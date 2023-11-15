This Thursday, November 16 at 9pm (local time) , Argentina will face Uruguay at La Bombonera for the 5th date of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. What time do they play? After the 2-0 win against Peru in Lima, with two goals by Lionel Messi, La Scaloneta will host Uruguay on November 16 at La Bombonera.

What time does Argentina vs Uruguay start?

Argentina and Uruguay will face each other on Thursday, November 16, at 7 PM (ET) at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

Time 50 states of the United States 7 p.m. ET (UTC-5) Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut. 6 p.m. CT (UTC-5) Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama. 5 p.m. MT (UTC-5) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona. 4 p.m. PT (UTC-5) Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay in the US

The game between Argentina and Uruguay will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Lineups for Argentina vs. Uruguay