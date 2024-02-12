Are you looking for inspiration to dedicate a message of love for Valentine’s Day? If you resort to the romantic dinner or an invitation to the cinema; This Valentine’s Day 2024, look for a more original way to say I love you to your family or your partner favorite someone with perfect and poetic quotes to declare your love.

To celebrate this February 14, we share a list of poetic love quotes or if you want to be more creative, check out these funny Valentine’s Day quotes. You can publish many of these messages accompanied by your favorite photos. May this Valentine’s Day 2024 be special with these messages!

Most Romantic Quotes for Valentine’s Day

“Love is a gift of one’s inner most soul to another so both can be whole.” —Buddha “Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.” —Antoine de Saint-Exupery “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” —Robert A. Heinlein “One is loved because one is loved. "No reason is needed for loving." —Paulo Coelho "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." —Lao Tzu "Love doesn't grow at a steady rate, but advances in surges, bolts, and wild leaps." —Ian McEwan "Love is when he gives you a piece of your soul, that you never knew was missing." —Torquato Tasso "I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love." —Mother Teresa "Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold." —Zelda Fitzgerald "True love is rare, and it's the only thing that gives life real meaning." —Nicholas Sparks "Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get—only with what you are expecting to give—which is everything." —Katharine Hepburn "When someone loves you, the way they talk about you is different. You feel safe and comfortable.” —Jess C. Scott “You don’t love someone because they’re perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they’re not.” —Jodi Picoult “Familiar acts are beautiful through love.” —Percy Bysshe Shelley “Of all forms of caution, caution in love is perhaps the most fatal to true happiness.” —Bertrand Russell “Love is the longing for the half of ourselves we have lost.” —Milan Kundera “For small creatures such as we, the vastness is bearable only through love.” —Carl Sagan “I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you.” —Roy Croft “Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.” —Loretta Young “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. / I love thee to the depth and breadth and height / My soul can reach...” —Elizabeth Barrett Browning “Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.” —Elvis Presley “We’re all a little weird, and life’s a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it LOVE.” —Dr. Seuss “Everywhere I’m looking now, I’m surrounded by your embrace. Baby, I can see your halo. You know you’re my saving grace.” —Beyonce “Doubt thou the stars are fire. Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt truth to be a liar. But never doubt I love.” —William Shakespeare “At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet.” —Plato “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.” —1 Corinthians 13 “To get the full value of joy you must have someone to divide it with.” —Mark Twain “All you need is love.” —The Beatles “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” —Aristotle “We loved with a love that was more than love.” —Edgar Allan Poe “I have found the one whom my soul loves.” —Song of Solomon 3:4 “I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald “Love is a game that two can play and both win.” —Eva Gabor “It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight.” —Vladimir Nabokov “At last, my love has come along. My lonely days are over, and life is like a song.” —Etta James “My bounty is as boundless as the sea, / My love as deep; the more I give to thee, / The more I have, for both are infinite.” —William Shakespeare “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” —A. A. Milne “You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.” —Jane Austen “The regret of my life is that I have not said ‘I love you’ often enough.” —Yoko Ono “Love is the whole thing. We are only pieces.” —Rumi “One word frees us of all the weight and pain in life. That word is love!” —Sophocles “Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.” —Emily Dickinson “The supreme happiness of life consists in the conviction that one is loved...” —Victor Hugo “Where there is love there is life.” —Mahatma Gandhi “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.” —Martin Luther King, Jr. “Gifts are temporary and often forgotten; love is forever and always remembered.” —Ken Poirot “Love is something eternal, the aspect may change, but not the essence.” —Vincent Van Gogh “What is love? It is the morning and the evening star.” —Sinclair Lewis “True love stories never have endings.” —Richard Bach “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” — Charles M. Schulz “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — “When Harry Met Sally” “Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it meaning.” — Unknown “Remember, your Valentine’s card shows you care enough to send the very best, even though you’re too lazy to put it in your own words.” — Melanie White You are the song that my heart would always want to sing, I love you. Enjoy your Valentine’s today! “You had me at hello.” — Jerry Maguire “Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt the truth to be a liar, But never doubt I love.” — William Shakespeare “When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew.” — Arrigo Boito Grow old with me! The best is yet to be.” — Robert Browning “I’ve tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it’s still I love you.” — Zelda Fitzgerald “Love was made for me and you.” — Nat King Cole “Know what I like about you? Everything!” — Unknown “The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.” — Rumi “In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou “In love there are two things– bodies and words.” – Joyce Carol Oates “When I tell you I love you, I don’t say it out of habit but to remind that you are the best thing that happened to me.” — Unknown “Never love anyone who treats you like you’re ordinary.” – Oscar Wilde “Love is a fire. "But whether it is going to warm your hearth or burn down your house, you can never tell." – Joan Crawford "Perhaps it is our imperfections that make us so perfect for one another." — Douglas McGrath "Love is never wrong." — Melissa Etheridge "Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone — we find it with another." — Thomas Merton "If I had a dollar for every time you took my breath away, I'd be a billionaire." — Unknown "You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars." — E. E. Cummings "Your love warms me like a blanket." — Unknown "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë "You are the beat in my heart and the smile on my face." — Unknown "Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired." — Robert Frost "Valentine's Day: the holiday that reminds you that if you don't have a special someone, you're alone." — Lewis Black "Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." — Oprah Winfrey "I love you, not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you." — Roy Croft "I'm yours, no refunds." — Anonymous "Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet." – Katharine Lee Bates "There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved." – George Sand "Love can be defined with one word. You." ― Anthony T. Hincks “Valentine’s Day is an extraordinary moment for recalling the lasting power of a true love.” ― M.F. Moonzajer “If you love yourself first, you will find your Valentine much quicker!” ― Mehmet Murat ildan “I love our story. Sure it’s messy, but it’s the story that got us here.” — How I Met Your Mother “I will love you my whole life. You and no other.” — Braveheart “The future for me is already a thing of the past. You were my first love and you will be my last.” — Bob Dylan “A kiss makes the heart young again.” — Rupert Brooke “Come live in my heart and pay no rent.” — Samuel Lover “True love stories never have endings.” — Richard Bach “Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” — Zora Neale Hurston “We love because it’s the only true adventure.” — Nikki Giovanni “Each time you love, love as deeply as if it were forever.” — Audre Lorde “You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.” — Arthur Conan Doyle “Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” — Mother Theresa “Love recognizes no barriers.” — Maya Angelou “And if the stars should ever die, we’ll make our own light, you and I.” — John Mark Green

