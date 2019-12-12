¡El Oscar de los videojuegos! La industria gamer cuenta con una ceremonia dedicada a reconocer los títulos y las personalidades del año. The Game Awards se celebrará esta noche, 12 de diciembre, para el deleite de los jugadores de todo el mundo.
The Game Awards, fecha y hora de la ceremonia
Los Ángeles será el lugar en donde se lleve a cabo esta importante velada para los videojuegos. En cuanto a Perú, podrás ver la gala el 12 de diciembre a las 8:30 de la noche.
- Estados Unidos (Los Ángeles): 12 de diciembre a las 17.30 horas.
- España (horario peninsular): 13 de diciembre a las 2:30 horas.
- México (Ciudad de México): 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.
- Costa Rica: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.
- El Salvador: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.
- Honduras: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.
- Guatemala: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.
- Nicaragua: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.
- Chile: 12 de diciembre a las 22:30 horas.
- Argentina: 12 de diciembre a las 22:30 horas.
- Paraguay: 12 de diciembre a las 22:30 horas.
- Uruguay: 12 de diciembre a las 22:30 horas.
- República Dominicana: 12 de diciembre a las 21:30 horas.
- Venezuela: 12 de diciembre a las 21:30 horas.
- Colombia: 12 de diciembre a las 20:30 horas.
- Ecuador: 12 de diciembre a las 20:30 horas.
- Perú: 12 de diciembre a las 20:30 horas.
Nominados
Juego del año
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Outer Worlds
Mejor dirección de arte
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Mejor narrativa
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Mejor banda sonora
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Mejor diseño de sonido
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows die Twice
Mejor juego de lucha
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Showdown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Mejor juego de acción
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Astral Chain
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Mejor juego de acción aventura
- Boderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link's Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows die Twice
Mejor juego de rol
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Mejor juego servicio
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Mejor juego familiar
- Super Mario Maker 2
- RingFit Adventures
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi's Crafted World
- Luigi's Mansion 3
Mejor juego de estrategia
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Mejor juego de carretas o de deportes
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Mejor juego multijugador
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Mejor juego independiente
- Baba is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Mejor juego para el impacto
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Mejor juego de móviles
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What The Golf?
Mejor dirección
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Mejor interpretación
- Ashly Burch/Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope/Control
- Laura Bailey/Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen/DS
- Matthew Porretta/Control
- Norman Reedus/DS
Mejor gestión de la comunidad
- Destiny 2
- Apex Legends
- FInal Fantasy XIV
- Fornite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Mejor juegos VR/AR
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood and Truth
- Beath Saber
- No Man's Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Estudio indie revelación
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- DeadToast for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
Mejor creador de contenido
- Courage, Jack Dunlop
- Dr. Lupo, Benjamin Lup
- Ewok, Soleil Wheeler
- Grefg, David Martínez
- Shroud, Michael Grzesiek
Mejor juego esports
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Mejor jugador esports
- Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf(Immortals, Fortnite)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok(SK Telecom, League of Legends)
- Luka "Perkz" Perkovic(G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev(Natus Vincere, CSGO)
- Jay "Sinatraa" Won(SF Shock, Overwatch)
Mejor equipo esports
- Astralis, CS:GO
- G2 Esports, League of Legends
- OG, DOTA2
- San Francisco Shock, OWL
- Team Liquid, CS:GO
Mejor evento esports
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
Mejor entrenador eSports
- Eric "adreN" Hoag(Team Liquid, CS:GO)
- Nu-ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
- Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann(G2 Esports, LOL)
- Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
- Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz(OG, DOTA2)
- Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)
Mejor presentador esports
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
Dónde votar
Podrás votar por tus juegos favoritos en la web oficial de The Game Awards. Solo ingresa al siguiente enlace y dale al botón “Vote now”.