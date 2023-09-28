Miss USA 2023, organized once again by businesswoman Anne Jakrajutatip’s JKN Global Group, will feature the participation of 51 candidates representing the 50 states of the United States and the District of Columbia in the search for the successor to Morgan Romano, who replaced to R’ Bonney Gabriel after resigning from her Miss Universe activities for personal reasons. In this note you will be able to learn the details about the beauty pageant that is highly tuned by North American citizens.
“We eagerly await the opportunity to present viewers with a modern, progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition, and we look forward to when this year’s deserving champions are crowned,” Laylah Rose, president and CEO of the organization Miss USA and Teen USA, stated in a press release.
Where to watch Miss USA 2023 contest? Date, time, TV channel and streaming
|Current queen of Miss USA
When and where is Miss USA 2023?
The 72nd edition of Miss USA will be held this Friday, September 29, at the luxurious Grand Sierra Resort hotel, located in Reno County, state of Nevada (United States).
How to watch Miss USA 2023 on TV or Streaming?
The CW Network has been confirmed by Anne Jakrajutatip to broadcast Miss USA 2023 on both cable operators and streaming services in all 50 states of the United States.
“I am incredibly excited about collaborating with The CW to broadcast the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. “We eagerly await the opportunity to present viewers with a modern, progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition, and we look forward to the moment when our new beauty queen is crowned,” said Anne Jakrajutatip.
Cable services to watch The CW in the United States:
- Xfinity Choice ($20/monthly)
- Spectrum: Select ($59.99/monthly)
- DISH: America’s Top 120 ($79.99/monthly)
- DIRECTV: ENTERTAINMENT ($64.99/monthly)
Streaming services to watch The CW in the United States:
- YouTube TV: $64.99 per month.
- Hulu + Live TV: $69.99 - $75.99/monthly
- fuboTV: $74.99 - $94.99/monthly
- DIRECTV STREAMING: $69.99 - $149.99/monthly
What time does Miss USA 2023 start in the United States?
Miss USA 2023 starts at 8 pm ET (7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT) in the 50 states of the United States. Check the time zone to see the beauty gala in your city.
Who will be the presenters of Miss USA 2023?
- Keltie Knight (talk show host)
- Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (talk show host)
- Jordan Kimball (former The Bachelor contestant)
- Morgan Romano (Miss United States 2022)
Who are the judges of Miss USA 2023?
- Patrick Starrr (beauty entrepreneur and founder of One/Size Beauty)
- Nicole Miller (fashion designer and businesswoman)
- Vivica A. Fox (actress, director, producer and businesswoman)
- Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian (model, philanthropist and businesswoman)
Where to vote for my favorite candidate for Miss USA 2023?
To vote for one of the 51 participants of Miss USA 2023 you must go to missusa.com/peoples-choice/. You only have until Thursday, September 28 to do so.
What will be the tests for the Miss USA 2023 contestants?
The 51 participants of the Miss USA 2023 pageant must pass the swimsuit and evening dress tests and the traditional interview with the judges. In this way, added to the counting of votes by viewers that were carried out until September 28, the new beauty queen will be chosen.
Who is Morgan Romano, the current Miss USA?
Morgan Romano, Miss USA 2022, is passionate about STEM education for children. She spends her free time volunteering with Project Scientist, an after-school program that offers high-quality STEM curriculum to girls.
Morgan is an alumni of the University of South Carolina, where she graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 2020. She is an applications engineer at R.E. Mason in Charlotte, North Carolina.
During her year, Morgan plans to expand her “Outside the Box” initiative, which provides science kits to classrooms, children’s hospitals, libraries and students in need. She also focuses on spreading the message that it is okay to fully accept who you are, whatever that may be. Morgan hopes to set an example by wearing the Miss USA crown and being a woman in STEM.
Where to buy tickets to attend Miss USA 2023?
People who wish to attend the finals of Miss Teen USA and Miss USA Universe 2023 must enter the Ticketmaster.com portal to purchase the corresponding tickets.
Prices are as follows:
- $100
- $125
- $175
- $250
- $300
Who are the 51 candidates for Miss USA 2023?West Virginia
Complete list of the 51 beauty pageant contestants representing all 50 states of the United States:
|Miss USA 2023 candidates
|Estado
|Edad
|Sophie Burzynski
|Alabama
|21
|Jordan Naylor
|Alaska
|25
|Candace Kanavel
|Arizona
|27
|Mackenzie Hinderberger
|Arkansas
|24
|Tianna Clark
|California
|27
|Jordyn McKey
|North Carolina
|25
|Kirby Elizabeth Self
|South Carolina
|23
|Arianna Lemus
|Colorado
|27
|Karla Aponte Rocque
|Connecticut
|27
|Monni Nyaribo
|North Dakota
|27
|Amber Hulse
|South Dakota
|23
|Noa Mills
|Delaware
|25
|Cassie Baloue
|Distritc of Columbia
|25
|Caroline Dixon
|Florida
|25
|Rachel Russaw
|Georgia
|24
|Savannah Gankiewicz
|Hawái
|27
|Hannah Menzner
|Idaho
|27
|Samantha Eliott
|Illinois
|22
|Haley Jordan Begay
|Indiana
|25
|Grace Keller
|Iowa
|24
|Haley Berger
|Kansas
|22
|Madalyne Kinnett
|Kentucky
|21
|Sylvia Masters
|Luisiana
|27
|Juliana Morehouse
|Maine
|23
|Savena Mushinge
|Maryland
|26
|Annika Sharma
|Massachusetts
|22
|Alexis Fagan-Williams
|Michigan
|22
|Sarah Anderson
|Minnesota
|20
|Sydney Russell
|Misisipi
|24
|Autumn Black
|Misuri
|24
|Madyson Rigg
|Montana
|26
|Mimi Wood
|Nebraska
|23
|Josie Stephens
|Nevada
|28
|Derby Chukwudi
|New Jersey
|25
|Rachelle Di Stasio
|New York
|26
|Britney Lane
|New Hampshire
|26
|Bianca Wright
|New Mexico
|28
|Mackenzie Schutt
|Ohio
|27
|Liv Walbeck
|Oklahoma
|21
|Manju Bangalore
|Oregon
|25
|Jasmine Daniels
|Pensilvania
|26
|Mary Malloy
|Rhode Island
|26
|Regan Ringler
|Tennessee
|25
|Lluvia Alzate
|Texas
|26
|Noelia
|Voigt Briceño
|23
|Jenna Howlett
|Vermont
|21
|Ashley Williams
|Virginia
|24
|Nevaeh Harmon
|West Virginia
|21
|Samantha Gallia
|Washington
|25
|Alexis Loomans
|Wisconsin
|21
|Beck Bridger
|Wyoming
|27
Who are the favorites to win Miss USA 2023?
- Alabama - Sophie Burzynski
- Arizona - Candace Kanavel
- Arkansas - Mackenzie Hinderberger
- California - Tianna Clark
- Florida - Caroline Dixon
- Iowa - Grace Lynn Keller
- Kentucky - Madalyne Kinnett
- Luisiana - Sylvia Masters
- Maine - Juliana Morehouse Locklear
- Minnesota - Sarah Anderson
- New York - Rachelle Di Stasio
- North Carolina - Jordyn McKey
- Tennessee - Regan Ringler
- Texas - Lluvia Alzate
- Utah - Noelia Voigt
- Virginia - Ashley Williams
Latest Miss USA winners
- 2022: R’Bonney Gabriel (actual Miss Universo)
- 2022: Morgan Romano
- 2021: Elle Smith
- 2020: Asya Branch
- 2019: Cheslie Kryst
- 2018: Sarah Rose Summers
- 2017: Kára McCullough
- 2016: Deshauna Barber
- 2015: Olivia Jordan
- 2014: Nia Sánchez
- 2013: Erin Brady
- 2012: Olivia Culpo (Ganadora del Miss Universo)
Miss USA 2023 FAQ
- Can Miss USA participate if she is married? Thanks to a rule change introduced last year that allows married women to participate in the pageant, reigning Miss Maine USA Juliana Morehouse will be the first contestant with this marital status to compete in the beauty pageant.
When will the grand final of Miss Universe 2023 be?
The 72nd edition of Miss Universe 2023 will take place on Saturday, November 18 at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador, capital of El Salvador.
What channel is The CW on near me to watch Miss USA 2023?
There are nearly 200 stations affiliated with The CW in the US, so finding one in your area shouldn’t be difficult. Here, we list 50 major cities and the cable, satellite, and antenna TV options available for each.
What channel is The CW in California?
Bakersfield
- Local affiliate channel: 17.2
- DirecTV Channel: 17
- Dish Channel: 17
- Xfinity Channel: 17
Fresno
- Local affiliate channel: 59
- DirecTV Channel: 59
- Dish Channel: 59
- Xfinity Channel: 59
Los Angeles
- Local affiliate channel: 5
- DirecTV Channel: 5
- Dish Channel: 5
- Spectrum Channel: 5
Sacramento
- Local affiliate channel: 31
- DirecTV Channel: 31
- Dish Channel: 31
- Xfinity Channel: 31
San Diego
- Local affiliate channel: 8.2
- Cox Channel: 8
- DirecTV Channel: 8
- Dish Channel: 8
- Spectrum Channel: 8
San Francisco
- Local affiliate channel: 44
- DirecTV Channel: 44
- Dish Channel: 44
- Xfinity Channel: 44
San José
- Local affiliate channel: 44
- DirecTV Channel: 44
- Dish Channel: 44
- Spectrum Channel: 44
- Xfinity Channel: 44
What channel is The CW in Florida?
Fort Lauderdale
- Local affiliate channel: 39.1
- DirecTV Channel: 39
- Dish Channel: 39
- Xfinity Channel: 39
Jacksonville
- Local affiliate channel: 17
- DirecTV Channel: 17
- Dish Channel: 17
- Xfinity Channel: 17
Miami
- Local affiliate channel: 39
- DirecTV Channel: 39
- Dish Channel: 39
- Xfinity Channel: 39
Orlando
- Local affiliate channel: 18
- DirecTV Channel: 18
- Dish Channel: 18
- Spectrum Channel: 18
- Xfinity Channel: 18
Tampa
- Local affiliate channel: 44
- DirecTV Channel: 44
- Dish Channel: 44
- Spectrum Channel: 44
- Xfinity Channel: 44
What channel is The CW in Nevada?
- Las Vegas
- Local affiliate channel: 33
- Cox Channel: 33
- DirecTV Channel: 33
- Dish Channel: 33
What channel is The CW in New York?
Bronx
- Local affiliate channel: 11
- DirecTV Channel: 11
- Dish Channel: 11
- Optimum Channel: 11
- Spectrum Channel: 11
Brooklyn
- Local affiliate channel: 11
- DirecTV Channel: 11
- Dish Channel: 11
- Optimum Channel: 11
- Spectrum Channel: 11
Buffalo
- Local affiliate channel: 11
- DirecTV Channel: 11
- Dish Channel: 11
- Spectrum Channel: 11
New York
- Local affiliate channel: 11
- DirecTV Channel: 11
- Dish Channel: 11
- Optimum Channel: 11
- Spectrum Channel: 11
What channel is The CW in Texas?
Austin
- Local affiliate channel: 54
- DirecTV Channel: 54
- Dish Channel: 54
- Spectrum Channel: 54
Dallas
- Local affiliate channel: 33
- DirecTV Channel: 33
- Dish Channel: 33
- Optimum Channel: 33
- Spectrum Channel: 33
- Xfinity Channel: 33
El Paso
- Local affiliate channel: 7.7
- DirecTV Channel: 7
- Dish Channel: 7
- Spectrum Channel: 7
Ft. Worth
- Local affiliate channel: 33
- DirecTV Channel: 33
- Dish Channel: 33
- Spectrum Channel: 33
Houston
- Local affiliate channel: 39
- DirecTV Channel: 39
- Dish Channel: 39
- Spectrum Channel: 39
- Xfinity Channel: 39
San Antonio
- Local affiliate channel: 4.2
- DirecTV Channel: 4
- Dish Channel: 4
- Spectrum Channel: 4