Kenny Omega y los 10 mejores luchadores del 2021, según prestigiosa revista. (AEW)
10. Rich Swann de Impact Wrestling. (Impact Wrestling)
9. Shingo Takagi de New Japan Pro Wrestling. (NJPW)
8. Finn Bálor de WWE. (WWE)
7. Will Ospreay de New Japan Pro Wrestling y Ring of Honor. (NJPW)
6. Jon Moxley de AEW. (AEW)
5. Kota Ibush de New Japan Pro Wrestling. (NJPW)
4. Drew McIntyre de WWE. (WWE)
3. Bobby Lashley de WWE. (WWE)
2. Roman Reigns de WWE. (WWE)
1. Kenny Omega de AEW. (AEW)
