Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez returns to action in the ring to face American Jermell Charlo next Saturday, September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both will put the four belts into play to define the absolute champion of the super middleweights: World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF).
Where and how to watch Canelo vs. Charlo
The official broadcast of the fight between Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in the United States will be exclusive to Showtime’s PPV (Pay Per View) at a price of $84.99. The streaming service is available in the states of California, Nevada, Florida, New York, Washington, Texas, New Jersey, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Utah, Colorado, North Dakota, Oregon, New Mexico, Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Dakota of North, South Dakota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, Wisconsin, Virginia, Missouri, among others.
|COUNTRY
|TV CHANNEL
|STREAMING
|USA
|Showtime PPV
|PPV.com
|CANADA
|TBA
|TBA
|UK and Ireland
|TBA
|TBA
|AUSTRALIA
|TBA
|TBA
Los usuarios pueden ver Showtime en streaming por Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox ONE, tablets, PC y teléfono móvil (iOS and Android).
When is Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo? Start date and time
Starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) the card Canelo vs. Charlo which will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event is expected to begin around 11:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. PT).
- United States (Main card): 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT
- United States (Main event): 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT
- Canada (Main card): 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT
- Canada (Main event): 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT
- United Kingdom (UK): Main card: 1 a.m. BST | Main event: 4:15 a. m. PT
- Australia: Main card: 10 a.m. AEST | Main event: 1:15 p. m. AEST
Canelo vs. Charlo fight card
- Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Jermell Charlo for the undisputed super middleweight titles
- Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin; super welterweights
- Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios for the interim WBC welterweight title
- Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz; middleweights
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo (face to face)
|NAME
|Canelo Alvarez
|Jermell Charlo
|RECORD
|59-2-2
|35-1-1
|KOS (ko %)
|39 (66.1%)
|19 (54.29%)
|WEIGHT
|168 lbs (76.36 kg)
|154 lbs (70 kg)
|HEIGHT
|5′8″ (1.73 m)
|6′0″ (1.83 m)
|REACH
|701/2″ (179 cm)
|73″ (185 cm)
|STANCE
|Orthodox
|Orthodox
|AGE
|33
|33
Ticket price to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
If you want to buy tickets to see the boxing fight, go to axs.com.
- $405
- $493
- $505
- $550
- $605
- $755
- $800
- $1.005
- $1.505
- $2.005
- $4.500
- $6.240
- $7.000
- $11.000
- $12.000
- $13.000
- $17.000
- $26.000
- $28.000
- $31.000
Alvarez vs. Charlo viewing info
- Date: Sept. 30 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
- How to watch: Showtime PPV ($84.99)