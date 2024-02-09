It’s a rematch for the ages! The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, who battled in Super Bowl LIV, are ready to clash again for the ultimate NFL title in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 PM Eastern Time (ET). Witness the action unfold at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, making this the first-ever Super Bowl in Nevada.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl live

Get ready for a Super Bowl experience unlike any other! For the first time ever, NFL history is making a touchdown with two official broadcasts of Super Bowl LVIII. Tune in on February 11th to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers:

Date: Sunday, February 11th 2024

Sunday, February 11th 2024 Starting time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

CBS, Nickelodeon Stream: Paramount+ on all platforms available (including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xboxs and Google TVs) or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps

Paramount+ on all platforms available (including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xboxs and Google TVs) or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps Mobile: NFL+

Who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

USHER is officially headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers in the Allegiant Stadium. In the midst of his residence show in Las Vegas, the pop star best known for hit songs such as “Yeah!”, “Nice & Slow”, “U Remind Me”, among others will also release a new album called Coming Home one day before the big game.

Who will sing the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl?

Get ready for a pregame performance as epic as the Super Bowl LVIII showdown itself! Country music legend Reba McEntire will belt out the national anthem, setting the stage for a night of unforgettable football. Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone adds his unique flavor with a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” while R&B powerhouse Andra Day delivers a stirring performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

When is the 2024 Super Bowl kickoff time?

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 around 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Can I watch the 2024 Super Bowl for free?

Yearning to catch the epic clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII without breaking the bank? Ditch the subscription fatigue and channel back to basics with a TV antenna! Just like the classic “rabbit ears” antennas, a modern one picks up local broadcasts like CBS, NBC, and Fox, potentially showing the Super Bowl depending on your location. So, skip the subscription fees and enjoy the game without adding to your monthly expenses with this simple setup. Just plug and play! Most antennas are easy to install, offering a hassle-free viewing experience.

Before you grab your antenna, remember:

Channel availability: Check out this guide to CBS’s local affiliate channels is broadcasting the Super Bowl in your area before investing in an antenna.

Check out this guide to CBS’s local affiliate channels is broadcasting the Super Bowl in your area before investing in an antenna. Reception quality: Signal strength can vary depending on your location. You might need to experiment with antenna placement for optimal reception.

Signal strength can vary depending on your location. You might need to experiment with antenna placement for optimal reception. Limited features: No streaming options or bonus content compared to paid subscriptions.

