Music’s Biggest Night returns with exciting new developments, including three brand-new award categories. Get ready to celebrate your favorite artists and discover fresh talent. Don’t miss out on the excitement! Start planning your viewing party and follow us for all things GRAMMYs 2024 this Sunday, February 4th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Here’s your guide to all things GRAMMYs 2024 with the full list of nominees who are vying for the coveted golden gramophones; how to watch the event with details such as the date, time, and channels to catch all the action, live or online; check the new categories and stay informed with all the latest news, announcements, and updates leading up to the event.

SZA, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo are contenders in the best song, recording and album of the year categories. The only male artist whose name also appears in these three categories is Jon Batiste. In the best new artist category, the American rapper Ice Spice, who became famous for songs like ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’, or the American singer Victoria Monét, who also competes in the category of recording of the year with ‘Oh My Mama’.

How to Watch the 2024 Grammy Awards

Don’t miss a minute of the excitement! Witness star-studded performances and award presentations, follow the glamorous red carpet arrivals and see who takes home the coveted golden gramophones live this Sunday, Feb. 4 on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

If you are a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscriber, you will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand in the United States. If you are a Paramount+ Essential subscriber will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs in the U.S. only.

Live.GRAMMY.com: Your Backstage Pass to the GRAMMYs

To enhance your GRAMMY experience, the Recording Academy has launched an improved version of live.GRAMMY.com, a dynamic and expansive online platform that provides music fans with a backstage view where they can watch all the highlights from the 2024 GRAMMYs in one place before, during, and even after the telecast.

Multi-screen livestream: See all the highlights, from the red carpet to the awards show.

See all the highlights, from the red carpet to the awards show. Exclusive content: Behind-the-scenes moments, interviews, performances, and more.

Behind-the-scenes moments, interviews, performances, and more. 360-view of the GRAMMYs: Feel like you’re right there in the audience.

Feel like you’re right there in the audience. Live GRAMMY Week celebrations: Catch exclusive access to all the pre-show events.

When Is the 2024 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony?

Don’t miss the star-studded 2024 GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony, streaming live this Sunday, Feb. 4th at 12:30 PM PT/3:30 PM ET! Witness exclusive performances, award presentations in most categories, and unforgettable GRAMMY moments before the main telecast. Watch live on live.GRAMMY.com or the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel, hosted by acclaimed songwriter/producer and activist, who is currently nominated for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, Justin Tranter and featuring performances by J. Ivy, Larkin Poe, Pentatonix, Sheila E., Jordin Sparks, and more!

Presenters at the 2024 GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony include Patti Austin, Natalia Lafourcade, Carly Pearce, Molly Tuttle, Rufus Wainwright, and five-time GRAMMY winner and former Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair Jimmy Jam. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. and Chair of the Board of Trustees Tammy Hurt will provide opening remarks. Tune into the 2024 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony for the full GRAMMY experience.

Don't miss the 2024 GRAMMY Awards! Music's Biggest Night returns Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. | Video by youtube.com/@RecordingAcademys