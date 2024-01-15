It’s playoff time! The Eagles will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 8:15 PM. Monday’s NFC Wild Card game will be nationally televised on ESPN and ABC; in addition, you will be able to listen to it on the radio on different local stations.

Who’s Playing

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Monday, Jan. 15

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 11-6, Tampa Bay 9-8

How to listen to Buccaneers vs Eagles on radio

Listen live as the Buccaneers take on the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

U.S. States Radio Station Philadelphia Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App Philadelphia (Spanish Radio) La Mega 105.7 FM New Jersey (Spanish Radio) 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, 103.3 FM in Vineland Florida 98Rock - Bucs Flagship Station in Tampa Bay/Sarasota, WWJB 1450 a.m. in Brooksville, WLOV 99.5 FM in Daytona Beach, WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM in Englewood, WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM in Ft Myers/Naples, WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM in Gainesville/Ocala, WXCV 95.3 FM in Homosassa Spring, WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM in Lakeland, WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM in Melbourne, WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM in Orlando, WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM in Port St. Lucie, WYOO 101.1 FM in Panama City, WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM in Sebring

What happened in the last Eagles-Buccaneers game?

It was not long ago that the two franchises met, in the regular season. The game took place in Tampa. The Eagles beat the Bucs 25-11 on Monday Night Football in Week 3 behind big games from running back D’Andre Swift and receiver A.J. Brown.

Swift rushed for 130 yards on 16 carries and added eight more yards on one reception - it was the end of a two-game stretch in which the St. Joe’s Prep product rushed for 305 yards on 44 carries. Brown caught nine of 14 targets for 131 yards. Another St. Joe’s Prep alumnus, Olamide Zaccheaus, added a 34-yard touchdown reception in the win.