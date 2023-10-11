Chile vs Peru live on the third matchday of the South American Qualifiers for the USA-Mexico-Canada World Cup 2026. The Chileans and Peruvians will meet on Thursday, Oct. 12, live from the Monumental Stadium in Santiago at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The official U.S. broadcast will be available through the Fanatiz App service. Check out the schedule and preview of the Pacific Classic.

Juan Reynoso’s selection is in seventh place with one point, in the qualification zone. While the ‘reds’ are in eighth place with the same number of points, out of a place in the World Cup USA, Mexico and Canada 2026. The present of both teams is different, but this kind of matches are of reserved prognosis.

Where and how to watch Chile vs. Perú? Date, start time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 12

Location:Monumental Stadium (Santiago)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET | 7:00 p.m. CT | 6:00 p.m. MT | 5:00 p.m. PT

TV Channel: Exclusively on Fanatiz

Live Stream: Fanatiz English (stream now)

Live Stream: Fanatiz Spanish (stream now)

Probable alignments: Chile vs. Peru

Chile possible starting lineup: Brayan Cortés; Gary Medel, Paulo Díaz, Guillermo Maripán, Gabriel Suazo; Erick Pulgar, Marcelino Núñez, Felipe Méndez, Felipe Mora; Ben Brereto, Alexis Sánchez.

Peru possible starting lineup: Oliver Sonne, Carlos Zambrano, Renato Tapia, Miguel Trauco; Yorshimar Yotún, Pedro Aquino; Luis Advíncula, Chrisofer González, Bryan Reyna, Paolo Guerrero.

What time does Chile vs Peru kick off in the USA?

The match between Peru and Chile begins at 8 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida, this Thursday, October 12. Check the schedules in all states of the United States.

Time 50 states of the United States 8:00 p. m. ET (UTC-5) Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut. 7:00 p. m. CT (UTC-6) Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama. 6:00 p. m. MT (UTC-7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona. 5:00 p. m. PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

When does Chile vs Peru play in the South American Qualifiers?

The match between Chile and Peru will be played next Thursday, October 12 at the Estadio Monumental in Santiago for the third date of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

What channel is Chile vs Perú?

The Chile vs Peru match will be broadcast live on the Fanatiz streaming service in all 50 states of the United States.

How to watch Fanatiz in US?

Fanatiz is a Pay Per View (PPV) service in the United States that costs $29.99 to play one game from your favorite team, $49.99 for two games from the same team, and $99.99 for the package with all the platform’s content.

FANATIZ PRICE 1 game $29.99 2 game $49.99 Complete package $99.99

Available on the following devices: