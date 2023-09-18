Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez returns to action in the ring to face American Jermell Charlo next Saturday, September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both will put the four belts into play to define the absolute champion of the super middleweights: World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Where and how to watch Canelo vs. Charlo

The official broadcast of the fight between Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in the United States will be exclusive to Showtime’s PPV (Pay Per View) at a price of $84.99. The streaming service is available in the states of California, Nevada, Florida, New York, Washington, Texas, New Jersey, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Utah, Colorado, North Dakota, Oregon, New Mexico, Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Dakota of North, South Dakota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, Wisconsin, Virginia, Missouri, among others.

COUNTRY TV CHANNEL STREAMING USA Showtime PPV PPV.com CANADA TBA TBA UK and Ireland TBA TBA AUSTRALIA TBA TBA

When is Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo? Start date and time

Starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) the card Canelo vs. Charlo which will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event is expected to begin around 11:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. PT).

United States (Main card) : 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT United States (Main event) : 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT

: 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT Canada (Main card) : 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT Canada (Main event) : 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT

: 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT United Kingdom (UK) : Main card: 1 a.m. BST | Main event: 4:15 a. m. PT

: Main card: 1 a.m. BST | Main event: 4:15 a. m. PT Australia: Main card: 10 a.m. AEST | Main event: 1:15 p. m. AEST

Canelo vs. Charlo fight card

Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Jermell Charlo for the undisputed super middleweight titles

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin; super welterweights

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios for the interim WBC welterweight title

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz; middleweights

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo (face to face)

NAME Canelo Alvarez Jermell Charlo RECORD 59-2-2 35-1-1 KOS (ko %) 39 (66.1%) 19 (54.29%) WEIGHT 168 lbs (76.36 kg) 154 lbs (70 kg) HEIGHT 5′8″ (1.73 m) 6′0″ (1.83 m) REACH 701/2″ (179 cm) 73″ (185 cm) STANCE Orthodox Orthodox AGE 33 33

Ticket price to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

If you want to buy tickets to see the boxing fight, go to axs.com.

$405

$493

$505

$550

$605

$755

$800

$1.005

$1.505

$2.005

$4.500

$6.240

$7.000

$11.000

$12.000

$13.000

$17.000

$26.000

$28.000

$31.000

