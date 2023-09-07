Argentina and Ecuador kick off Date 1 of Conmebol South American qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Más Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. The match will be televised in the United States beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). Coverage is yet to be confirmed for the states of California, Florida and New York.

La Albiceleste, the current holders of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, will be defending their title for the first time, once again under the guidance of coach Lionel Scaloni, who will be joined by the likes of Leo Messi, Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria and Dibu Martinez. One of the surprises was the inclusion of Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) and Lucas Beltrán (Fiorentina). Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso have been ruled out due to injury.

Ecuador, for their part, will be hoping to make an impact in Buenos Aires and have the raw materials to do so. The likes of Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata, Moisés Caicedo and Pervis Estupiñán are names that could spoil Argentina’s debut in the qualifiers.

How to watch the game Argentina vs. Ecuador

GAME ARGENTINA VS. ECUADOR DATE Thursday, Sept. 7 TIME 8:00 p. m. ET | 7:00 p. m. CT | 6:00 p. m. MT | 5:00 p. m. PT TV Telemundo, TUDN USA LIVE STREAM ViX LOCATION Buenos Aires, Argentina

What time does Argentina vs. Ecuador kick off?

This match between Argentina and Ecuador at the Más Monumental Stadium begins on Thursday, September 7 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 5:00 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Thursday, Sept. 7 8 p. m. ET USA / CAN Thursday, Sept. 7 7 p. m. CT USA / CAN Thursday, Sept. 7 6 p. m. MT USA / CAN Thursday, Sept. 7 5 p. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Friday, Sept. 8 2 a. m. BST Australia Friday, Sept. 8 11 a. m. AEST India Friday, Sept. 8 6 a. m. IST Hong Kong Friday, Sept. 8 9 a. m. HKT Malaysia Friday, Sept. 8 9 a. m. MYT Singapore Friday, Sept. 8 9 a. m. SGT New Zealand Friday, Sept. 8 1 p. m. NZST

Argentina vs. Ecuador live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this game of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Region TV Streaming USA Telemundo, TUDN USA ViX+ Canada - - United Kingdom, UK - - Australia - - India - DAZN Hong Kong - - Malaysia - - Singapore - New Zealand - -

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Argentina vs. Ecuador in USA?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Argentina and Ecuador on Telemundo, TUDN USA (ViX+).

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Argentina vs. Ecuador in United Kingdom?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Argentina and Ecuador on TBA.

Where and how to live stream Argentina vs. Ecuador in India?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Argentina and Ecuador on DAZN.

