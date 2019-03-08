Avengers Endgame: Disney revela nuevas escenas de los Vengadores y de Star Wars IX

Avengers Endgame vuelve a estar en el centro de la atención del público por las nuevas escenas reveladas. Pero esto no es todo, Disney ha mostrado también imágenes de Star Wars IX.

Avengers Endgame: Disney revela nuevas escenas de los Vengadores y de Star Wars IX. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Todavía no se estrena el tercer tráiler oficial de Avengers Endgame , pero ya hay reportes de nuevas escenas que se han mostrado. El responsable en este caso no es Marvel Studios sino Disney, quien parece que tiene un accionista que le gusta contar secretos sobre Avengers 4.

Según reporta los medios Comicbook y CNET, nuevas escenas de los Vengadores salieron a la luz en una reunión de accionistas de Disney el día de ayer, jueves 7 de marzo en el "Annual Shareholder Meeting". Según la fuente, se ve a los héroes de Marvel sentados en una habitación junto a Capitana Marvel.

La gran sorpresa es que también estaría Nebula allí, quien comenta que Thanos visitará ' El jardín' o 'The Garden' luego de completar su misión con las Gemas del Infinito. Carol Danvers toma la palabra para decirles que deben viajar allí y revertir lo que hizo el titán loco. 

Seguidamente, se ve a Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nebula, Captain America (Chris Evans), War Machine (Don Cheadle) y Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), todos en el espacio. La parte de comedia llegará por parte de Rocket quien pregunta abiertamente ¿Quién no ha estado en el espacio antes? Levante su mano. 

Pero eso no es todo. Disney también reveló más detalles sobre Star Wars episodio 9. Los reportes indican que se mostraron las escenas de detrás de cámaras, en donde se logó avistar a Billy Dee Williams, como Lando Calrissian, como también a Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Según Scott Ladewing, también se vio parte de las nuevas películas de Toy Story 4 y Rey León.

