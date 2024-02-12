Are you looking for inspiration to dedicate a message of love for Valentine’s Day? If you resort to the romantic dinner or an invitation to the cinema; This Valentine’s Day 2024, look for a more original way to say I love you to your family or your partner favorite someone with perfect and poetic quotes to declare your love.

Happy Valentine's Day 2024 Quotes (Photo: Canva)





To celebrate this February 14, we share a list of poetic love quotes or if you want to be more creative, check out these funny Valentine’s Day quotes. You can publish many of these messages accompanied by your favorite photos. May this Valentine’s Day 2024 be special with these messages!

50 Best Valentine’s Day Quotes

“And if the stars should ever die, we’ll make our own light, you and I.”—John Mark Green “In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you.” —Virginia Woolf “Hand on the Bible, don’t know how I got you. But I couldn’t ask for more.” — Kane and Katelyn Brown “You were meant for me. And I was meant for you.” —Jewel “I got you babe.” —Sonny and Cher “Love is friendship that has caught on fire.” —Ann Landers “I look at every day with you as a gift.” —Rip Wheeler, Yellowstone “My heart to you is given, oh do give yours to me; We’ll lock them up together, and throw away the key.”— Frederick Saunders “Without Valentine’s Day, February would be…well, January.” – Jim Gaffigan “This fire that we call Loving is too strong for human minds. But just right for human souls.” — Aberjhani “There are never enough I Love You’s.” — Lenny Bruce5. “Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” — Oscar Wilde “Love is like a beautiful flower which I may not touch, but whose fragrance makes the garden a place of delight just the same.” — Helen Keller “Love is the beauty of the soul.” — Saint Augustine “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu “Love is something eternal; the aspect may change, but not the essence.” – Vincent van Gogh “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle “Love is being stupid together.” – Paul Valery “You’re my forever Valentine.” — Unknown “We loved with a love that was more than love.” — Edgar Allan Poe “Love is when the other person’s happiness is more important than your own.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr. The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves.” — Victor Hugo “Today is Valentine’s Day—or, as men like to call it, Extortion Day!” — Jay Leno “Love is the greatest refreshment in life.” — Pablo Picasso “There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate.” – Linda Grayson “All I want for Valentine’s Day is you.” — Unknown20. “Everything is clearer when you’re in love.” — John Lennon “That’s one of those things about being a computer science major: Valentine’s Day is just another day.” — Jawed Karim “Oh, if it be to choose and call thee mine, love, thou art every day my Valentine!” — Thomas Hood “True love is like ghosts, which everyone talks about and few have seen.” — Francois de La Rochefoucauld “There’s no bad consequence to loving fully, with all your heart. You always gain by giving love.” — Reese Witherspoon “Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” — Mother Teresa

50 Best Valentine’s Day Quotes (Foto: internet)

Original phrases to dedicate on Valentine’s Day

31. You win the best boyfriend award 🏆. Happy Valentine’s Day! 32. Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special person in my life. I love you more than pizza. Here’s to being my emergency contact someday. You’re my everything. Happy Valentine’s Day! Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peel-ing. Happy Valentine’s Day, handsome. You’re the only person I send heart eye emojis to. Valentine, you take my breath away, every single day. It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. The more time we spend together, the more we fall in love with each other. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Funny Valentine’s Day Messages

Happy Valentine’s Day! Are you seriously not sick of me yet? I’m yours. Sorry, no refunds or exchanges. Happy V-Day! I got you this card. Now where’s my medal? So happy we both swiped right. Hope your heart is full of love and your mouth is full of chocolate. I love you. But I like you a lot better after I’ve had my coffee. I’m so thankful to have found someone as weird as me. All I need in this life is you and me. Oh, and WiFi. And wine. And snacks. But that’s it, I swear. You have the worst taste in TV shows, and I’m still madly in love with you. That’s how you know it’s real. Besides cheese, you are my favorite.



