I explain the tutorial to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Muguia boxing fight this Saturday, May 4, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In this guide I will show you the channels and streaming services available to watch the full fight via PPV or FREE from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Mexico and other countries around the world.
Canelo, who usually fights within the framework of the Mexican May 5 festivities, will face an opponent from his country for the first time since his victory against Julio César Chávez Jr. in 2017.
Álvarez, 33 years old, will expose his four super middleweight belts (168 pounds-76.2 kg) in the fight against Munguía who is undefeated in the 43 fights of his career.
The boxer from Guadalajara has so far had three successful defenses of his WBO (World Boxing Organization), WBA (World Association), WBC (World Council) and IBF (International Federation) belts.
The last of them was last September against the American Jermell Charlo, whom he defeated by unanimous decision also in Las Vegas (Nevada).
How to watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream in the US?
In the United States you can see the live broadcast of the Canelo vs Munguía fight with a DAZN PPV. The price is $89.99, which includes a free month of service to watch other sporting events. If you want to continue with DAZN, the next few months will cost you $19.99 with this offer.
You can also watch the fight on Amazon Prime VIDEO for $89.95.
How to watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream in the UK?
In the UK, DAZN has exclusive rights to show the massive Canelo vs Munguia fight priced at £19.99 for the PPV. If you accept, you will have benefits with exclusive platform discounts for upcoming monthly or annual packages.
How to watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream in Canada?
In Canada, DAZN is showing the Canelo vs Munguia fight for a PPV fee of $89.99. Again, for that price, you get a month’s subscription to the streaming service included.
After that month, DAZN costs at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront.
How to watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream in Australia?
The Canelo vs Munguía live stream in Australia will also be seen on DAZN for a PPV rate of AU$69.99, again with a full month of access included to watch more sports.
How to watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream in Mexico?
In Mexico, Azteca 7, Azteca Uno, ADN, Canal 5, TUDN and Azteca Deportes broadcast the complete Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia fight for FREE throughout Mexican territory.
How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in the world: TV channel, live stream
|Region (Country)
|TV Channel
|Live Streaming
|Price
|United States (US)
|-
|DAZN / Amazon Prime VIDEO
|$89.99 / $89.95
|United Kingdom (UK)
|-
|DAZN
|19.99 GBP
|Mexico
|Azteca 7 / Azteca Uno / ADN / Canal 5
|Azteca Deportes / TUDN
|FREE
|Canada
|-
|DAZN
|89.99 CAD
|Australia
|-
|DAZN
|69.99 AUD
|Italy
|-
|DAZN
|19.99 EUR
|Germany
|-
|DAZN
|19.99 EUR
|Spain
|-
|DAZN
|19.99 EUR
|France
|-
|DAZN
|19.99 EUR
|Ireland
|-
|DAZN
|19.99 EUR
|Puerto Rico
|-
|DAZN
|$19.99
|Dominican Republic
|-
|DAZN
|$19.99
|Philipphines
|-
|DAZN
|1,120.00 PHP
|Brazil
|-
|DAZN
|$19.99
|Japan
|-
|DAZN
|2,500.00 JPY
|India
|-
|DAZN
|1,650.00 INR
|Argentina
|-
|Star+ / DAZN
|ARS $880 / $19.99
|Chile
|-
|Star+ / DAZN
|CLP $8.500
|Colombia
|-
|Star+ / DAZN
|COP $31.900
|Peru
|-
|Star+ / DAZN
|PEN 37.90 / PEN 79.99
|Costa Rica
|-
|Star+ / DAZN
|$10.99
|Panama
|-
|Star+ / DAZN
|$10.49
|El Salvador
|-
|Star+ / DAZN
|$10.49
|Ecuador
|-
|Star+ / DAZN
|$9.99
|Guatemala
|-
|Star+ / DAZN
|$10.49
|Honduras
|-
|Star+ / DAZN
|$10.49
Canelo vs Munguía: Date, Start time, TV Channel and where to watch
- Date – Saturday, May 4, 2024
- Venue – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Main card – 8 p.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (May 5) / 10 a.m. AEST (May 5).
- Canelo vs Munguia (approx.) – 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 a.m. BST (May 5) / 1:15 p.m. AEST (Mar 5).
- FREE LIVE STREAM — Azteca 7 (Mexico) / Canal 5 (Mexico)
- US — DAZN PPV / Amazon Prime Video PPV
- UK / RoW — DAZN PPV
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia - full list of DAZN PPV regions and prices
Here’s where the card will be available on DAZN PPV - and how much it is in your country:
- Afghanistan: 19.99 USD
- Aland Islands: 19.99 EUR
- Albania: 19.99 USD
- Algeria: 19.99 USD
- Andorra: 19.99 EUR
- Angola: 19.99 USD
- Antarctica: 19.99 USD
- Argentina: 19.99 USD
- Armenia: 19.99 USD
- Australia: 69.99 AUD
- Austria: 19.99 EUR
- Azerbaijan: 19.99 USD
- Bahrain: 19.99 USD
- Bangladesh: 19.99 USD
- Belarus: 19.99 USD
- Belgium: 19.99 EUR
- Benin: 19.99 USD
- Bhutan: 19.99 USD
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: 19.99 USD
- Botswana: 19.99 USD
- Bouvet Island: 19.99 USD
- British Indian Ocean Territory: 19.99 USD
- Brunei Darussalam: 19.99 USD
- Bulgaria: 34.99 BGN
- Burkina Faso: 19.99 USD
- Burundi: 19.99 USD
- Cambodia: 19.99 USD
- Cameroon: 19.99 USD
- Canada: 89.99 CAD
- Cape Verde: 19.99 USD
- Central African Republic: 19.99 USD
- Chad: 19.99 USD
- Christmas Island: 19.99 USD
- Cocos (Keeling) Islands: 19.99 USD
- Comoros: 19.99 USD
- Congo: 19.99 USD
- Cook Islands: 19.99 USD
- Ivory Coast: 19.99 USD
- Croatia: 19.99 EUR
- Cyprus: 19.99 EUR
- Czech Republic: 459.00 CZK
- Democratic Republic of Congo: 19.99 USD
- Denmark: 135.00 DKK
- Djibouti: 19.99 USD
- Egypt: 949.99 EGP
- Equatorial Guinea: 19.99 USD
- Eritrea: 19.99 USD
- Estonia: 19.99 EUR
- Eswatini (Swaziland): 19.99 USD
- Ethiopia: 19.99 USD
- Falkland Islands: 19.99 USD
- Faroe Islands: 19.99 USD
- Fiji: 19.99 USD
- Finland: 19.99 EUR
- France: 19.99 EUR
- French Polynesia: 19.99 USD
- French Southern Territories: 19.99 USD
- Gabon: 19.99 USD
- Gambia: 19.99 USD
- Georgia: 19.99 USD
- Germany: 19.99 EUR
- Ghana: 19.99 USD
- Greece: 19.99 EUR
- Greenland: 19.99 USD
- Guam: 19.99 USD
- Guinea: 19.99 USD
- Guinea-Bissau: 19.99 USD
- Heard Island and McDonald Islands: 19.99 USD
- Hong Kong: 160.00 HKD
- Hungary: 7,000.00 HUF
- Iceland: 19.99 USD
- India: 1,650.00 INR
- Indonesia: 315,000.00 IDR
- Iraq: 19.99 USD
- Ireland: 19.99 EUR
- Israel: 74.90 ILS
- Italy: 19.99 EUR
- Japan: 2,500.00 JPY
- Jordan: 19.99 USD
- Kazakhstan: 8,900.00 KZT
- Kenya: 19.99 USD
- Kiribati: 19.99 USD
- Kosovo: 19.99 EUR
- Kuwait: 19.99 USD
- Kyrgyzstan: 19.99 USD
- Laos: 19.99 USD
- Latvia: 19.99 EUR
- Lebanon: 19.99 USD
- Lesotho: 19.99 USD
- Liberia: 19.99 USD
- Libya: 19.99 USD
- Liechtenstein: 19.90 CHF
- Lithuania: 19.99 EUR
- Luxembourg: 19.99 EUR
- Macau: 19.99 USD
- Madagascar: 19.99 USD
- Malawi: 19.99 USD
- Malaysia: 90.00 MYR
- Maldives: 19.99 USD
- Mali: 19.99 USD
- Malta: 19.99 EUR
- Marshall Islands: 19.99 USD
- Mauritania: 19.99 USD
- Mauritius: 19.99 USD
- Mayotte: 19.99 USD
- Federated States of Micronesia: 19.99 USD
- Molodva: 19.99 USD
- Monaco: 19.99 USD
- Mongolia: 19.99 USD
- Montenegro: 19.99 USD
- Morocco: 19.99 USD
- Mozambique: 19.99 USD
- Myanmar: 40,000.00 MMK
- Namibia: 19.99 USD
- Nauru: 19.99 USD
- Nepal: 19.99 USD
- Netherlands: 19.99 EUR
- New Caledonia: 19.99 USD
- New Zealand: 44.99 NZD
- Niger: 19.99 USD
- Nigeria: 15,500.00 NGN
- Niue: 19.99 USD
- Norfolk Island: 19.99 USD
- North Macedonia: 19.99 USD
- Northern Mariana Islands: 19.99 USD
- Norway: 215.00 NOK
- Oman: 19.99 USD
- Pakistan: 5,500.00 PKR
- Palau: 19.99 USD
- Palestine: 19.99 USD
- Papua New Guinea: 19.99 USD
- Philippines: 1,120.00 PHP
- Pitcairn: 19.99 USD
- Poland: 79.99 PLN
- Portugal: 19.99 EUR
- Qatar: 69.99 QAR
- Reunion: 19.99 USD
- Romania: 89.99 RON
- Rwanda: 19.99 USD
- Saint Helena: 19.99 USD
- Samoa: 19.99 USD
- Sao Tome and Principe: 19.99 USD
- Saudi Arabia: 69.99 SAR
- Senegal: 19.99 USD
- Serbia: 19.99 USD
- Seychelles: 19.99 USD
- Sierra Leone: 19.99 USD
- Singapore: 26.98 SGD
- Sint Maarten: 19.99 USD
- Slovakia: 19.99 EUR
- Slovenia: 19.99 EUR
- Solomon Islands: 19.99 USD
- Somalia: 19.99 USD
- South Africa: 369.99 ZAR
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands: 19.99 USD
- South Korea: 25,000.00 KRW
- South Sudan: 19.99 USD
- Spain: 19.99 EUR
- Sri Lanka: 19.99 USD
- Sudan: 12,000.00 SDG
- Svalbard and Jan Mayeb: 19.99 USD
- Sweden: 210.00 SEK
- Switzerland: 19.90 CHF
- Taiwan: 630.00 TWD
- Tajikstan: 19.99 USD
- Tanzania: 50,000.00 TZS
- Thailand: 729.00 THB
- Timor-Leste: 19.99 USD
- Togo: 19.99 USD
- Tokelau: 19.99 USD
- Tonga: 19.99 USD
- Tunisia: 19.99 USD
- Turkey: 649.99 TRY
- Turkmenistan: 19.99 USD
- Tuvalu: 19.99 USD
- Uganda: 19.99 USD
- Ukraine: 19.99 USD
- United Arab Emirates: 69.99 AED
- United Kingdom: 19.99 GBP
- United States: 89.99 USD
- Uruguay: 19.99 USD
- Uzbekistan: 19.99 USD
- Vanuatu: 19.99 USD
- Venezuela: 19.99 USD
- Vietnam: 500,000.00 VND
- Wallis and Futuna Islands: 19.99 USD
- Western Sahara: 19.99 USD
- Yemen: 4,999.00 YER
- Zambia: 19.99 USD
- Zimbabwe: 19.99 USD
Canelo vs Munguia - Full Fight Card
Main card (PPV at 8 p.m. ET)
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia
- Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno
- Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre
Prelims (6 p.m. ET)
- Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Ronald Cruz