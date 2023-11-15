At the altitude of La Paz, Bolivia and Peru will face each other at 2:00 p. m. ET / 11:00 a. m. PT on Estadio Hernando Siles this Thursday, November 16 in a crucial match for their aspirations to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Here in Depor, you will find all the information you need to watch it live on TV and streaming and also the time and date by country, so you don’t miss any of the action.

La Verde, bottom of the current standings with zero points, will debut Brazilian coach Antonio Carlos Zago and bid farewell to its all-time top scorer, Marcelo Martins, who announced that these two matches will be his last. Peru, second last with one point, is celebrating the return of striker Gianluca Lapadula, who will make his debut in this pre-World Cup after overcoming an ankle injury. Both teams needs desperately for a win to keep alive their chances.

Where and how to watch Bolivia vs. Peru? Date, start time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16

Location: Club Atlético Morejón, also known as Hernando Siles Reyes Stadium (La Paz)

Time: 2:00 p. m. ET | 1:00 p. m. CT | 12:00 p. m. MT | 11:00 a. m. PT

TV Channel and Live Stream: Exclusively on FIFA+ (stream now)

What time does Bolivia vs Peru kick off in the USA?

The match between Bolivia and Peru begins at 2 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida, this Thursday, November 12. Check the schedules in all states of the United States.

TIME 50 STATES OF THE US 2:00 p. m. ET (UTC-5) Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut. 1:00 p. m. CT (UTC-6) Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama. 12:00 p. m. MT (UTC-7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona. 11:00 a. m. PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

When does Bolivia vs Peru play for the South American Qualifiers?

The match between Bolivia and Peru will be played next Thursday, November 16 at the Hernando Siles Reyes Stadium in La Paz for Matchday 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

What TV channel will air Bolivia vs Peru?

The Bolivia vs Peru match will be broadcast live on FIFA+ streaming service in all 50 states of the United States.

