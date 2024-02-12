Have you ever sent love phrases for that person you love so much? Indeed, sharing and receiving declarations of love is a beautiful act that creates a lasting feeling of appreciation. That’s why Valentine’s Day 2024 is a special occasion to show your feelings and say what you really feel for him or her.

While you can always share how you feel in your own words, there is something very nice about using a love quote that shows how human it is to care so deeply. Fortunately, there is no shortage of love quotes from movies, books or songs. In this article you will find various quotes, choose the one you like the most and then think about how to give it to your loved one. There are many ways to share those sentiments, such as a sticky note on their favorite coffee mug or in an anniversary card. It can even be as simple as a midday text message to show him or her that you’re thinking of him or her.

50 Best I Love You Quotes

“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you...I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson (“Queen Mary”)

“If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.” — Princess Diana

“I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” — Anna Scott (“Notting Hill”)

“To me, you are perfect.” — Mark (“Love Actually”)

“Who, being loved, is poor? Oh, no one. I hate my riches. They are a burden...” ― Oscar Wilde (“A Woman of No Importance”)

“In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” ― Virginia Woolf (“Selected Diaries”)

“To love or have loved, that is enough. Ask nothing further. There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life.” ― Victor Hugo (“Les Misérables”)

“The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that’s what you’ve given me. That’s what I’d hoped to give you forever” ― Nicholas Sparks (“The Notebook”)

“Your love is better than ice cream.” — Sarah McLachlan (“Ice”)

“Whoso loves believes the impossible.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

“Sometimes your nearness takes my breath away; and all the things I want to say can find no voice. Then, in silence, I can only hope my eyes will speak my heart.” — Robert Sexton, author

“I love you right up to the moon - and back.” — Sam McBratney

“It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight.” — Vladimir Nabokov

“I will be the one to kiss you at night / I will love you until the end of time.” — Beyoncé (“End of Time”)

“I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you’re in the world.” — Elton John /”Your Song”)

“When you say you love me, know I love you more.” — Miley Cyrus (“Adore You”)

“Whenever I’m alone with you, You make me feel like I am home again.” — The Cure (“Lovesong”)

“Take me to your heart, for it’s there that I belong.” — Elvis Presley (“Love Me Tender”)

“You don’t love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear.” — Anonymous

“For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” — Andrew McMahon

“Not even in my weakest moment have I considered letting you go.” — Judith McNaught

“Some day, when I’m awfully low, when the world is cold, I will feel a glow just thinking of you and the way you look tonight.” — Frank Sinatra (“The Way You Look Tonight”)

“I can’t fall in love without you.” — Zara Larsson (“I Can’t Fall In Love Without You”)

“The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.” — Marilyn Monroe

“Love is being stupid together.” — Paul Valery

“Love is a friendship set to music.” — Joseph Campbell

“There is no remedy for love but to love more.” — Henry David Thoreau

“But nothing’s greater than the rush that comes with your embrace / And in this world of loneliness, I see your face.” — Leona Lewis (“Bleeding Love”)

“And when you smile, the whole world stops and stares for a while…” — Bruno Mars (“Just The Way You Are”)

“And I’d give up forever to touch you, ‘cause I know that you feel me somehow. You’re the closest to heaven that I’ll ever be and I don’t wanna go home right now.” — Goo Goo Dolls (“Iris”)

“Life is a flower of which love is the honey.” — Victor Hugo

“Everything I do, I do it for you.” — Bryan Adams

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle

“Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it meaning.” — Paulo Coehlo

“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao-Tzu

The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves. — Victor Hugo

“I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

“At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet.” — Plato

“Age does not protect you from love. But love, to some extent, protects you from age.” — Jeanne Moreau

“Love is the master key that opens the gates of happiness.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes

“I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you.” — Ben Folds

“Whoso loves believes the impossible.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

“I’ve tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it’s still I love you.” — Zelda Fitzgerald

“If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.” — Haruki Murakami

“What is love? It is the morning and the evening star.” — Sinclair Lewis

“Loving you never was an option. It was a necessity.” — Truth Devour

“It’s always better when we’re together.” — Jack Johnson

“We loved with a love that was more than love.” — Edgar Allen Poe

“All that you are is all that I’ll ever need.” — Ed Sheeran