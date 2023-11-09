This 2023, Veterans Day takes place on Saturday, November 11 , when we will salute America’s greatest patriots who have served in the military. Want to commemorate them on this important day? We have selected for you the best inspirational phrases and quotes for your family member, neighbor, friend and all soldiers past and present.

Our list of patriotic quotes truly express the sacrifice made to secure our freedom, spoken and written by some of the most important voices in American history.

In addition, on this list you will recognize famous Veterans Day quotes written by presidents, including Abraham Lincoln, Herbert Hoover, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Harry S. Truman, who said in a speech to the Armed Forces.

There are dates on the calendar that commemorate the lives of many people, including veterans who once served in the U.S. (Photo: Freepick)

50 inspirational quotes for Veterans Day 2023

First known as Armistice Day, President Woodrow Wilson set aside November 11 (the first anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended World War I) to recognize and thank our American soldiers for their service.

This day was declared a national holiday in 1938 and in 1954 the name was changed to Veterans Day to honor all American veterans. Therefore, we use this day to commemorate and celebrate the brave, loyal and selfless American soldiers and their families for giving us the opportunity to live freely in this great country.

We hope the following quotes will help us keep these men and women in our thoughts and prayers not only on November 11, but also the other 364 days of the year.

1. Woodrow Wilson: “Never before have men crossed the seas to a foreign land to fight for a cause which they did not pretend was peculiarly their own but knew was the cause of humanity and of mankind.”

2. Abraham Lincoln: “Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere who bravely bears his country’s cause.”

3. Minot J. Savage: “The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men.”

4. George W. Bush: “Throughout the course of American history, courageous men and women have taken up arms to secure, defend, and maintain these core principles upon which our nation’s freedoms depend.”

5. Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”

6. Michael N. Castle: “Fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor.”

7. Abraham Lincoln: “Any nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure.”

8. Louis de Bernières: “No man is a man until he has been a soldier.”

9. Arthur Ashe: “True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.”

10. Unknown: “To our men and women in uniform, past, present, and future, God bless you and thank you.”

Veterans Day is a federal holiday, according to the Department of Defense. When the holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday. (Photo: Freepick)

11. George Marshall: “The soldier’s heart, the soldier’s spirit, the soldier’s soul, are everything.”

12. Winston Churchill: “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”

13. Michel de Montaigne: “Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul.”

14. Unknown: “Saluting the brave hearts with pride and respect all the way.”

15. Francis A. Walker: “We come, not to mourn our dead soldiers, but to praise them.”

16. Herbert Hoover: “Here men endured that a nation might live.”

17. Claudia Pemberton: “America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels.”

18. Nick Lampson: “There is nothing nobler than risking your life for your country.”

19. Thomas Campbell: “The patriot’s blood is the seed of freedom’s tree.”

20. Elmer Davis: “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”

21. Wallace Bruce: “Who kept the faith and fought the fight; The glory theirs, the duty ours.”

22. Unknown: “Real heroes don’t wear capes.”

23. Francis Scott Key, “The Star-Spangled Banner”: “The land of the free and the home of the brave.”

24. Benjamin Disraeli: “The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example.”

25. Unknown: “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.”

26. Barack Obama: “Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay. But we can honor their sacrifice, and we must.”

27. Bob Riley: “I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism.”

28. Unknown: “For the veteran, thank you for bravely doing what you’re called to do so we can safely do what we’re free to do.”

29. Dan Lipinski: “On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free.”

30. Unknown: “Freedom is never free.”

31. Lee Greenwood, “God Bless the U.S.A.”: “I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me.”

32. John F. Kennedy: “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

33. Douglas MacArthur: “Duty, honor, country: Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.”

34. G.K. Chesterton: “The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”

The next holiday in the United States is coming soon. Veterans Day 2023 is this Saturday, November 11, and here's what it means and how it's celebrated. (Photo: Freepick)

35. Ronald Reagan: “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world, but the Marines don’t have that problem.”

36. Harry S. Truman: “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude.”

37. George S. Patton Jr.: “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.”

38. Thomas William Parsons: “On thy grave the rain shall fall from the eyes of a mighty nation!”

39. George S. Patton Jr.: “The highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country.”

40. Eleanor Roosevelt: “Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.”

41. Daniel Webster: “Their remembrance be as lasting as the land they honored.”

42. Norman Schwarzkopf Jr.: “It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle.”

43. Joseph Campbell: “A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.”

44. Henry Ward Beecher: “Those that die for a good cause hover as a cloud of witnesses over the nation.”

45. Bob Dylan: “A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom.”

46. Steve Jobs: “One way to remember who you are is to remember who your heroes are.”

47. Randy Neugebauer: “While only one day of the year is dedicated solely to honoring our veterans, Americans must never forget the sacrifices that many of our fellow countrymen have made to defend our country and protect our freedoms.”

48. Max Martini: “I want people to take the initiative to find veterans that need help, veterans that are suffering and in need of assistance reintegrating from combat back into society, into normal family lives and jobs. We need to take a real ‘boots on the ground’ approach to helping veterans in need.”

49. Elizabeth Esty: “Veterans Day is an acknowledgement that those willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for or country - and their families - deserve our admiration and respect today and every day.”

