Bolivia has a difficult test against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, current World Champion, this Tuesday, September 12 (4:00 p.m. ET | 1:00 p.m. PT) at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz -3,604 meters above sea level- for matchday 2 of the Conmebol Qualifiers. Check TV channels, programming and schedules to watch the game in California, Florida, Washington, New York and Texas.

Bolivia’s coach, Argentine Gustavo Costas, is expected to make some adjustments to the initial formation, mainly in the attack and midfield after the tough 5-1 defeat against Brazil.

Due to the goal he scored against Brazil, forward Víctor Abrego is emerging as the candidate to accompany Marcelo Martins, his historic scorer, on the offensive.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed Messi’s presence in the delegation, after he underwent medical tests after the match against Ecuador, in which he requested a change due to discomfort.

How to watch the game Bolivia vs. Argentina

GAME BOLIVIA VS. ARGENTINA DATE Tuesday, Sept. 12 TIME 4:00 p. m. ET | 3:00 p. m. CT | 2:00 p. m. MT | 1:00 p. m. PT TV Telemundo, UNIVERSO, TUDN USA LIVE STREAM ViX LOCATION La Paz, Bolivia

Who will win today, Bolivia or Argentina?

What time does Bolivia vs. Argentina kick off?

This match between Bolivia and Argentina at the Hernando Siles Stadium begins on Tuesday, September 12 at 4:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 1:00 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Tuesday, Sept. 12 4 p. m. ET USA / CAN Tuesday, Sept. 12 3 p. m. CT USA / CAN Tuesday, Sept. 12 2 p. m. MT USA / CAN Tuesday, Sept. 12 1 p. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Wenesday, Sept. 13 9 a. m. BST Australia Wenesday, Sept. 13 6 a. m. AEST India Wenesday, Sept. 13 2 a. m. IST Hong Kong Wenesday, Sept. 13 4 a. m. HKT Malaysia Wenesday, Sept. 13 4 a. m. MYT Singapore Wenesday, Sept. 13 4 a. m. SGT New Zealand Wenesday, Sept. 13 8 a. m. NZST France Tuesday, Sept. 12 10 p. m. CEST Germany Tuesday, Sept. 12 10 p. m. CEST Italy Tuesday, Sept. 12 10 p. m. CEST Spain Tuesday, Sept. 12 10 p. m. CEST Puerto Rico Tuesday, Sept. 12 4 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Tuesday, Sept. 12 4 p. m. AST México Tuesday, Sept. 12 2 p. m. CST

Bolivia vs. Argentina live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this game of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Region TV Streaming USA Telemundo, TUDN USA, UNIVERSO ViX+ Canada - - United Kingdom, UK - - Australia - FIFA+ India - DAZN, FIFA+ Hong Kong - FIFA+ Malaysia - FIFA+ Singapore - FIFA+ New Zealand - FIFA+ Saudi Arabia - beIN Sports Premium France - L’Equipe Live 3

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Bolivia vs. Argentina in USA?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Bolivia and Argentina on Telemundo, TUDN USA (ViX+).

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Bolivia vs. Argentina in United Kingdom?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Bolivia and Argentina on TBA.

Where and how to live stream Bolivia vs. Argentina in India?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Bolivia and Argentina on FIFA+ and DAZN.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Bolivia vs. Argentina in New Zealand?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Bolivia and Argentina on FIFA+.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Bolivia vs. Argentina in Australia?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Bolivia and Argentina on FIFA+.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Bolivia vs. Argentina in Saudi Arabia?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Bolivia and Argentina on beIN Sport Premium.

What time and where to watch Bolivia and Argentina in Florida?

Starting at 4:00 p. m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Bolivia vs. Argentina game live, online and in real time on PPV on Telemundo and the streaming platform ViX Plus from the cities like Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Bolivia vs. Argentina in Nueva York?

Starting at 4:00 p.m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Bolivia vs. Argentina game live, online and in real time on Telemundo and the streaming platform ViX Plus from the cities like Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch Bolivia vs. Argentina in Texas?

Starting at 3:00 p.m. CT, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Bolivia vs. Argentina game live, online and in real time on PPV on Telemundo and the streaming platform ViX Plus from the cities like Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch Bolivia vs. Argentina in Arizona?

Starting at 4:00 p.m. MT, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Bolivia vs. Argentina game live, online and in real time on PPV on Telemundo and the streaming platform ViX Plus from the cities like Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbet, Tempe, Peoria and Surprise.

What time and where to watch Bolivia vs. Argentina in California?

Starting at 5:00 p.m. PT, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Bolivia vs. Argentina game live, online and in real time on PPV on Telemundo and the streaming platform ViX Plus from the cities like Los Ángeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

What time and where to watch Bolivia vs. Argentina from Washington DC?

Starting at 5:00 p.m. PT, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Bolivia vs. Argentina game live, online and in real time on PPV on Telemundo and the streaming platform ViX Plus from the cities like Seattle, Bellevue, Spokane, Tacoma, Redmond, Aberdeen and Olympia.

Bolivia vs. Argentina, lineups

Argentina projected lineup: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (Exequiel Palacios), Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez.

Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (Exequiel Palacios), Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez. Bolivia projected lineup: Guillermo Viscarra; Jairo Quinteros, Adrián Jusino, Marcelo Suárez (José Sagredo); Diego Bejarano, Gabriel Villamil, Luciano Ursino, Miguel Terceros, Roberto Fernández; Víctor Abrego, Marcelo Martins.

Bolivia vs. Argentina betting odds in USA, Canada, Australia and India

Who is favorite to win? Check the predictions and bookmakers for the match for the Conmebol World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Betting odds Bolivia win Draw Argentina win betMGM (USA) 5.50 4.10 1.58 Unibet (Australia) 6.00 4.25 1.55 Dafabet (India) 5.10 3.90 1.55