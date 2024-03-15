The 263rd New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is around the corner! The annual event will take place on Saturday, March 16th from 11 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET and if you can’t make it there, don’t worry because we got you covered. Find out how you can watch one of the world’s most popular and longest-running parades on TV and streaming.

According to the tradition of the largest celebration of Irish heritage in the world, when St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday like this year, the parade takes place on the Saturday before to observe the Sabbath. It is also a spectacular ocassion to visit the ‘Big Apple’ because its streets will be filled with unique sights and sounds that you cannot find anywhere else.

How to watch the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2024

The 262 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be broadcast live on Saturday, March 16th, at 11 AM ET on NBC 4 New York. It will have a duration of 4 hours-4 hours and a half. The broadcast can also be streamed on:

Where will the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2024 take place?

The 2024 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will start on Fifth Avenue at 44th Street and then will march up Fifth Avenue to 79th Street.

Who is this year’s Grand Marshal of the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

The Grand Marshal this year’s New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Margaret C. “Maggie” Timoney, President & CEO of Heineken USA. She is the first woman to serve as chief executive of a major beer company in the US and has worked for over 20 years with the HEINEKEN Group in the US, Netherlands, Canada and Ireland. A native of Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland, Maggie received both her B.A. and M.B.A at Iona University. Nowadays, she resides in Connecticut with her husband and two children.

Timoney will be aided by Msgr. Donald Sakano (New York County Aide), Margaret A. Flynn (Westchester County Aide, Sheila R. Clancy McCarthy (Knights of St. Patrick Aide), Treasa C. Goodwin-Smyth (Aide At Large), 2024 Grand Marshal Margaret C. (Maggie) Timoney, Bridget A. Rush-Hernandez (Queens County Aide), JoAnn Gundersen (Kings County Aide), Yvonne F. Sheehan (Richmond County Aide), Paul R. Doud (Nassau County Aide).

The other aides for the Grand Marshal of the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade are Michael J. O’Reilly (United Irish Counties Aide), John (Jack) McCarrick (Bronx County Aide), Lieutenant John J. (Jack) Meara (FDNY Aide), Sean M. Walsh (Rockland County Aide), Superintendent Edward T. Cetnar (Grand Council of United Emerald Societies Aide), Donald J. Higgins (Orange County Aide), Deputy Inspector William J. Gallagher (NYPD Aide), Rev. Henry W. Reid (Suffolk County Aide), William E. Whiston (Archdiocese of New York Aide).

What is the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2024?

The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a cultural phenomenon, steeped in history and vibrant celebration. Dating back to 1762, it predates the signing of the Declaration of Independence! This iconic parade holds the title of New York City’s most popular, attracting not only 250,000 participants but also a staggering two million spectators each year.