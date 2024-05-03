Who will be the best boxer in Mexico? Canelo Alvarez will defend his four titles (WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF) against his compatriot Jaime Munguia this Saturday, May 4, in a 12-round fight (3 minutes each) during the main card that will take place in the T ring. -Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here I explain everything you need to know about the boxing event with the schedules, television channels and streaming platforms.

After recent lackluster victories, Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez wants to ratify his status as an emblem of world boxing on Saturday in Las Vegas (United States) against the undefeated Jaime Munguia, the first compatriot he has faced since 2017.

For years, Canelo refused to face Mexican rivals, claiming that he was fighting to represent his country. At 33 years old, Alvarez now breaks his norm by ensuring that Munguía earned the opportunity to challenge him for his four super middleweight belts (168 pounds-76.2 kg) in this event framed in the Mexican festivities of May 5 .

Munguia, 27, is a discreet boxer outside the ring, far from the excesses of other boxers, but with size (ten centimeters taller than Canelo) and firepower that can put the experienced champion in trouble.

“Of course he has power. He is a good boxer, I like his style,” Alvarez acknowledged in the previous press conference.

Even so, the boxer from Guadalajara (west) was confident that his talent and experience will allow him to emerge victorious from a duel destined to enter the memory of Mexican boxing, where battles such as those between Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera are remembered. at the beginning of the century.

“I don’t know if (Munguia) he is younger or older than me. But I am Canelo and I don’t care,” he stressed. “We are going to win decisively, that’s what we’re here for. Let everyone enjoy it and let it be a Mexican party.”

Where to watch Canelo vs. Mungia: TV Channel, Start time and Date

Date – Saturday, May 4, 2024

Venue – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Main card – 8 p.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (May 5) / 10 a.m. AEST (May 5).

Canelo vs Munguia (approx.) – 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 a.m. BST (May 5) / 1:15 p.m. AEST (Mar 5).

FREE LIVE STREAM — Azteca 7 (Mexico)

US — DAZN PPV / Amazon Prime Video PPV

UK / RoW — DAZN PPV

When in Canelo vs Munguia?

The fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia will take place on Saturday, May 4.

Where is Canelo vs Munguia?

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (United States).

How many rounds is the fight?

The bout is scheduled for 12×3 minute rounds.

How can I watch Canelo vs Munguia?

In the United States, the fight can be seen through DAZN PPV (costs $89.99) and Prime Video PPV ($89.95).

In the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Irland and New Zealand can be seen trough DAZN PPV.

In Mexico it can be seen through ESPN, Star+, TV Azteca and Channel 5.

México – ESPN, Canal 5, Azteca 7, ADN and Azteca Uno for TV / Star+ and DAZN for streaming

Estados Unidos – Amazon Prime Video and DAZN for streaming

España – Eurosport for TV / DAZN for streaming

Sudamérica – ESPN for TV / Star+ and DAZN for streaming

What time does Canelo vs Munguia live coverage start?

In the US and Canada, live coverage of the Canelo vs Munguia fight starts at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 6pm MT / 5pm PT on Saturday, May 4.

In the Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, live coverage starts at 6pm CST.

In the UK, live coverage starts at 1am BST on Sunday, May 5; and in Australia, the buildup gets underway at 10am AEST.

In the Peru, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador, live coverage starts at 7pm PET, COT, ECT and EST.

In the Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, live coverage starts at 8pm VET, BOT and AEST.

In the Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil, live coverage starts at 9pm ART, CLST, UYT, PYT and BRT.

In the Spain, France, Germany and Italy, live coverage starts at 3am CEST.

5pm PDT – Pacific Daylight Time

6pm CST – Mexico City, Mexico

6pm MDT – Mountain Daylight Time

7pm CDT – Central Daylight Time

7pm COT – Bogota, Colombia

7pm PET – Lima, Peru

8pm EDT – Estern Daylight Time

8pm AEST – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

8pm AEST - San Juan, Puerto Rico

9pm CLST – Santiago, Chile

9pm ART – Buenos Aires, Argentina

9pm BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2am BST – United Kingdom (Sun, May 5)

3am CEST – Central Europe (Sun, May 5)

3am SAST – South Africa (Sun, May 5)

5am GST – Dubai, UAE (Sun, May 5)

6.30am IST – New Delhi, India (Sun, May 5)

8am WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Sun, May 5)

9am CST – Beijing, China (Sun, May 5)

11am AEST – Australia (Sun, May 5)

1pm NZST – New Zealand (Sun, May 5)

What titles are on the line in Canelo vs. Munguia?

Canelo is the undisputed super-middleweight champion therefore all four titles – WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO – will be on the line.

Who is on the undercard of Canelo vs Munguia?

The undercard will feature one world title fight and two interim world title fights.

Brandon Figueroa vs Jessie Magdaleno (WBC interim featherweight world title)

Mario Barrios vs Fabian Maidana (WBC interim welterweight world title)

Eimantas Stanionis vs Gabriel Maestre (WBA welterweight world title)

SOBRE EL AUTOR Noé Yactayo Periodista y analista SEO del Núcleo de Audiencias del Grupo El Comercio. Hice mis estudios en ISIL de Lima, Perú. Once años de experiencia en noticias de fútbol internacional (Champions League, Copa América, entre otros), UFC, WWE, tenis, NBA, NFL, béisbol, F1 y deportes olímpicos. Escribo artículos de interés en Estados Unidos, México y España.



