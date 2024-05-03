If you want to know the start time of the Canelo Alvarez vs Jaimie Munguia fight, you came to the right place. In this article I will give you the information about the schedules of different countries in the world to watch the boxing match between the two Mexican boxers for the titles of the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Organization Boxing (WBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF). Here you will get the times of the ring walks and the estimated start time of the main event.

Canelo chose Cinco de Mayo, a historic date for the Mexican public, to defend his four belts in the super middleweight category against his compatriot Jaime Munguía, who has an undefeated record of 43 victories.

The fight between Canelo and Munguía will have 12 rounds and will take place on Saturday, May 4 from the legendary T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both hope to raise the name of Mexican boxing after selling all the tickets.

Canelo Alvarez’s fame transcends all borders and many boxing fans enjoy his fights. For this reason, we will tell you all the schedules so that you can see it in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Puerto Rico, among others.

What time does Canelo vs Munguia live coverage start?

In the US and Canada, live coverage of the Canelo vs Munguia fight starts at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 6pm MT / 5pm PT on Saturday, May 4.

In the Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, live coverage starts at 6pm CST.

In the UK, live coverage starts at 1am BST on Sunday, May 5; and in Australia, the buildup gets underway at 10am AEST.

In the Peru, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador, live coverage starts at 7pm PET, COT, ECT and EST.

In the Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, live coverage starts at 8pm VET, BOT and AEST.

In the Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil, live coverage starts at 9pm ART, CLST, UYT, PYT and BRT.

In the Spain, France, Germany and Italy, live coverage starts at 3am CEST.

Here are the Canelo vs Munguia times around the world

5pm PDT – Pacific Daylight Time

6pm CST – Mexico City, Mexico

6pm MDT – Mountain Daylight Time

7pm CDT – Central Daylight Time

7pm COT – Bogota, Colombia

7pm PET – Lima, Peru

8pm EDT – Estern Daylight Time

8pm AEST – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

8pm AEST - San Juan, Puerto Rico

9pm CLST – Santiago, Chile

9pm ART – Buenos Aires, Argentina

9pm BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2am BST – United Kingdom (Sun, May 5)

3am CEST – Central Europe (Sun, May 5)

3am SAST – South Africa (Sun, May 5)

5am GST – Dubai, UAE (Sun, May 5)

6.30am IST – New Delhi, India (Sun, May 5)

8am WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Sun, May 5)

9am CST – Beijing, China (Sun, May 5)

11am AEST – Australia (Sun, May 5)

1pm NZST – New Zealand (Sun, May 5)

What time does the walk through the ring between Canelo and Munguía begin?

The traditional walk to the T-Mobile Arena ring between Canelo and Munguía will begin around 11pm ET. Here I share the different schedules in the world:

8pm PDT – Pacific Daylight Time

9pm MDT – Mountain Daylight Time

9pm CST – Mexico City, Mexico

10pm CDT – Central Daylight Time

11pm EDT – Eastern Daylight Time

11pm AEST – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

11pm AEST - San Juan, Puerto Rico

12am BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

4am BST – United Kingdom (Sun, May 5)

5am CEST – Central Europe (Sun, May 5)

5am SAST – South Africa (Sun, May 5)

7am GST – Dubai, UAE (Sun, May 5)

8.30am IST – New Delhi, India (Sun, May 5)

10am WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Sun, May 5)

11am CST – Beijing, China (Sun, May 5)

1pm AEST – Australia (Sun, May 5)

3pm NZST – New Zealand (Sun, May 5)

What time does the Canelo vs Munguía fight end?

Depending on the development of the fight and the duration of each of the rounds, the fight between Canelo and Munguia will end a little after 12 a.m. m. EDT / 11 p.m. m. CDT / 10 p. m. MDT / 5 a.m. m. BST / 2 p. m. AEST.

Canelo vs Munguia Full Card

Main card (PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia

Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana

Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)

Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Ronald Cruz

Where to watch the Canelo vs. Munguia fight?

In the United States, the fight can be seen through DAZN PPV (costs $89.99) and Prime Video PPV ($89.95).

In Mexico it can be seen through ESPN, Star+, TV Azteca and Channel 5.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia - full list of DAZN PPV regions and prices

Here’s where the card will be available on DAZN PPV - and how much it is in your country:

Afghanistan: 19.99 USD

Aland Islands: 19.99 EUR

Albania: 19.99 USD

Algeria: 19.99 USD

Andorra: 19.99 EUR

Angola: 19.99 USD

Antarctica: 19.99 USD

Argentina: 19.99 USD

Armenia: 19.99 USD

Australia: 69.99 AUD

Austria: 19.99 EUR

Azerbaijan: 19.99 USD

Bahrain: 19.99 USD

Bangladesh: 19.99 USD

Belarus: 19.99 USD

Belgium: 19.99 EUR

Benin: 19.99 USD

Bhutan: 19.99 USD

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 19.99 USD

Botswana: 19.99 USD

Bouvet Island: 19.99 USD

British Indian Ocean Territory: 19.99 USD

Brunei Darussalam: 19.99 USD

Bulgaria: 34.99 BGN

Burkina Faso: 19.99 USD

Burundi: 19.99 USD

Cambodia: 19.99 USD

Cameroon: 19.99 USD

Canada: 89.99 CAD

Cape Verde: 19.99 USD

Central African Republic: 19.99 USD

Chad: 19.99 USD

Christmas Island: 19.99 USD

Cocos (Keeling) Islands: 19.99 USD

Comoros: 19.99 USD

Congo: 19.99 USD

Cook Islands: 19.99 USD

Ivory Coast: 19.99 USD

Croatia: 19.99 EUR

Cyprus: 19.99 EUR

Czech Republic: 459.00 CZK

Democratic Republic of Congo: 19.99 USD

Denmark: 135.00 DKK

Djibouti: 19.99 USD

Egypt: 949.99 EGP

Equatorial Guinea: 19.99 USD

Eritrea: 19.99 USD

Estonia: 19.99 EUR

Eswatini (Swaziland): 19.99 USD

Ethiopia: 19.99 USD

Falkland Islands: 19.99 USD

Faroe Islands: 19.99 USD

Fiji: 19.99 USD

Finland: 19.99 EUR

France: 19.99 EUR

French Polynesia: 19.99 USD

French Southern Territories: 19.99 USD

Gabon: 19.99 USD

Gambia: 19.99 USD

Georgia: 19.99 USD

Germany: 19.99 EUR

Ghana: 19.99 USD

Greece: 19.99 EUR

Greenland: 19.99 USD

Guam: 19.99 USD

Guinea: 19.99 USD

Guinea-Bissau: 19.99 USD

Heard Island and McDonald Islands: 19.99 USD

Hong Kong: 160.00 HKD

Hungary: 7,000.00 HUF

Iceland: 19.99 USD

India: 1,650.00 INR

Indonesia: 315,000.00 IDR

Iraq: 19.99 USD

Ireland: 19.99 EUR

Israel: 74.90 ILS

Italy: 19.99 EUR

Japan: 2,500.00 JPY

Jordan: 19.99 USD

Kazakhstan: 8,900.00 KZT

Kenya: 19.99 USD

Kiribati: 19.99 USD

Kosovo: 19.99 EUR

Kuwait: 19.99 USD

Kyrgyzstan: 19.99 USD

Laos: 19.99 USD

Latvia: 19.99 EUR

Lebanon: 19.99 USD

Lesotho: 19.99 USD

Liberia: 19.99 USD

Libya: 19.99 USD

Liechtenstein: 19.90 CHF

Lithuania: 19.99 EUR

Luxembourg: 19.99 EUR

Macau: 19.99 USD

Madagascar: 19.99 USD

Malawi: 19.99 USD

Malaysia: 90.00 MYR

Maldives: 19.99 USD

Mali: 19.99 USD

Malta: 19.99 EUR

Marshall Islands: 19.99 USD

Mauritania: 19.99 USD

Mauritius: 19.99 USD

Mayotte: 19.99 USD

Federated States of Micronesia: 19.99 USD

Molodva: 19.99 USD

Monaco: 19.99 USD

Mongolia: 19.99 USD

Montenegro: 19.99 USD

Morocco: 19.99 USD

Mozambique: 19.99 USD

Myanmar: 40,000.00 MMK

Namibia: 19.99 USD

Nauru: 19.99 USD

Nepal: 19.99 USD

Netherlands: 19.99 EUR

New Caledonia: 19.99 USD

New Zealand: 44.99 NZD

Niger: 19.99 USD

Nigeria: 15,500.00 NGN

Niue: 19.99 USD

Norfolk Island: 19.99 USD

North Macedonia: 19.99 USD

Northern Mariana Islands: 19.99 USD

Norway: 215.00 NOK

Oman: 19.99 USD

Pakistan: 5,500.00 PKR

Palau: 19.99 USD

Palestine: 19.99 USD

Papua New Guinea: 19.99 USD

Philippines: 1,120.00 PHP

Pitcairn: 19.99 USD

Poland: 79.99 PLN

Portugal: 19.99 EUR

Qatar: 69.99 QAR

Reunion: 19.99 USD

Romania: 89.99 RON

Rwanda: 19.99 USD

Saint Helena: 19.99 USD

Samoa: 19.99 USD

Sao Tome and Principe: 19.99 USD

Saudi Arabia: 69.99 SAR

Senegal: 19.99 USD

Serbia: 19.99 USD

Seychelles: 19.99 USD

Sierra Leone: 19.99 USD

Singapore: 26.98 SGD

Sint Maarten: 19.99 USD

Slovakia: 19.99 EUR

Slovenia: 19.99 EUR

Solomon Islands: 19.99 USD

Somalia: 19.99 USD

South Africa: 369.99 ZAR

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands: 19.99 USD

South Korea: 25,000.00 KRW

South Sudan: 19.99 USD

Spain: 19.99 EUR

Sri Lanka: 19.99 USD

Sudan: 12,000.00 SDG

Svalbard and Jan Mayeb: 19.99 USD

Sweden: 210.00 SEK

Switzerland: 19.90 CHF

Taiwan: 630.00 TWD

Tajikstan: 19.99 USD

Tanzania: 50,000.00 TZS

Thailand: 729.00 THB

Timor-Leste: 19.99 USD

Togo: 19.99 USD

Tokelau: 19.99 USD

Tonga: 19.99 USD

Tunisia: 19.99 USD

Turkey: 649.99 TRY

Turkmenistan: 19.99 USD

Tuvalu: 19.99 USD

Uganda: 19.99 USD

Ukraine: 19.99 USD

United Arab Emirates: 69.99 AED

United Kingdom: 19.99 GBP

United States: 89.99 USD

Uruguay: 19.99 USD

Uzbekistan: 19.99 USD

Vanuatu: 19.99 USD

Venezuela: 19.99 USD

Vietnam: 500,000.00 VND

Wallis and Futuna Islands: 19.99 USD

Western Sahara: 19.99 USD

Yemen: 4,999.00 YER

Zambia: 19.99 USD

Zimbabwe: 19.99 USD