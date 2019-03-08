Avengers Endgame: Disney revela nuevas escenas de los Vengadores y de Star Wars IX

Todavía no se estrena el tercer tráiler oficial de Avengers Endgame , pero ya hay reportes de nuevas escenas que se han mostrado. El responsable en este caso no es Marvel Studios sino Disney, quien parece que tiene un accionista que le gusta contar secretos sobre Avengers 4.
Según reporta los medios Comicbook y CNET, nuevas escenas de los Vengadores salieron a la luz en una reunión de accionistas de Disney el día de ayer, jueves 7 de marzo en el "Annual Shareholder Meeting". Según la fuente, se ve a los héroes de Marvel sentados en una habitación junto a Capitana Marvel.
La gran sorpresa es que también estaría Nebula allí, quien comenta que Thanos visitará ' El jardín' o 'The Garden' luego de completar su misión con las Gemas del Infinito. Carol Danvers toma la palabra para decirles que deben viajar allí y revertir lo que hizo el titán loco.
Seguidamente, se ve a Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nebula, Captain America (Chris Evans), War Machine (Don Cheadle) y Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), todos en el espacio. La parte de comedia llegará por parte de Rocket quien pregunta abiertamente ¿Quién no ha estado en el espacio antes? Levante su mano.
Pero eso no es todo. Disney también reveló más detalles sobre Star Wars episodio 9. Los reportes indican que se mostraron las escenas de detrás de cámaras, en donde se logó avistar a Billy Dee Williams, como Lando Calrissian, como también a Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).
Según Scott Ladewing, también se vio parte de las nuevas películas de Toy Story 4 y Rey León.
The Avengers Endgame scene they showed was at Avengers HQ, Captain Marvel saying let's go kill Tanos. Nebula says she knows where he is. Rocket says biggest energy surge ever seen on Earth when he used the glove, but it was seen again on another planet shortly after.— Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) 7 de marzo de 2019
So that's where Thanos is retiring to. Quick exchange between CapA, Natasha, Bruce, Rhodey, and CapM. Bruce asks what guarantee the ey have this ends differently. Cap M says they have her this time.— Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) 7 de marzo de 2019
Rhodey asks where she was because they could have used her before. Cap M says a lot of other planets out there need help and they don't have Avengers like Earth has. Thor gets up from sitting quietly in back, walks up to Cap M, and summons his axe...— Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) 7 de marzo de 2019
Which whizzes right past Cap M (she doesn't flinch) into his hand and he says "I like this one." Cut to Milano, everybody buckled in, Cap M in copilot seat.— Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) 7 de marzo de 2019
Rocket asks who hasn't been to space, Cap A, Rhodey, Natasha raise hands, and Rocket warns them not to puke in his ship and off they go. Cool refection of stars and space stuff on Cap A's eye as we zoom in on him and they warp out of there.— Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) 7 de marzo de 2019
¿Te encantan los videojuegos , la tecnología y los eSports ? Aquí te compartimos el más reciente episodio del podcast de Depor Play. Recuerda que de lunes a jueves contamos con una columna especial en el diario Depor, y todos los viernes traemos un especial con la mejor información en la edición impresa.
Por si esto fuera poco, contamos con interesante contenido en nuestro canal de YouTube, donde hacemos gameplays de FIFA 19 y PES 2019, así como interesantes reviews de tecnología. Echa un vistazo a nuestro nuevo programa Depor Game para estar siempre informado. No te olvides de suscribirte para estar siempre en contacto.
Leer comentarios