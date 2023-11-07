There are dates on the calendar that commemorate the lives of many people, including veterans who once served in the U.S. When is Veterans Day celebrated and why? It always falls on November 11, regardless of what day of the week it falls on and honors all those who risked their lives during wartime.

World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, but the fighting actually ended seven months earlier when the Allies and Germany put an armistice into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the 11th month, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Because of this, November 11, 1918 was largely considered the end of “the war to end all wars” and was called Armistice Day. Congress officially recognized November 11 as the end of the war in 1926 and declared it an official holiday in honor of World War I veterans in 1938.

When World War II and the Korean War occurred, several veterans’ organizations urged Congress to modify the meaning of the holiday to make it broader and celebrate all veterans. On June 1, 1954, Congress modified the holiday by changing it from Armistice Day to Veterans Day, honoring U.S. veterans of all wars.

The next holiday in the United States is coming soon. Veterans Day 2023 is this Saturday, November 11, and here's what it means and how it's celebrated. (Photo: Freepick)

Is Veterans Day a federal holiday?

Of course, Veterans Day is a federal holiday, according to the Department of Defense. When the holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, businesses and government officials may recognize it on both the official day and the following Monday. Schools usually have the day off.

How is Veterans Day celebrated?

Veterans Day is celebrated in communities with Veterans Day parades or other celebrations honoring service members. The National Veterans Day Ceremony is held each year on November 11 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

During the ceremony, which begins at 11 am, a wreath is laid at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before a color parade by veterans organizations and remarks by dignitaries inside the Memorial Amphitheater, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

With World War I being a multinational effort, the United States is not the only country celebrating the day.

Canada and Australia celebrate Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. In Canada, the celebrations are similar to those in the U.S., with many citizens wearing red poppy flowers to honor fallen soldiers. In Australia, Remembrance Day celebrations are similar to Memorial Day activities in the United States, according to the Department of Defense.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday, according to the Department of Defense. When the holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday. (Photo: Freepick)

How do you salute a veteran on Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is a time to celebrate all those who have served our country. You can salute a veteran by wishing them “Happy Veterans Day” or saying “Thank you for your service.”

Other ways to recognize the sacrifice and dedication of veterans on Veterans Day include:

Attending a Veterans Day event in your area.

Display an American flag on your property.

Donating or volunteering at organizations, charities and facilities for veterans.

What is the story behind Veterans Day?

While Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11, it was celebrated on a different date for a brief period of time.

In 1968, Congress signed the Uniform Holiday Bill into law to ensure that a handful of federal holidays, including Veterans Day, would be celebrated on Mondays, with the hope that this decision would encourage travel and family activities over a long weekend and stimulate the economy, according to the Department of Defense.

Under this bill, Veterans Day would be celebrated on the fourth Monday of each October, and the first Veterans Day under the new bill would be celebrated on October 25, 1971.

Most citizens were confused and unhappy about the change in dates, and many opted to continue celebrating Veterans Day on November 11. After a few years of discord with the October holiday, former President Gerald Ford signed another law that went into effect on Sept. 20. 1975, which returned Veterans Day to its original observance of Nov. 11, beginning in 1978.