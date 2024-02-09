Gear up for an epic clash! Super Bowl LVIII kicks off this Sunday, February 11th, with the Kansas City Chiefs battling the San Francisco 49ers in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for football glory. Whether you’re hyped for the quarterback duel (Mahomes vs. Purdy), the iconic halftime show, or all the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action!

Date and kickoff time of the 2024 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be played on Sunday, February 11th 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Location of the 2024 Super Bowl

Get ready for a Super Bowl unlike any other, as the biggest game in football electrifies the “Bright City of Sin”! Super Bowl LVIII roars into action at Allegiant Stadium, the dazzling home of the Las Vegas Raiders. This is the first time ever the Super Bowl will be played in Nevada, bringing the NFL’s championship game to the heart of Las Vegas’ vibrant energy.

Guide to watch the 2024 Super Bowl on TV and streaming

Whether you’re cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, here’s how to witness the ultimate NFL showdown:

TV Streaming Antenna Tune in to CBS: Watch the classic Super Bowl experience live on your local CBS station.

Family-Friendly Fun: Opt for the Nickelodeon broadcast, featuring interactive elements and celebrity cameos tailored for kids and families. Paramount+: Enjoy the CBS broadcast and exclusive content with a Paramount+ subscription.

Live TV Streaming Services: Stream CBS and the Super Bowl through services like YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV.

NFL+ on Mobile: Catch limited coverage, including the game itself, on your smartphone or tablet with an NFL+ subscription. Ditch the subscription fees! An antenna can pick up your local CBS channel if you’re in a good reception area.

Check the FCC map: Find out which stations are available in your area before investing in an antenna.*

* Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

Who will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show and the Kickoff?

Get ready for a Super Bowl LVIII extravaganza, headlined by royalty on and off the field! R&B legend Usher takes center stage for a powerful 13-minute halftime show, promising an unforgettable mix of his chart-topping hits. But the pre-game festivities are just as star-studded: Country music icon Reba McEntire, dubbed “The Queen of Country,” belts out the National Anthem with her signature flair and Post Malone will deliver a soulful rendition of “America the Beautiful,” adding his unique edge to the patriotic classic. Additionally, Andra Day will uplift the stadium with her powerful vocals in “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” setting the stage for an inspiring game.

