This Sunday, October 22, the 2023 United States Grand Prix will take place and will be broadcast via ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC on U.S. television , as well as streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform. The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. It is the first circuit built specifically for Formula 1. Below, you will find the most relevant information to enjoy the competition.

United States Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2023 United States Grand Prix runs across the whole weekend, from October 20th through October 22nd, with practice, qualifying, and the race spread out over three days. Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

DATE PHASE TIME CHANNEL October 20th Practice 1 / Qualifying 13:30 (ET) / 17:00 (ET) ESPN+ October 21st Sprint Shootout / Sprint 13:30 (ET) / 18:00 (ET) ESPN+ October 22nd Grand Prix 15:00 (ET) ABC, ESPN+

United States Grand Prix Details

Track: Circuit of the Americas, a 3.542-mile, 20-turn permanent racing facility in Austin, Texas.

Race length: 56 laps for 191 miles.

Lap record: Charles Leclerc, 1:36.369 (2019, Ferrari).

Tire compounds: C2 (Hard), C3 (Medium), C4 (Soft).

2022 Winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull.

F1 Drivers’ World Championship standings

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda - 433

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda - 224

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes - 194

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes - 183

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari - 153

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari - 145

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes - 136

George Russell (63), Mercedes - 132

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes - 83

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes - 47

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault - 46

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault - 44

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes - 23

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari - 10

Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari - 6

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari - 6

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda - 3

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari - 3

Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda - 2

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes - 0

Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda - 0

Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda - 0

Watch USA GP 2023 Live in the USA

In the USA, ESPN and ABC have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don’t have cable? It’s actually cheaper to watch ESPN and ABC on streaming services such as Sling or FuboTV.

Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Australia

Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front row seat.

Kayo Sports offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial. After that, you’ll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. One is AU$25; Basic is $30; Premium is $35

Happy with highlights? 10Play will also show free highlights of every 2023 F1 race.

Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Spain

DAZN has the exclusive rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do.

Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Brazil

Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.

Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Croatia

SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Finland

F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Germany

Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.

Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Japan

DAZN has been the home of Formula 1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.

Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Portugal

Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm’s streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

Watch USA GP 2023 Live in Mexico

Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2023 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2023 Mexican GP (29th Oct). It should also be remembered that you can live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $949 a year. That’s compared to just $29.99 a year in India.

