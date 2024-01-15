The NFL postseason playoffs are in full swing, and today, January 15, pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Heading into the NFC playoff game, the Eagles (11-6) are currently favored to beat the Buccaneers (9-8). Here’s how to watch tonight’s game live, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every postseason game from Wild Card weekend to the 2024 Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Neither the Buccaneers nor the Eagles could muster much offensive firepower in their last few games, so it could be the defenses that decide this one.

Last Sunday, Tampa Bay got on the board against Carolina, but the Panthers never did the same, walking away with a 9-0 win. Meanwhile, Philadelphia lost to the Giants as visitors by a decisive 27-10 margin. The result shouldn’t be a surprise considering it’s the fewest points Philly has scored all season.

Who’s Playing: Match Facts

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Monday, Jan. 15

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 11-6, Tampa Bay 9-8

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Tonight

Monday night, the Eagles at Buccs game will air on ESPN, ABC and stream on ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV. Officially, you can also watch the game on NFL+. Here is the official link to watch, live, tonight’s game:

What time is the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game?

The NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set to kick off Monday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: USA schedule

The United States has several time zones, so this Monday night’s game will have different times per city.

8:15 p.m. ET (UTC-5) West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut 7:15 p.m. CT (UTC-4) Wisconsin, Texas (Most of the state), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama 6:15 p.m. MT (UTC- 7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona 5:15 p.m. PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California 9:15 p.m. AT (UTC-4): U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico (San Juan)