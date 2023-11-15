The 2026 South American qualifiers resume this month: Argentina vs. Uruguay at the La Bombonera stadium on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Here are the TV channels, streaming links, schedules by country and all the details to follow the match live.
La Albiceleste comes to this match as the only leader of the competition with 12 points and a perfect score. In the first double date they beat Ecuador 1-0 with a goal by Lionel Messi, a match in which he was injured, and then beat Bolivia 3-0. In the last two matches, they beat Paraguay 1-0 and Peru 2-0 with a brace by the current Inter Miami striker.
Meanwhile, Uruguay is one of the three runners-up, together with Brazil and Venezuela, with seven points. They started with an important 3-1 victory over Chile at home and then lost to Ecuador 2-1. In the two previous matches, they drew 2-2 with Colombia and achieved the most impressive victory, 2-0 against Brazil, in the match in which Neymar was injured and will be out of action for several months.
What time is Argentina vs Uruguay for the South American Qualifiers 2026?
|HOURS
|COUNTRIES
|18:00 ET
|Mexico
|19:00 ET
|USA, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama
|20:00 ET
|Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Bolivia and Venezuela
|21:00 ET
|Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay
|02:00
|Spain (Friday, November 17)
Where to watch Argentina vs Uruguay on TV?
|COUNTRIES
|TV CHANNELS
|Argentina
|TyC Sports and TV Pública
|Uruguay
|Dsports
|Rest of South America
|DSports and DGO via streaming
|United States
|Telemundo
|Mexico
|ViX Premium (streaming)
|Spain
|Movistar+
Liveups, Argentina vs. Uruguay
- Argentina’s possible formation: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Ángel Di María, Julián Álvarez and Lionel Messi.
- Uruguay’s possible formation: Santiago Mele; José María Giménez, Ronal Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres, Bruno Méndez; Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Nicolás De la Cruz, Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Núñez and Luis Suárez.