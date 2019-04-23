"Avengers: Endgame": primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel

Ya no queda nada para el estreno de " Avengers: Endgame " en todo el mundo. Estas fueron las reacciones de las primeras personas que ya vieron esta cinta de los Vengadores.

Foto 2 de 10
Avengers 4
- / -

"Avengers: Endgame": Primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Avengers 4
- / -

"Avengers: Endgame": Primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Avengers 4
- / -

"Avengers: Endgame": Primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Avengers 4
- / -

"Avengers: Endgame": Primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Avengers 4
- / -

"Avengers: Endgame": Primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Avengers 4
- / -

"Avengers: Endgame": Primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Avengers 4
- / -

"Avengers: Endgame": Primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Avengers 4
- / -

"Avengers: Endgame": Primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Avengers 4
- / -

"Avengers: Endgame": Primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Avengers 4
- / -

"Avengers: Endgame": Primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Avengers 4
- / -

"Avengers: Endgame": Primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Avengers 4
- / -

"Avengers: Endgame": Primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel. (Foto: Marvel Studios)

Redacción Depor

Más sobre:

Avengers 4,

Avengers Endgame,

Marvel,

Cine

¡Ya es oficial! Varias personas han podido ver el pre-estreno de "Avengers: Endgame " y han comenzado a correr los spoilers sin advertencia. No obstante, hemos compilado con cuidado las primeras reacciones del público de las imágenes de la batalla final de los Vengadores contra Thanos.

Primeras reacciones al pre-estreno de Avengers: Endgame

' "Avengers: Endgame" es una cinta increíble. Nunca he visto algo como esto. Esta película es todo lo que esperé que sea y mucho más."

" Mientras veía "Avengers: Endgame", me reí mucho, aplaudí con mucha fuerza, y lloré muy fuerte. Esta película excede por mucho mis expectativas y la perfecta culminación de todo el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel."

El editor en jefe de Rotten Tomatoes, Joel Meares compartió un divertido Twit.

" 'Avengers: Endgame' es la verdadera culminación de las 22 películas, pero no solo cierra las historias, sino que las expande. Aprenderás más de las demás cintas mientras que esta se desarrolla, Infinity War es al músculo, Endgame es el cerebro. ¡Y ahora, que increíble cierre!"

" Imagina la mejor posible versión de 'Avengers: Endgame ' y de alguna forma la cinta sobrepasa todas las expectativas. Lloré 5 a 6 veces. Es la más emotiva, más épica película del MCU. Un tributo a los 10 años de este universo y el mejor fan service en esta película. Muy buena ".

" 'Avengers: Endgame ' pateó mi trasero. Fue una épica conclusión de los 11 años de cintas. Tenía risas, acción increíble y una montaña rusa de emociones. Fue un final que estado esperando para este cast de personajes. Felicitaciones por todo lo logrado.

" Acabo de ver "Avengers: Endgame", y no están listo para esto. Todas las teorías no te han prepado para esto. Lloré mucho, levanté mis brazos en el aire y grité muy fuerte. Es increíble".

" 'Avengers: Endgame' está lleno de pasajes increíbles del cómic, para el cual no estás preparado. Buena mezcla de acción, emoción y humor, mientras mantienen la apuesta  lo grande durante la cinta. Verdadero logro para una película."

" No he estado prepado para el rango de emociones que Endgame me hizo pasar, desde total desesperación hasta júbilo. Me reí, lloré, y deseé que Tony Stark fuera mi padre".

Los fans de las películas de Marvel sin duda no están preparados por lo que se expone en la nueva película de los Vengadores. Esta semana llegará el estreno a todo el mundo y por fin se podrán cerrar varias historias de los personajes de los cómics.

"Avengers: Endgame" fecha de estreno:

El 24 de abril legará a los cines de China. Mientras que Perú podrá ver "Avengers: Endgame" el 25 de abril y Estados Unidos el 26 del mismo mes. Te advertimos que llegarán varios spoilers, así que toma tus precauciones.

SIGUE EL PODCAST DE DEPOR PLAY

DEPOR PLAY EN YOUTUBE

Leer comentarios