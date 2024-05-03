Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia will fight this Saturday, May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena for the undisputed title of the super middleweight division of the WBO (World Boxing Organization), WBA (World Boxing Association), WBC (World Boxing Council) and International Boxing Federation (IBF). Here I explain all the details you need to know to see the complete fight with the card, schedules and television channels in the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries around the world.

At the T Mobile Arena, Canelo will seek his 61st victory against a rival six years younger, motivated by the possibility of achieving the most resounding victory of his career.

Praised for his dedication and hunger to improve, Alvarez has been criticized in recent months for not accepting the challenge of World Boxing Council interim champion David Benavides. Controversies aside, this Saturday he will go out to show that at 33 years old he is the best in his category against a rival with 34 fast-track wins.

Munguia is having a good time; On January 27 he defeated the British John Ryder by knockout, whom he sent to the canvas four times; However, against ‘Canelo’ you will have to be intelligent and pay attention to one of his weak points: defense.

It will be an attractive fight because after losing two years ago to the Russian Dmitrii Bivol, Saúl regained confidence and defeated the Kazakh Gennadiy Golovkin, Ryder and the American Jermell Charlo, although all three held out until the final round.

Jaime Munguia is 10 centimeters taller and his reach is three centimeters longer; He will try to impose conditions with his ‘jab’ and will be attentive to the attacks of the highest-grossing boxer in the world, who dreams of being the best pound for pound again.

Canelo is seeking his 40th knockout as a professional, although he will not obsess over knocking down his opponent early; The champion has improved his defense and looks elastic despite his seniority, which does not put him at a disadvantage against a younger rival.

“I don’t have his experience, but I do have youth and I will demonstrate my ability this Saturday,” said Munguía, who has won almost four of five fights quickly.

Alvarez will celebrate 20 years as a professional in 2025 and is working to celebrate them with his boxing at the highest level. This Saturday he is expected to try to deceive Munguia with feints, quick movements and surprise offensives, for which the 27-year-old rival has prepared.

Where and How to watch the fight Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia

GAME CANELO ALVAREZ VS JAIME MUNGUIA DATE Saturday, May 4 TIME 8:00 p. m. ET | 7:00 p. m. CT | 6:00 p. m. MT | 5:00 p. m. PT TV Azteca 7, Azteca Uno, ADN, Canal 5 (Only Mexico) LIVE STREAM Azteca Deportes, Star+, DAZN LOCATION T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nevada (United States)

Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguia odds, betting line

Canelo Álvarez: -600

Jaime Munguia: +425

Canelo winning by TKO or DQ: +175

What time does the Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia fight start?

The fight between Canelo Álvarez and Jaime Munguía will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, May 4 at 8:00 pm Eastern local time in Miami, Florida; 5:00 pm PT local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Saturday, May 4 8 p. m. ET USA / CAN Saturday, May 4 7 p. m. CT USA / CAN Saturday, May 4 6 p. m. MT USA / CAN Saturday, May 4 5 p. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Saturday, May 4 2 a. m. BST Australia Sunday, May 5 11 a. m. AEST India Sunday, May 5 6:30 a. m. IST Hong Kong Sunday, May 5 9 a. m. HKT Malaysia Sunday, May 5 10 a. m. MYT Singapore Sunday, May 5 10 a. m. SGT New Zealand Sunday, May 5 1 p. m. NZST France Saturday, May 4 3 a. m. CEST Germany Saturday, May 4 3 a. m. CEST Italy Saturday, May 4 3 a. m. CEST Spain Saturday, May 4 3 a. m. CEST Puerto Rico Saturday, May 4 8 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Saturday, May 4 8 p. m. AST México Saturday, May 4 6 p. m. CST

Canelo vs. Munguia live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia fight in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Region TV Streaming USA - DAZN, Amazon Prime VIDEO Canada - DAZN United Kingdom, UK - DAZN Australia - DAZN India - DAZN Hong Kong - DAZN Malaysia - DAZN Singapore - DAZN New Zealand - DAZN Saudi Arabia - DAZN France - DAZN Germany - DAZN Italy - DAZN Spain - DAZN Mexico TUDN, Canal 5, Azteca 7, Azteca Uno, ADN Azteca Deportes

Where and how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in USA?

In the United States you can see the live broadcast of the Canelo vs Munguía fight with a DAZN PPV. The price is $89.99, which includes a free month of service to watch other sporting events. If you want to continue with DAZN, the next few months will cost you $19.99 with this offer.

You can also watch the fight on Amazon Prime VIDEO for $89.95.

Where and how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in United Kingdom?

In the UK, DAZN has exclusive rights to show the massive Canelo vs Munguia fight priced at £19.99 for the PPV. If you accept, you will have benefits with exclusive platform discounts for upcoming monthly or annual packages.

Where and how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in Canada?

In Canada, DAZN is showing the Canelo vs Munguia fight for a PPV fee of $89.99. Again, for that price, you get a month’s subscription to the streaming service included.

Where and how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in India?

In India, DAZN is showing the Canelo vs Munguia fight for a PPV fee of 1,650.00 INR. Again, for that price, you get a month’s subscription to the streaming service included.

Where and how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in New Zealand?

The Canelo vs Munguia live stream in New Zealand will also be seen on DAZN for a PPV rate of NZ$44.99, again with a full month of access included to watch more sports.

Where and how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in Australia?

The Canelo vs Munguia live stream in Australia will also be seen on DAZN for a PPV rate of AU$69.99, again with a full month of access included to watch more sports.

Where and how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in Saudi Arabia?

The Canelo vs Munguia live stream in Saudi Arabia will also be seen on DAZN for a PPV rate of NZ69.99 SAR, again with a full month of access included to watch more sports.

What time and where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in Florida?

Starting at 8 p.m. ET, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia live, online and in real time on DAZN PPV ($89.99) and Amazon Prime Video PPV ($89.95) in cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in Nueva York?

Starting at 8 p.m. ET, citizens of the state of New York will be able to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia live, online and in real time on DAZN PPV ($89.99) and Amazon Prime Video PPV ($89.95) in cities such as Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in Texas?

Starting at 7 p.m. CT, citizens of the state of Texas will be able to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia live, online and in real time on DAZN PPV ($89.99) and Amazon Prime Video PPV ($89.95) in cities such as Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in Arizona?

Starting at 6 p.m. MT, citizens of the state of Arizona will be able to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia live, online and in real time on DAZN PPV ($89.99) and Amazon Prime Video PPV ($89.95) in cities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbet, Tempe, Peoria and Surprise.

What time and where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in California?

From 5 p.m. PT, citizens of the state of California will be able to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia live, online and in real time on DAZN PPV ($89.99) and Amazon Prime Video PPV ($89.95) in cities such as Seattle, Bellevue, Spokane, Tacoma, Redmond, Aberdeen and Olympia.

What time and where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia in Washington DC?

Starting at 5:00 pm PT, citizens of the state of Washington DC will be able to watch Canelo Álvarez vs Jaime Munguia live, online and in real time on DAZN PPV ($89.99) and Amazon Prime Video PPV ($89.95) in cities such as Seattle, Bellevue, Spokane, Tacoma, Redmond, Aberdeen and Olympia.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight card:

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (c) vs. Jaime Munguia - undisputed super middleweight championship

Mario Barrios (c) vs. Fabian Maidana - WBC interim welterweight championship

Brandon Figueroa (c) vs. Jessie Magdaleno - WBC interim featherweight championship

Eimantas Stanionis (c) vs. Gabriel Maestre - WBA “regular” welterweight championship