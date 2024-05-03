I explain the tutorial to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Muguia boxing fight this Saturday, May 4, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In this guide I will show you the channels and streaming services available to watch the full fight via PPV or FREE from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Mexico and other countries around the world.

Canelo, who usually fights within the framework of the Mexican May 5 festivities, will face an opponent from his country for the first time since his victory against Julio César Chávez Jr. in 2017.

Álvarez, 33 years old, will expose his four super middleweight belts (168 pounds-76.2 kg) in the fight against Munguía who is undefeated in the 43 fights of his career.

The boxer from Guadalajara has so far had three successful defenses of his WBO (World Boxing Organization), WBA (World Association), WBC (World Council) and IBF (International Federation) belts.

The last of them was last September against the American Jermell Charlo, whom he defeated by unanimous decision also in Las Vegas (Nevada).

How to watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream in the US?

In the United States you can see the live broadcast of the Canelo vs Munguía fight with a DAZN PPV. The price is $89.99, which includes a free month of service to watch other sporting events. If you want to continue with DAZN, the next few months will cost you $19.99 with this offer.

You can also watch the fight on Amazon Prime VIDEO for $89.95.

How to watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream in the UK?

In the UK, DAZN has exclusive rights to show the massive Canelo vs Munguia fight priced at £19.99 for the PPV. If you accept, you will have benefits with exclusive platform discounts for upcoming monthly or annual packages.

How to watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream in Canada?

In Canada, DAZN is showing the Canelo vs Munguia fight for a PPV fee of $89.99. Again, for that price, you get a month’s subscription to the streaming service included.

After that month, DAZN costs at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront.

How to watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream in Australia?

The Canelo vs Munguía live stream in Australia will also be seen on DAZN for a PPV rate of AU$69.99, again with a full month of access included to watch more sports.

How to watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream in Mexico?

In Mexico, Azteca 7, Azteca Uno, ADN, Canal 5, TUDN and Azteca Deportes broadcast the complete Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia fight for FREE throughout Mexican territory.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in the world: TV channel, live stream

Region (Country) TV Channel Live Streaming Price United States (US) - DAZN / Amazon Prime VIDEO $89.99 / $89.95 United Kingdom (UK) - DAZN 19.99 GBP Mexico Azteca 7 / Azteca Uno / ADN / Canal 5 Azteca Deportes / TUDN FREE Canada - DAZN 89.99 CAD Australia - DAZN 69.99 AUD Italy - DAZN 19.99 EUR Germany - DAZN 19.99 EUR Spain - DAZN 19.99 EUR France - DAZN 19.99 EUR Ireland - DAZN 19.99 EUR Puerto Rico - DAZN $19.99 Dominican Republic - DAZN $19.99 Philipphines - DAZN 1,120.00 PHP Brazil - DAZN $19.99 Japan - DAZN 2,500.00 JPY India - DAZN 1,650.00 INR Argentina - Star+ / DAZN ARS $880 / $19.99 Chile - Star+ / DAZN CLP $8.500 Colombia - Star+ / DAZN COP $31.900 Peru - Star+ / DAZN PEN 37.90 / PEN 79.99 Costa Rica - Star+ / DAZN $10.99 Panama - Star+ / DAZN $10.49 El Salvador - Star+ / DAZN $10.49 Ecuador - Star+ / DAZN $9.99 Guatemala - Star+ / DAZN $10.49 Honduras - Star+ / DAZN $10.49

Canelo vs Munguía: Date, Start time, TV Channel and where to watch

Date – Saturday, May 4, 2024

Venue – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Main card – 8 p.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (May 5) / 10 a.m. AEST (May 5).

Canelo vs Munguia (approx.) – 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 a.m. BST (May 5) / 1:15 p.m. AEST (Mar 5).

FREE LIVE STREAM — Azteca 7 (Mexico) / Canal 5 (Mexico)

US — DAZN PPV / Amazon Prime Video PPV

UK / RoW — DAZN PPV

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia - full list of DAZN PPV regions and prices

Here’s where the card will be available on DAZN PPV - and how much it is in your country:

Canelo vs Munguia - Full Fight Card

Main card (PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia

Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana

Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre

Prelims (6 p.m. ET)

Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Ronald Cruz