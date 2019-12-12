The Game Awards: fecha, hora, nominados y cómo votar para los mejores juegos del año. (Foto: TGA)
The Game Awards: fecha, hora, nominados y cómo votar para los mejores juegos del año. (Foto: TGA)
Redacción Depor

admin@depor.com

¡El Oscar de los videojuegos! La industria gamer cuenta con una ceremonia dedicada a reconocer los títulos y las personalidades del año. The Game Awards se celebrará esta noche, 12 de diciembre, para el deleite de los jugadores de todo el mundo.

The Game Awards, fecha y hora de la ceremonia

Los Ángeles será el lugar en donde se lleve a cabo esta importante velada para los videojuegos. En cuanto a Perú, podrás ver la gala el 12 de diciembre a las 8:30 de la noche.

  • Estados Unidos (Los Ángeles): 12 de diciembre a las 17.30 horas.
  • España (horario peninsular): 13 de diciembre a las 2:30 horas.
  • México (Ciudad de México): 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.
  • Costa Rica: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.
  • El Salvador: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.
  • Honduras: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.
  • Guatemala: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.
  • Nicaragua: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.
  • Chile: 12 de diciembre a las 22:30 horas.
  • Argentina: 12 de diciembre a las 22:30 horas.
  • Paraguay: 12 de diciembre a las 22:30 horas.
  • Uruguay: 12 de diciembre a las 22:30 horas.
  • República Dominicana: 12 de diciembre a las 21:30 horas.
  • Venezuela: 12 de diciembre a las 21:30 horas.
  • Colombia: 12 de diciembre a las 20:30 horas.
  • Ecuador: 12 de diciembre a las 20:30 horas.
  • Perú: 12 de diciembre a las 20:30 horas.

Nominados

Juego del año

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Outer Worlds

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Mejor narrativa

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds

Mejor banda sonora

  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Mejor diseño de sonido

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows die Twice

Mejor juego de lucha

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Showdown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Mejor juego de acción

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Astral Chain
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

Mejor juego de acción aventura

  • Boderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link's Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows die Twice

Mejor juego de rol

  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Mejor juego servicio

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Mejor juego familiar

  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • RingFit Adventures
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi's Crafted World
  • Luigi's Mansion 3

Mejor juego de estrategia

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

Mejor juego de carretas o de deportes

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

Mejor juego multijugador

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Tetris 99
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Mejor juego independiente

  • Baba is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana Zero
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Mejor juego para el impacto

  • Concrete Genie
  • Gris
  • Kind Words
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Sea of Solitude

Mejor juego de móviles

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Grindstone
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of Light
  • What The Golf?

Mejor dirección

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds

Mejor interpretación

  • Ashly Burch/Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope/Control
  • Laura Bailey/Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen/DS
  • Matthew Porretta/Control
  • Norman Reedus/DS

Mejor gestión de la comunidad

  • Destiny 2
  • Apex Legends
  • FInal Fantasy XIV
  • Fornite
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Mejor juegos VR/AR

  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood and Truth
  • Beath Saber
  • No Man's Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe

Estudio indie revelación

  • ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio for Gris
  • DeadToast for My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
  • House House for Untitled Goose Game

Mejor creador de contenido

  • Courage, Jack Dunlop
  • Dr. Lupo, Benjamin Lup
  • Ewok, Soleil Wheeler
  • Grefg, David Martínez
  • Shroud, Michael Grzesiek

Mejor juego esports

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

Mejor jugador esports

  • Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf(Immortals, Fortnite)
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok(SK Telecom, League of Legends)
  • Luka "Perkz" Perkovic(G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev(Natus Vincere, CSGO)
  • Jay "Sinatraa" Won(SF Shock, Overwatch)

Mejor equipo esports

  • Astralis, CS:GO
  • G2 Esports, League of Legends
  • OG, DOTA2
  • San Francisco Shock, OWL
  • Team Liquid, CS:GO

Mejor evento esports

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • The International 2019

Mejor entrenador eSports

  • Eric "adreN" Hoag(Team Liquid, CS:GO)
  • Nu-ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
  • Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann(G2 Esports, LOL)
  • Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
  • Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz(OG, DOTA2)
  • Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)

Mejor presentador esports

  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

Dónde votar

Podrás votar por tus juegos favoritos en la web oficial de The Game Awards. Solo ingresa al siguiente enlace y dale al botón “Vote now”.

SIGUE EL PODCAST DE DEPOR PLAY

Tags Relacionados:

The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2019

Videojuegos

esports

NO TE PIERDAS

Contenido de Mag.

RELACIONADAS

Te puede interesar: