The emotions of soccer return in South America. Argentina, with Lionel Messi, faces Paraguay at the Estadio Más Monumental in the city of Buenos Aires this Thursday, October 12, for matchday 3 of the Conmebol Qualifiers towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup Mexico/United States/Canada. Follow the coverage in the United States on the ViX Premium PPV signal from 7 pm ET in Florida (4 pm PT in California).

If something does not arise along the way, Messi will only have six official commitments until the end of the year, including four in the South American qualifiers, after Inter Miami’s failed attempt to qualify for the MLS playoffs bsent several dates due to injury.

How to watch the game Argentina vs. Paraguay

GAME ARGENTINA VS. PARAGUAY DATE Thursday, Oct. 12 TIME 7:00 p. m. ET | 6:00 p. m. CT | 5:00 p. m. MT | 4:00 p. m. PT TV - LIVE STREAM ViX LOCATION Buenos Aires, Argentina

With important losses such as those of the injured Angel Di María, Lisandro Martínez and Paulo Dybala, Argentina awaits Paraguay on Thursday at the Monumental boosted by a resounding 3-0 victory against Bolivia at the height of La Paz, which allows it to have a perfect score in two games and extend the undefeated duels in the playoffs to 23.

Against the Albiceleste it will not be the best scenario for the debut of Argentine Daniel Garnero at the head of Paraguay after the resignation of his compatriot Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who barely earned a point in these two games of the World Cup.

La Albirroja must begin to reverse a long period of low competitiveness, which includes its absence in the last three World Cups.

And the occasion is in this long qualifying round (until September 2025): with six direct places available for the 2026 World Cup in North America and a playoff for the seventh against a team from another continent, there are not too many excuses left with 10 teams in contention.

What time does Argentina vs. Paraguay kick off?

This match between Argentina and Paraguay at the Estadio Más Monumental begins on Thursday, Octobre 12 at 7:00 pm (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 4:00 pm (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Thursday, Oct. 12 7 p. m. ET USA / CAN Thursday, Oct. 12 6 p. m. CT USA / CAN Thursday, Oct. 12 5 p. m. MT USA / CAN Thursday, Oct. 12 4 p. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Friday, Oct. 13 12 a. m. BST Australia Friday, Oct. 13 9 a. m. AEST India Friday, Oct. 13 4.30 a. m. IST Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 13 7 a. m. HKT Malaysia Friday, Oct. 13 7 a. m. MYT Singapore Friday, Oct. 13 7 a. m. SGT New Zealand Friday, Oct. 13 12 p. m. NZST France Friday, Oct. 13 1 a. m. CEST Germany Friday, Oct. 13 1 a. m. CEST Italy Friday, Oct. 13 1 a. m. CEST Spain Friday, Oct. 13 1 a. m. CEST Puerto Rico Thursday, Oct. 12 7 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Thursday, Oct. 12 7 p. m. AST México Thursday, Oct. 12 5 p. m. CST

Argentina vs. Paraguay live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this game of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Region TV Streaming USA - ViX Premium Canada - Vix Premium United Kingdom, UK - FIFA+ Australia - FIFA+ India - DAZN, FIFA+ Hong Kong - FIFA+ Malaysia - Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka Singapore - FIFA+ New Zealand - FIFA+ Saudi Arabia - SSC France - L’Equipe Web Brazil Canais Globo SporTV 2, NOW NET e Claro Italy FIFA+ Netherlands FIFA+

Who will be the referee for the Argentina vs. Paraguay match?

Brazilian Raphael Claus will be the referee of the Argentina vs Paraguay match for matchday 3 of the South American Qualifiers. A review of the complete refereeing body:

Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil)

Assistant 1: Rodrigo Correa (Brazil)

Assistant 2: Bruno Boschilia (Brazil)

Fourth official: Wagner Magalhaes (Brazil)

VAR: Rodolfho Toski (Brazil)

AVAR: Fabricio Vilarinho (Brazil)

World Cup Qualifying Starting Lineups

Argentina possible lineup: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Álvarez, Nicolás González.

Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Álvarez, Nicolás González. Paraguay possible lineup: Carlos Coronel; Alberto Espínola, Gustavo Gómez, Fabián Balbuena, Matías Espinoza; Gastón Giméz, Mathías Villasanti, Matías Rojas, Ramón Sosa; Miguel Almirón, Antonio Sanabria.

