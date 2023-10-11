Chile and Peru will face each other in the most important match of matchday 3 of the Conmebol South American Qualifiers heading to the United States-Mexico-Canada 2026 World Cup. The game starts at 8 pm ET in Florida (5 pm PT in California ). The official transmission in the U.S. will be through the Fanatiz App service. Check the schedules and preview of the Pacific Classic.

When: Thursday, October 12

Thursday, October 12 Location : Estadio Monumental (Santiago)

: Estadio Monumental (Santiago) Time: 8 pm ET | 7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT

8 pm ET | 7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT TV Channel: exclusively on Fanatiz

exclusively on Fanatiz Live Stream: Fanatiz English (stream now)

Fanatiz English (stream now) Live Stream: Fanatiz Spanish (stream now)

La Roja still does not know the word “victory” so far in the playoffs. The debut was a 3-1 defeat against Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay. In this match, Eduardo Berizzo’s team showed many weaknesses in various sectors of the field. The goal by Arturo Vidal, an experienced Chilean star, does not reflect what was really seen during the 90 minutes at the Centenario.

On matchday 2, Chile was also defeated by Colombia but the result ended in a goalless draw. For now, they must settle for 1 point in eighth place in the standings. For this reason, the Lone Star team will seek to regain the faith of its fans against Peru. A duel that hopes to be back and forth due to the great rivalry that exists between both countries.

On the other hand, the case of Peru is not very different but they demonstrated to have a better football reaction when they had to go out and look for the rival goal. The 0-0 against Paraguay was a good result but it could have been won in the final minutes with a shot against the post caused by Paolo Guerrero.

The Peruvian team was also getting another draw against Neymar Jr.’s Brazil. However, a goal by Marquinhos in the epilogue of the game ruined the good start of the Reynoso team in the Qualifiers.

La Blanquirroja is betting on a new crop of footballers combined with the experienced Paolo Guerrero, Luis Advíncula, Pedro Gallese and Renato Tapia.

New values stand out in the Bicolor such as Oliver Sonne Christensen, Joao Grimaldo, Piero Quispe, Bryan Reyna, Franco Zanelatto, Jairo Concha and Fabrizio Roca.

Being two direct rivals, Chile and Peru will not hold anything back in the Monumental as it is necessary to add to be able to fight for qualification to the World Cup. Without a doubt, we will be watching one of the best games of the day in South America.

Probable alignments: Chile vs. Peru

Chile possible starting lineup: Brayan Cortés; Gary Medel, Paulo Díaz, Guillermo Maripán, Gabriel Suazo; Erick Pulgar, Marcelino Núñez, Felipe Méndez, Felipe Mora; Ben Brereto, Alexis Sánchez.

Peru possible starting lineup: Oliver Sonne, Carlos Zambrano, Renato Tapia, Miguel Trauco; Yorshimar Yotún, Pedro Aquino; Luis Advíncula, Chrisofer González, Bryan Reyna, Paolo Guerrero.

