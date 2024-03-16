FRASES | Saint Patrick's Day es una festividad de origen cristiano que se celebra anualmente el 17 de marzo. (Foto: Pexels)
FRASES | Saint Patrick's Day es una festividad de origen cristiano que se celebra anualmente el 17 de marzo. (Foto: Pexels)

El Día de San Patricio, también conocido como Saint Patrick’s Day, es una festividad originaria de Irlanda que se celebra cada 17 de marzo en honor a San Patricio, el patrón de Irlanda. Esta festividad se ha extendido por todo el mundo, pero especialmente en los Estados Unidos, y se ha convertido en una oportunidad especial para celebrar la cultura irlandesa y disfrutar de la compañía de amigos y familiares. Hoy en Depor, te traigo 15 frases comunes en inglés para enviar felicitaciones y buenos deseos en Saint Patrick´s Day 2024.

Te puede Interesar

Ya sea que estés celebrando en un pub irlandés, asistiendo a un desfile, o simplemente compartiendo momentos con tus seres queridos, estas frases te ayudarán a expresar tus deseos de felicidad y fortuna en este Saint Patrick’s Day 2024. ¡Que la suerte esté siempre de tu lado!

Frases de St Patrick’s Day 2024 en inglés

  • May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.
  • Luck o’ the Irish to you and yours on this Saint Patrick’s Day!
  • Here’s to a day filled with shamrocks, shenanigans, and smiles!
  • May your day be as rich as gold and as colorful as a rainbow!
  • Wishing you a shamrockin’ Saint Patrick’s Day!
  • May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light, may good luck pursue you each morning and night.
  • Sending you a wee bit of Irish luck from across the miles!
  • May the road rise up to meet you, and may the wind be always at your back.
  • Toasting to your health and happiness on this Saint Patrick’s Day!
  • May your day be filled with laughter, love, and lots of green!
  • Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! Drink some green beer and spread some Irish cheer!
  • Wishing you a day full of blessings, beer, and blarney!
  • Luck is believing you’re lucky. So here’s to believing in your luck on this Saint Patrick’s Day!
  • May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, and may trouble avoid you wherever you go.
  • Irish or not, may your day be lucky and bright!
SOBRE EL AUTOR

Periodista. Estudió Comunicación en la Universidad de Lima. Diez años de experiencia en medios digitales. Actualmente se desempeña como redactor del Núcleo de Audiencias de El Comercio.

TAGS RELACIONADOS

Contenido Sugerido

Contenido GEC