current world champion achieved a perfect score (6 points) in the first two days of qualifying thanks to the victories against Ecuador (1-0), with a great goal from Lionel Messi from a free kick in Buenos Aires, and against Bolivia in La Paz, with goals from Enzo Fernández, Nicolás Tagliafico, and Nicolás González.

On this third day, La Scaloneta starts as a great favorite to beat Paraguay, which only has one point after the goalless draw at home with Peru and the defeat at the hands of Venezuela in Caracas with a goal from Salomón Rondón. Argentina wants to maintain its leadership in the classification that it shares with Brazil and, for this reason, it summoned its main figures for this new double date such as Messi, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, and Emiliano Martínez.

The most important casualties in Argentina are those of Lisandro Martínez and Ángel Di María. Both report injuries. However, the return of Marcos Acuña stands out, who was the big absentee from the first two dates of the Conmebol Qualifiers due to a tear in his right leg.

It should be remembered that, precisely, Argentina and Paraguay will be the organizers of the 2030 World Cup along with the countries of Uruguay, Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. A decision by the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has caused a great debate in the sports press.

Probable alignments: Argentina vs. Paraguay

Argentina possible starting lineup: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Álvarez, Nicolás González.

Paraguay possible starting lineup: Carlos Coronel; Alberto Espínola, Gustavo Gómez, Fabián Balbuena, Matías Espinoza; Gastón Giméz, Mathías Villasanti, Matías Rojas, Ramón Sosa; Miguel Almirón, Antonio Sanabria.

When is Argentina vs Paraguay played?

The match between Argentina and Paraguay will be played next Thursday, October 12 at the Estadio Más Monumental in Buenos Aires for the third date of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

What channel is Argentina vs Paraguay on tonight?

The Argentina vs Paraguay match will be broadcast live on the ViX Premium streaming service in all 50 states of the United States.

What time does Argentina vs Paraguay start?

The match between Argentina and Paraguay begins at 7 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida, this Thursday, October 12. Check the schedules in all states of the United States.

Time 50 states of the United States 7:00 p. m. ET (UTC-5) Eastern Time states. 6:00 p. m. CT (UTC-6) Central Time states. 5:00 p. m. MT (UTC-7) Mountain Time states. 4:00 p. m. PT (UTC-8) Pacific Time states.

How to watch ViX Premium in US?

ViX Premium is a Pay Per View service in the United States that has two plans for its subscribers: monthly ($6.99) and annual (39.99). On this streaming platform, you can watch television series, movies, documentaries, live soccer matches, and other sports.

FANATIZ PRICE Monthly $6.99 Annual $39.99

Disponible en los siguientes dispositivos:

Móvil : iOS and Android.

: iOS and Android. Tablet : iPad and Android.

: iPad and Android. Web : Chrome OS, macOS, and Windows PC.

: Chrome OS, macOS, and Windows PC. Smart TV: Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, LG TV*, Apple TV, and Vizio Smart TV**

