El Día de San Patricio, también conocido como Saint Patrick’s Day, es una festividad originaria de Irlanda que se celebra cada 17 de marzo en honor a San Patricio, el patrón de Irlanda. Esta festividad se ha extendido por todo el mundo, pero especialmente en los Estados Unidos, y se ha convertido en una oportunidad especial para celebrar la cultura irlandesa y disfrutar de la compañía de amigos y familiares. Hoy en Depor, te traigo 15 frases comunes en inglés para enviar felicitaciones y buenos deseos en Saint Patrick´s Day 2024.
Ya sea que estés celebrando en un pub irlandés, asistiendo a un desfile, o simplemente compartiendo momentos con tus seres queridos, estas frases te ayudarán a expresar tus deseos de felicidad y fortuna en este Saint Patrick’s Day 2024. ¡Que la suerte esté siempre de tu lado!
Frases de St Patrick’s Day 2024 en inglés
- May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.
- Luck o’ the Irish to you and yours on this Saint Patrick’s Day!
- Here’s to a day filled with shamrocks, shenanigans, and smiles!
- May your day be as rich as gold and as colorful as a rainbow!
- Wishing you a shamrockin’ Saint Patrick’s Day!
- May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light, may good luck pursue you each morning and night.
- Sending you a wee bit of Irish luck from across the miles!
- May the road rise up to meet you, and may the wind be always at your back.
- Toasting to your health and happiness on this Saint Patrick’s Day!
- May your day be filled with laughter, love, and lots of green!
- Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! Drink some green beer and spread some Irish cheer!
- Wishing you a day full of blessings, beer, and blarney!
- Luck is believing you’re lucky. So here’s to believing in your luck on this Saint Patrick’s Day!
- May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, and may trouble avoid you wherever you go.
- Irish or not, may your day be lucky and bright!