¿Te gustaría hacer una maratón con todas las películas y series de Marvel? Pues, una gran opción para ti puede ser revisar las producciones del MCU en orden de lanzamiento.
O, quizá, estás buscando una alternativa nueva. Entonces, tal vez te gustaría revisar los proyectos del estudio en orden cronológico, de acuerdo a los años oficiales en los que se desarrolla cada producción.
Sea cualquiera de estos casos, has llegado al lugar correcto. En esta nota, MAG te presenta el listado completo de películas y series del Universo cinematográfico de Marvel para que puedas verlas como quieras.
LAS PELÍCULAS Y SERIES DE MARVEL EN ORDEN DE LANZAMIENTO
Considerando el lanzamiento de “Guardianes de la Galaxia 3″, ya son 43 las películas y series que ha lanzado el MCU. A continuación, te revelamos el orden en el que se estrenaron:
Fase 1 del MCU:
- 1. “Iron Man” (2008)
- 2. “The Incredible Hulk” (2008)
- 3. “Iron Man 2″ (2010)
- 4. “Thor” (2011)
- 5. “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)
- 6. “The Avengers” (2012)
Fase 2 del MCU:
- 7. “Iron Man 3″ (2013)
- 8. “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)
- 9. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)
- 10. “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)
- 11. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)
- 12. “Ant-Man” (2015)
Fase 3 del MCU:
- 13. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
- 14. “Doctor Strange” (2016)
- 15. “Guardians of the Galaxy 2″ (2017)
- 16. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)
- 17. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)
- 18. “Black Panther” (2017)
- 19. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)
- 20. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)
- 21. “Captain Marvel” (2019)
- 22. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)
- 23. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)
Fase 4 del MCU:
- 24. “WandaVision” (serie de Disney Plus, 2021)
- 25. “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (serie de Disney Plus, 2021)
- 26. “Loki” - Temporada 1 (serie de Disney Plus, 2021)
- 27. “Black Widow” (2021)
- 28. “What If...?” (serie de Disney Plus, 2021)
- 29. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021)
- 30. “Eternals” (2021)
- 31. “Hawkeye” (serie de Disney Plus, 2021)
- 32. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021)
- 33. “Moon Knight” (serie de Disney Plus, 2021)
- 34. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022)
- 35. “Ms. Marvel” (serie de Disney Plus, 2022)
- 36. “Thor: Love and Thunder” (2022)
- 37. “I Am Groot” (serie de Disney Plus, 2022)
- 38. “She-Hulk” (serie de Disney Plus, 2022)
- 39. “Werewolf By Night” (especial de Disney Plus, 2022)
- 40. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022)
- 41. “Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special” (especial de Disney Plus, 2022)
Fase 5:
- 42. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (2023)
- 43. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ (2023)
Próximos lanzamientos de la Fase 5:
- “Secret Invasion” (serie de Disney Plus, 2023)
- “The Marvels” (2023)
- “Echo” (serie de Disney Plus, 2023/2024)
- “Loki” - Temporada 2 (serie de Disney Plus, 2023/2024)
- “Ironheart” (serie de Disney Plus, 2023/2024)
- “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” (serie de Disney Plus, 2024)
- “Daredevil: Born Again” (2024)
- “Captain America: New World Order” (2024)
- “Thunderbolts” (2024)
- “Blade” (2024)
- “Deadpool 3″ (2024)
Fase 6:
- “Fantastic Four” (2025)
- “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” (2025)
- “Avengers: Secret Wars” (2026)
Otros estrenos:
- “Shang-Chi 2″
- “Nova”
- “Armor Wars”
- “Wakanda/Okoye” spin-off (serie de Disney Plus)
- “Wonder Man” (serie de Disney Plus)
- “What If...?” - Temporada 2 (serie de Disney Plus)
- “What If...?” - Temporada 3 (serie de Disney Plus)
- “Spider-Man: Freshman Year” (serie de Disney Plus)
- “Spider-Man: Sophomore Year” (serie de Disney Plus)
- “Marvel Zombies” (serie de Disney Plus)
LAS PELÍCULAS Y SERIES DE MARVEL EN ORDEN CRONOLÓGICO
Marvel ha revelado la mayoría de años oficiales en los que se desarrolla cada una de sus series y películas. Por ello, si ya conoces la franquicia y te gustaría explorar un nuevo orden de visionado, este es el que podrías seguir:
- 1. “Captain America: The First Avenger” (1942-1943)
- 2. “Captain Marvel” (1995)
- 3. “Iron Man” (2010)
- 4. “Iron Man 2″ (2011)
- 5. “The Incredible Hulk” (2011)
- 6. “Thor” (2011)
- 7. “The Avengers” (2012)
- 8. “Iron Man 3″ (2012)
- 9. “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)
- 10. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)
- 11. “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)
- 12. “Guardians of the Galaxy 2″ (2014)
- 13. “I Am Groot” (2014)
- 14. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)
- 15. “Ant-Man” (2015)
- 16. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
- 17. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2016)
- 18. “Doctor Strange” (2016-2017)
- 19. “Black Widow” (2017)
- 20. “Black Panther” (2017)
- 21. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)
- 22. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2017)
- 23. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2017)
- 24. “Avengers: Endgame” (2018-2023)
- 25. “Loki” (a lo largo del multiverso)
- 26. “What If...?” (a lo largo del multiverso)
- 27. “WandaVision” (2023)
- 28. “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (2023-2024)
- 29. “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings” (2023-2024)
- 30. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2024)
- 31. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2024)
- 32. “Eternals” (2024)
- 33. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2024)
- 34. “Hawkeye” (Christmas 2024)
- 35. “Moon Knight” (2025)
- 36. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2025)
- 37. “She-Hulk” (2025)
- 38. “Ms. Marvel” (2025)
- 39. “Thor: Love and Thunder” (2025)
- 40. “Werewolf By Night” (2025)
- 41. “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (2025)
- 42. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (2025)
LAS PELÍCULAS Y SERIES DE MARVEL SEGÚN DISNEY PLUS
Afortunadamente, la mayoría de proyectos del MCU están disponibles a través de streaming. Si eres usuario de Disney Plus, debes saber que la plataforma plantea el siguiente orden para tu maratón:
- “Iron Man”
- “Thor”
- “Iron Man 2″
- “Captain America: The First Avenger”
- “The Avengers”
- “Iron Man 3″
- “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
- “Thor: The Dark World”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy”
- “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (llega al streaming el 12 de mayo)
- “Avengers: Age of Ultron”
- “Ant-Man”
- “Captain America: Civil War”
- “Doctor Strange”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″
- “Thor: Ragnarok”
- “Black Panther”
- “Avengers: Infinity War”
- “Captain Marvel”
- “Ant-Man and the Wasp”
- “Avengers: Endgame”
- “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
- “WandaVision”
- “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
- “Loki”
- “Black Widow”
- “What If...?”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Eternals”
- “Hawkeye”
- “Moon Knight”
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- “Ms. Marvel”
- “She-Hulk”
- “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- “Werewolf By Night”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”