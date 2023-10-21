This Sunday, October 22, the 2023 United States Grand Prix will take place and will be broadcast via ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC on U.S. television, as well as streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform. The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. It is the first circuit built specifically for Formula 1. Below, you will find the most relevant information to enjoy the competition.
United States Grand Prix Weekend Schedule
The 2023 United States Grand Prix runs across the whole weekend, from October 20th through October 22nd, with practice, qualifying, and the race spread out over three days. Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:
|DATE
|PHASE
|TIME
|CHANNEL
|October 20th
|Practice 1 / Qualifying
|13:30 (ET) / 17:00 (ET)
|ESPN+
|October 21st
|Sprint Shootout / Sprint
|13:30 (ET) / 18:00 (ET)
|ESPN+
|October 22nd
|Grand Prix
|15:00 (ET)
|ABC, ESPN+
United States Grand Prix Details
- Track: Circuit of the Americas, a 3.542-mile, 20-turn permanent racing facility in Austin, Texas.
- Race length: 56 laps for 191 miles.
- Lap record: Charles Leclerc, 1:36.369 (2019, Ferrari).
- Tire compounds: C2 (Hard), C3 (Medium), C4 (Soft).
- 2022 Winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull.
F1 Drivers’ World Championship standings
- Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda - 433
- Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda - 224
- Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes - 194
- Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes - 183
- Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari - 153
- Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari - 145
- Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes - 136
- George Russell (63), Mercedes - 132
- Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes - 83
- Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes - 47
- Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault - 46
- Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault - 44
- Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes - 23
- Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari - 10
- Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari - 6
- Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari - 6
- Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda - 3
- Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari - 3
- Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda - 2
- Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes - 0
- Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda - 0
- Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda - 0
Watch USA GP 2023 Live in the USA
In the USA, ESPN and ABC have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don’t have cable? It’s actually cheaper to watch ESPN and ABC on streaming services such as Sling or FuboTV.
The 2023 Italian GP is split across ESPN2 (practice and qualifying) and ESPN/ESPN+ (full race).
Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Australia
Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front row seat.
Kayo Sports offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial. After that, you’ll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. One is AU$25; Basic is $30; Premium is $35
Happy with highlights? 10Play will also show free highlights of every 2023 F1 race.
Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Spain
DAZN has the exclusive rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do.
Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Brazil
Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.
Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Croatia
SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.
Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Finland
F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.
Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Germany
Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.
Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Italy
Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.
Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Japan
DAZN has been the home of Formula 1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.
Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Portugal
Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm’s streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.
Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Mexico
Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2023 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2023 Mexican GP (29th Oct). It should also be remembered that you can live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $949 a year. That’s compared to just $29.99 a year in India.
F1 2023 race calendar – start times
|DATE
|RACE
|LIGHTS OUT
|CHANNEL
|20-22 Oct 2023
|US Grand Prix
|Circuit of The Americas
|8pm BST
|27-29 Oct 2023
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|8pm GMT
|3-5 Nov 2023
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Autodromo Interlagos
|5pm GMT
|17-19 Nov 2023
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Las Vegas
|6am GMT
|24-26 Nov 2023
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina Circuit
|1pm GMT