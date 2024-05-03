If you want to know the start time of the Canelo Alvarez vs Jaimie Munguia fight, you came to the right place. In this article I will give you the information about the schedules of different countries in the world to watch the boxing match between the two Mexican boxers for the titles of the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Organization Boxing (WBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF). Here you will get the times of the ring walks and the estimated start time of the main event.
Canelo chose Cinco de Mayo, a historic date for the Mexican public, to defend his four belts in the super middleweight category against his compatriot Jaime Munguía, who has an undefeated record of 43 victories.
The fight between Canelo and Munguía will have 12 rounds and will take place on Saturday, May 4 from the legendary T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both hope to raise the name of Mexican boxing after selling all the tickets.
Canelo Alvarez’s fame transcends all borders and many boxing fans enjoy his fights. For this reason, we will tell you all the schedules so that you can see it in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Puerto Rico, among others.
What time does Canelo vs Munguia live coverage start?
In the US and Canada, live coverage of the Canelo vs Munguia fight starts at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 6pm MT / 5pm PT on Saturday, May 4.
In the Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, live coverage starts at 6pm CST.
In the UK, live coverage starts at 1am BST on Sunday, May 5; and in Australia, the buildup gets underway at 10am AEST.
In the Peru, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador, live coverage starts at 7pm PET, COT, ECT and EST.
In the Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, live coverage starts at 8pm VET, BOT and AEST.
In the Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil, live coverage starts at 9pm ART, CLST, UYT, PYT and BRT.
In the Spain, France, Germany and Italy, live coverage starts at 3am CEST.
Here are the Canelo vs Munguia times around the world
- 5pm PDT – Pacific Daylight Time
- 6pm CST – Mexico City, Mexico
- 6pm MDT – Mountain Daylight Time
- 7pm CDT – Central Daylight Time
- 7pm COT – Bogota, Colombia
- 7pm PET – Lima, Peru
- 8pm EDT – Estern Daylight Time
- 8pm AEST – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- 8pm AEST - San Juan, Puerto Rico
- 9pm CLST – Santiago, Chile
- 9pm ART – Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 9pm BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- 2am BST – United Kingdom (Sun, May 5)
- 3am CEST – Central Europe (Sun, May 5)
- 3am SAST – South Africa (Sun, May 5)
- 5am GST – Dubai, UAE (Sun, May 5)
- 6.30am IST – New Delhi, India (Sun, May 5)
- 8am WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Sun, May 5)
- 9am CST – Beijing, China (Sun, May 5)
- 11am AEST – Australia (Sun, May 5)
- 1pm NZST – New Zealand (Sun, May 5)
What time does the walk through the ring between Canelo and Munguía begin?
The traditional walk to the T-Mobile Arena ring between Canelo and Munguía will begin around 11pm ET. Here I share the different schedules in the world:
- 8pm PDT – Pacific Daylight Time
- 9pm MDT – Mountain Daylight Time
- 9pm CST – Mexico City, Mexico
- 10pm CDT – Central Daylight Time
- 11pm EDT – Eastern Daylight Time
- 11pm AEST – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- 11pm AEST - San Juan, Puerto Rico
- 12am BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- 4am BST – United Kingdom (Sun, May 5)
- 5am CEST – Central Europe (Sun, May 5)
- 5am SAST – South Africa (Sun, May 5)
- 7am GST – Dubai, UAE (Sun, May 5)
- 8.30am IST – New Delhi, India (Sun, May 5)
- 10am WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Sun, May 5)
- 11am CST – Beijing, China (Sun, May 5)
- 1pm AEST – Australia (Sun, May 5)
- 3pm NZST – New Zealand (Sun, May 5)
What time does the Canelo vs Munguía fight end?
Depending on the development of the fight and the duration of each of the rounds, the fight between Canelo and Munguia will end a little after 12 a.m. m. EDT / 11 p.m. m. CDT / 10 p. m. MDT / 5 a.m. m. BST / 2 p. m. AEST.
Canelo vs Munguia Full Card
Main card (PPV at 8 p.m. ET)
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia
- Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno
- Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre
Prelims (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)
- Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Ronald Cruz
Where to watch the Canelo vs. Munguia fight?
In the United States, the fight can be seen through DAZN PPV (costs $89.99) and Prime Video PPV ($89.95).
In Mexico it can be seen through ESPN, Star+, TV Azteca and Channel 5.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia - full list of DAZN PPV regions and prices
Here’s where the card will be available on DAZN PPV - and how much it is in your country:
