The 2026 South American qualifiers resume this month: Argentina vs. Uruguay at the La Bombonera stadium on Thursday, November 16, 2023 . Here are the TV channels, streaming links, schedules by country and all the details to follow the match live.

La Albiceleste comes to this match as the only leader of the competition with 12 points and a perfect score. In the first double date they beat Ecuador 1-0 with a goal by Lionel Messi, a match in which he was injured, and then beat Bolivia 3-0. In the last two matches, they beat Paraguay 1-0 and Peru 2-0 with a brace by the current Inter Miami striker.

Meanwhile, Uruguay is one of the three runners-up, together with Brazil and Venezuela, with seven points. They started with an important 3-1 victory over Chile at home and then lost to Ecuador 2-1. In the two previous matches, they drew 2-2 with Colombia and achieved the most impressive victory, 2-0 against Brazil, in the match in which Neymar was injured and will be out of action for several months.

What time is Argentina vs Uruguay for the South American Qualifiers 2026?

HOURS COUNTRIES 18:00 ET Mexico 19:00 ET USA, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama 20:00 ET Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Bolivia and Venezuela 21:00 ET Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay 02:00 Spain (Friday, November 17)

Where to watch Argentina vs Uruguay on TV?

COUNTRIES TV CHANNELS Argentina TyC Sports and TV Pública Uruguay Dsports Rest of South America DSports and DGO via streaming United States Telemundo Mexico ViX Premium (streaming) Spain Movistar+

Liveups, Argentina vs. Uruguay