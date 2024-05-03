Canelo Alvarez will face his compatriot Jaime Munguia in a 12-round fight this Saturday, May 4, for the undisputed title of the super lightweight division with four belts at stake: WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF. Here I will show you all the results of the fights that will take place in the ring of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch Canelo vs. Munguia

Date/Time : Saturday 05.04.2024 at 08:00 PM ET

: Saturday 05.04.2024 at 08:00 PM ET US Broadcast : Pay Per View (DAZN - $89.99 / Amazon Prime Video - $89.95)

: Pay Per View (DAZN - $89.99 / Amazon Prime Video - $89.95) Promotion : Canelo Promotions

: Canelo Promotions Co-Promoter : Golden Boy Promotions, TGB Promotions, Zanfer Boxing, Clase y Talento

: Golden Boy Promotions, TGB Promotions, Zanfer Boxing, Clase y Talento Venue : T Mobile Arena

: T Mobile Arena Location : Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Enclosure : Ring

: Ring Matchmaker : Tom Brown

: Tom Brown Boxing Bouts: 12

Main Card - Canelo vs. Munguia

Canelo Álvarez (60-2-2) vs. Jaime Munguia (43-0-0)

Mario Barrios (28-2-2) vs. Fabian Maidana (22-2-2)

B. Figueroa (24-1-1) vs. J. Magdaleno (29-2-2)

E. Stanionis (14-0-0) vs. G. Maestre (6-0-1)

V. Mielnicki Jr. (17-1-0) vs. Ronald Cruz (19-3-1)

William Scull (21-0-0) vs. Sean Hemphill (16-1-0)

Prelims

Jesus Ramos (20-1-0) vs. Johan Gonzalez (34-2-0)

G. Valenzuela (28-3-1) vs. Jose Angulo (14-8-0)

Damien Vazquez (17-3-1) vs. David Picasso (27-0-1)

Jabin Chollet (9-0-0) vs. Julian Bridges (4-0-0)

Adrian Torres (7-0-0) vs. A. Poghosyan (3-1-1)

Lawrence King (15-1-0) vs. A. Hollaway (7-4-3)

Canelo vs. Munguia fight card, odds

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (c) -500 vs. Jaime Munguia +400, undisputed super middleweight championship

Mario Barrios (c) -1000 vs. Fabian Maidana +600, WBC interim welterweight championship

Brandon Figueroa (c) -1200 vs. Jessie Magdaleno +700, WBC interim featherweight championship

Eimantas Stanionis (c) vs. Gabriel Maestre, WBA “regular” welterweight championship

Alvarez, who on Saturday will put his four belts in the super middleweight category (168 pounds - 76.2 kg) into play, marked a weight of 166.8 pounds (75.6 kg) and Munguía 167.4 (75.9).

Preview Canelo vs. Munguia

In the open-air ceremony, both boxers respectfully greeted each other again on the stage in front of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada), the scene of the fight.

Several thousand followers resisted under the sun of the Nevada desert to record the show with their cell phones to the sound of mariachis.

“I feel very good, I feel in my best moment because I no longer have injuries. And I am going to show it on Saturday,” Canelo said on stage.

The 33-year-old boxer from Guadalajara (west) underwent surgery on his left hand in 2022 after his loss to Dmitry Bivol, the second in his 60-fight career.

Canelo remains one of the few boxers today capable of drawing large crowds, but his career is in need of a big victory after he has failed to achieve a knockout in his last four appearances in the ring.

For the first time since 2017, the undisputed super middleweight champion will face a rival from his country, in an event framed in the Mexican festivities of May 5 and in which this time he will be accompanied on his way to the ring by the singer Luis R. Conriquez.

“I’m in my best shape ever. I’m going to give it my all. My effort, my talent. I hope all of Mexico enjoys this fight because it’s for them,” Canelo exclaimed in Toshiba Plaza, where for once he had to share the support. with his opponent.

“I’m very excited, it’s a great opportunity. I’m going to make the most of it and tomorrow I’m going to be world champion,” predicted Munguía, a fighter with a powerful punch who counts his 43 fights as victories (34 of them by knockout).

The boxer from Tijuana (northwest), six years younger and ten centimeters taller than Canelo, also celebrated that Mexico “is going to vibrate with this great fight.”