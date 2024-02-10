Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl LVIII! Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs to a 17-10 victory over Baltimore Ravens, securing their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, to face a familiar foe in the San Francisco 49ers, who staged a thrilling comeback against the Detroit Lions. This matchup, set for Sunday, February 11th, is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, where the Chiefs reigned supreme. The 49ers, hungry for their first title in 30 years, seek revenge on the grandest stage.

Can Mahomes lead the Chiefs to a dynasty? Will the 49ers finally claim their crown? Witness history unfold in the dazzling lights of Las Vegas – tune in for Super Bowl LVIII, a clash for the ages! Here you will find a detailed guide on how to watch the biggest NFL game of the year on TV and streaming on CBS, Nickelodeon, Univision (for a spanish narrated experience) and Paramount+.

Who will play in the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII is set for an epic showdown as the Kansas City Chiefs, led by MVP Patrick Mahomes, clash against the resilient San Francisco 49ers, who staged a dramatic comeback victory in the NFC Championship. The Chiefs, buoyed by a dominant performance from tight end Travis Kelce, secured their AFC Championship berth by defeating the Baltimore Ravens at home. Who will reign supreme on this electrifying battle for the ultimate NFL glory in Las Vegas? Tune in to witness history unfold!

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl on TV and streaming

Catch the Super Bowl LVIII game live on CBS or stream it with Paramount+. But brace yourselves, Nickelodeon is joining the party this year! Tune in for a kid-focused, interactive broadcast filled with SpongeBob Squarepants, Patrick Star, and all your favorite Nick stars, bringing a whole new dimension to the Super Bowl experience.

TV CHANNEL STREAMING / ONLINE CBS, Nickelodeon and Univision Paramount+, NFL+, Philo, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV

Not sure how to find CBS where you live? Check out this guide to CBS’s local affiliate channels for DIRECTV, DISH, Spectrum, Xfinity, and TV antennas in the 50 largest U.S. cities.

How can I watch the Super Bowl LVIII on streaming?

Craving the epic Super Bowl LVIII clash AND a massive library of entertainment? Look no further than Paramount+! Stream the 2024 Super Bowl live on CBS with Paramount+, either with the $6/month ad-supported tier or the $12 premium tier (including Showtime and live CBS access) or enjoy a wealth of live sports, hit shows, and new & classic movies. But, if you don’t want to add another subscription to your list, why not try if for free? Unlike many streamers, Paramount+ offers a generous 7-day free trial. Explore the platform and catch the NFL live on CBS – all for free!

How can I watch the Super Bowl LVIII for free?

Longing to witness the Super Bowl LVIII showdown without breaking the bank? Channel back to basics! Ditch the subscription fatigue and grab an old-school TV antenna, just like the classic “rabbit ears” of yesteryear. A modern-day TV antenna should be able to pick up your local channels like CBS, NBC and Fox (depending on your area).

How can I watch the Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon?

Craving the epic Super Bowl LVIII clash with a fun, family-friendly twist? Dive into Nickelodeon’s slime-tastic telecast! But how to watch Nickelodeon? It’s easier than you think. If you already rocking Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, or YouTube TV, you’re good to go! Nickelodeon is included in your package, but if you are new to streaming, try Philo, where you can experience it FREE for 7 days and enjoy their affordable base plan.

How can I watch the Super Bowl LVIII on my smartphone or mobile device?

Witness the Kansas City Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, no matter where you are! Here’s your mobile viewing guide fron your smartphone and iOS or Android devices. You can live stream the game from your phone with an NFL+ acount for only $7 per month or if you are a cable subscriber, download the CBS Sports mobile app and sign in using your cable credentials. Also, existing subscribers of Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu can access the game through their respective mobile apps.

Kansas City Chiefs y San Francisco 49ers se vuelven a enfrentar en un Super Bowl.