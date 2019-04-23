"Avengers: Endgame": primeras reacciones SIN SPOILERS revelan que es la cinta más emotiva de Marvel

¡Ya es oficial! Varias personas han podido ver el pre-estreno de "Avengers: Endgame " y han comenzado a correr los spoilers sin advertencia. No obstante, hemos compilado con cuidado las primeras reacciones del público de las imágenes de la batalla final de los Vengadores contra Thanos.
Primeras reacciones al pre-estreno de Avengers: Endgame
#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing.— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019
' "Avengers: Endgame" es una cinta increíble. Nunca he visto algo como esto. Esta película es todo lo que esperé que sea y mucho más."
While watching #AvengersEndgame, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard. The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019
" Mientras veía "Avengers: Endgame", me reí mucho, aplaudí con mucha fuerza, y lloré muy fuerte. Esta película excede por mucho mis expectativas y la perfecta culminación de todo el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel."
Spoiler free #AvengersEndgame thoughts: Fans are going to go APESHIT. #AvengersEndgamePremiere— Joel Meares (@joelmeares) April 23, 2019
El editor en jefe de Rotten Tomatoes, Joel Meares compartió un divertido Twit.
#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic - a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019
" 'Avengers: Endgame' es la verdadera culminación de las 22 películas, pero no solo cierra las historias, sino que las expande. Aprenderás más de las demás cintas mientras que esta se desarrolla, Infinity War es al músculo, Endgame es el cerebro. ¡Y ahora, que increíble cierre!"
Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good.— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019
" Imagina la mejor posible versión de 'Avengers: Endgame ' y de alguna forma la cinta sobrepasa todas las expectativas. Lloré 5 a 6 veces. Es la más emotiva, más épica película del MCU. Un tributo a los 10 años de este universo y el mejor fan service en esta película. Muy buena ".
Man #AvengersEndgame kicked my ass. It was an epic conclusion to 11 years of films. It had laughs, incredible action and absolute emotional rollercoaster. It was the series finale for these cast of characters that I had been hoping for. Congrats to all for pulling off the feat.— Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 23, 2019
" 'Avengers: Endgame ' pateó mi trasero. Fue una épica conclusión de los 11 años de cintas. Tenía risas, acción increíble y una montaña rusa de emociones. Fue un final que estado esperando para este cast de personajes. Felicitaciones por todo lo logrado. "
So I just saw #AvengersEndgame, and you guys aren’t ready for shiiiiit. All the theorizing didn’t prepare you for this. I cried a lot, I flung my hands in the air and screamed out loud. It’s incredible. #EndgamePremiereLA#Avengers #Endgame— Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) April 23, 2019
" Acabo de ver "Avengers: Endgame", y no están listo para esto. Todas las teorías no te han prepado para esto. Lloré mucho, levanté mis brazos en el aire y grité muy fuerte. Es increíble".
#AvengersEndgame is filled with so much comic book awesomeness that you may not be ready! Great blend of action, emotion and humor while keeping the stakes high throughout. Truly an achievement in blockbuster filmmaking.— Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) April 23, 2019
" 'Avengers: Endgame' está lleno de pasajes increíbles del cómic, para el cual no estás preparado. Buena mezcla de acción, emoción y humor, mientras mantienen la apuesta lo grande durante la cinta. Verdadero logro para una película."
I was not prepared for the range of emotions that #Endgame put me through, from utter despair to pure elation. I laughed, I cried, I wished Tony Stark was my dad.— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 23, 2019
" No he estado prepado para el rango de emociones que Endgame me hizo pasar, desde total desesperación hasta júbilo. Me reí, lloré, y deseé que Tony Stark fuera mi padre".
Los fans de las películas de Marvel sin duda no están preparados por lo que se expone en la nueva película de los Vengadores. Esta semana llegará el estreno a todo el mundo y por fin se podrán cerrar varias historias de los personajes de los cómics.
"Avengers: Endgame" fecha de estreno:
El 24 de abril legará a los cines de China. Mientras que Perú podrá ver "Avengers: Endgame" el 25 de abril y Estados Unidos el 26 del mismo mes. Te advertimos que llegarán varios spoilers, así que toma tus precauciones.
