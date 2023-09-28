Miss USA 2023, organized once again by businesswoman Anne Jakrajutatip’s JKN Global Group, will feature the participation of 51 candidates representing the 50 states of the United States and the District of Columbia in the search for the successor to Morgan Romano, who replaced to R’ Bonney Gabriel after resigning from her Miss Universe activities for personal reasons. In this note you will be able to learn the details about the beauty pageant that is highly tuned by North American citizens.

“We eagerly await the opportunity to present viewers with a modern, progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition, and we look forward to when this year’s deserving champions are crowned,” Laylah Rose, president and CEO of the organization Miss USA and Teen USA, stated in a press release.

Where to watch Miss USA 2023 contest? Date, time, TV channel and streaming





EVENT MISS USA 2023 DATE Friday, September 29 TV CHANNEL The CW (United States) LOCATION Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada (United States) TIME 8 pm ET | 7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT WEB SITE missusa.com Current queen of Miss USA

When and where is Miss USA 2023?

The 72nd edition of Miss USA will be held this Friday, September 29, at the luxurious Grand Sierra Resort hotel, located in Reno County, state of Nevada (United States).

How to watch Miss USA 2023 on TV or Streaming?

The CW Network has been confirmed by Anne Jakrajutatip to broadcast Miss USA 2023 on both cable operators and streaming services in all 50 states of the United States.

“I am incredibly excited about collaborating with The CW to broadcast the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. “We eagerly await the opportunity to present viewers with a modern, progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition, and we look forward to the moment when our new beauty queen is crowned,” said Anne Jakrajutatip.

Cable services to watch The CW in the United States:

Xfinity Choice ($20/monthly)

Spectrum: Select ($59.99/monthly)

DISH: America’s Top 120 ($79.99/monthly)

DIRECTV: ENTERTAINMENT ($64.99/monthly)

Streaming services to watch The CW in the United States:

YouTube TV: $64.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV: $69.99 - $75.99/monthly

fuboTV: $74.99 - $94.99/monthly

DIRECTV STREAMING: $69.99 - $149.99/monthly

What time does Miss USA 2023 start in the United States?

Miss USA 2023 starts at 8 pm ET (7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT) in the 50 states of the United States . Check the time zone to see the beauty gala in your city.

Time 50 states of the United States 8:00 p. m. ET (UTC-5) Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut. 7:00 p. m. CT (UTC-6) Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama. 6:00 p. m. MT (UTC-7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona. 5:00 p. m. PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

Who will be the presenters of Miss USA 2023?

Keltie Knight (talk show host)

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (talk show host)

Jordan Kimball (former The Bachelor contestant)

Morgan Romano (Miss United States 2022)

Who are the judges of Miss USA 2023?

Patrick Starrr (beauty entrepreneur and founder of One/Size Beauty)

Nicole Miller (fashion designer and businesswoman)

Vivica A. Fox (actress, director, producer and businesswoman)

Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian (model, philanthropist and businesswoman)

Where to vote for my favorite candidate for Miss USA 2023?

To vote for one of the 51 participants of Miss USA 2023 you must go to missusa.com/peoples-choice/. You only have until Thursday, September 28 to do so.

What will be the tests for the Miss USA 2023 contestants?

The 51 participants of the Miss USA 2023 pageant must pass the swimsuit and evening dress tests and the traditional interview with the judges. In this way, added to the counting of votes by viewers that were carried out until September 28, the new beauty queen will be chosen.

Who is Morgan Romano, the current Miss USA?

Morgan Romano, Miss USA 2022, is passionate about STEM education for children. She spends her free time volunteering with Project Scientist, an after-school program that offers high-quality STEM curriculum to girls.

Morgan is an alumni of the University of South Carolina, where she graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 2020. She is an applications engineer at R.E. Mason in Charlotte, North Carolina.

During her year, Morgan plans to expand her “Outside the Box” initiative, which provides science kits to classrooms, children’s hospitals, libraries and students in need. She also focuses on spreading the message that it is okay to fully accept who you are, whatever that may be. Morgan hopes to set an example by wearing the Miss USA crown and being a woman in STEM.

Where to buy tickets to attend Miss USA 2023?

People who wish to attend the finals of Miss Teen USA and Miss USA Universe 2023 must enter the Ticketmaster.com portal to purchase the corresponding tickets.

Prices are as follows:

$100

$125

$175

$250

$300

Who are the 51 candidates for Miss USA 2023?West Virginia

Complete list of the 51 beauty pageant contestants representing all 50 states of the United States:

Miss USA 2023 candidates Estado Edad Sophie Burzynski Alabama 21 Jordan Naylor Alaska 25 Candace Kanavel Arizona 27 Mackenzie Hinderberger Arkansas 24 Tianna Clark California 27 Jordyn McKey North Carolina 25 Kirby Elizabeth Self South Carolina 23 Arianna Lemus Colorado 27 Karla Aponte Rocque Connecticut 27 Monni Nyaribo North Dakota 27 Amber Hulse South Dakota 23 Noa Mills Delaware 25 Cassie Baloue Distritc of Columbia 25 Caroline Dixon Florida 25 Rachel Russaw Georgia 24 Savannah Gankiewicz Hawái 27 Hannah Menzner Idaho 27 Samantha Eliott Illinois 22 Haley Jordan Begay Indiana 25 Grace Keller Iowa 24 Haley Berger Kansas 22 Madalyne Kinnett Kentucky 21 Sylvia Masters Luisiana 27 Juliana Morehouse Maine 23 Savena Mushinge Maryland 26 Annika Sharma Massachusetts 22 Alexis Fagan-Williams Michigan 22 Sarah Anderson Minnesota 20 Sydney Russell Misisipi 24 Autumn Black Misuri 24 Madyson Rigg Montana 26 Mimi Wood Nebraska 23 Josie Stephens Nevada 28 Derby Chukwudi New Jersey 25 Rachelle Di Stasio New York 26 Britney Lane New Hampshire 26 Bianca Wright New Mexico 28 Mackenzie Schutt Ohio 27 Liv Walbeck Oklahoma 21 Manju Bangalore Oregon 25 Jasmine Daniels Pensilvania 26 Mary Malloy Rhode Island 26 Regan Ringler Tennessee 25 Lluvia Alzate Texas 26 Noelia Voigt Briceño 23 Jenna Howlett Vermont 21 Ashley Williams Virginia 24 Nevaeh Harmon West Virginia 21 Samantha Gallia Washington 25 Alexis Loomans Wisconsin 21 Beck Bridger Wyoming 27

Who are the favorites to win Miss USA 2023?

Alabama - Sophie Burzynski

Arizona - Candace Kanavel

Arkansas - Mackenzie Hinderberger

California - Tianna Clark

Florida - Caroline Dixon

Iowa - Grace Lynn Keller

Kentucky - Madalyne Kinnett

Luisiana - Sylvia Masters

Maine - Juliana Morehouse Locklear

Minnesota - Sarah Anderson

New York - Rachelle Di Stasio

North Carolina - Jordyn McKey

Tennessee - Regan Ringler

Texas - Lluvia Alzate

Utah - Noelia Voigt

Virginia - Ashley Williams

Latest Miss USA winners

2022: R’Bonney Gabriel (actual Miss Universo)

2022: Morgan Romano

2021: Elle Smith

2020: Asya Branch

2019: Cheslie Kryst

2018: Sarah Rose Summers

2017: Kára McCullough

2016: Deshauna Barber

2015: Olivia Jordan

2014: Nia Sánchez

2013: Erin Brady

2012: Olivia Culpo (Ganadora del Miss Universo)

Miss USA 2023 FAQ

Can Miss USA participate if she is married? Thanks to a rule change introduced last year that allows married women to participate in the pageant, reigning Miss Maine USA Juliana Morehouse will be the first contestant with this marital status to compete in the beauty pageant.

When will the grand final of Miss Universe 2023 be?

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe 2023 will take place on Saturday, November 18 at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador, capital of El Salvador.

What channel is The CW on near me to watch Miss USA 2023?

There are nearly 200 stations affiliated with The CW in the US, so finding one in your area shouldn’t be difficult. Here, we list 50 major cities and the cable, satellite, and antenna TV options available for each.

What channel is The CW in California?

Bakersfield

Local affiliate channel: 17.2

DirecTV Channel: 17

Dish Channel: 17

Xfinity Channel: 17

Fresno

Local affiliate channel: 59

DirecTV Channel: 59

Dish Channel: 59

Xfinity Channel: 59

Los Angeles

Local affiliate channel: 5

DirecTV Channel: 5

Dish Channel: 5

Spectrum Channel: 5

Sacramento

Local affiliate channel: 31

DirecTV Channel: 31

Dish Channel: 31

Xfinity Channel: 31

San Diego

Local affiliate channel: 8.2

Cox Channel: 8

DirecTV Channel: 8

Dish Channel: 8

Spectrum Channel: 8

San Francisco

Local affiliate channel: 44

DirecTV Channel: 44

Dish Channel: 44

Xfinity Channel: 44

San José

Local affiliate channel: 44

DirecTV Channel: 44

Dish Channel: 44

Spectrum Channel: 44

Xfinity Channel: 44

What channel is The CW in Florida?

Fort Lauderdale

Local affiliate channel: 39.1

DirecTV Channel: 39

Dish Channel: 39

Xfinity Channel: 39

Jacksonville

Local affiliate channel: 17

DirecTV Channel: 17

Dish Channel: 17

Xfinity Channel: 17

Miami

Local affiliate channel: 39

DirecTV Channel: 39

Dish Channel: 39

Xfinity Channel: 39

Orlando

Local affiliate channel: 18

DirecTV Channel: 18

Dish Channel: 18

Spectrum Channel: 18

Xfinity Channel: 18

Tampa

Local affiliate channel: 44

DirecTV Channel: 44

Dish Channel: 44

Spectrum Channel: 44

Xfinity Channel: 44

What channel is The CW in Nevada?

Las Vegas

Local affiliate channel: 33

Cox Channel: 33

DirecTV Channel: 33

Dish Channel: 33

What channel is The CW in New York?

Bronx

Local affiliate channel: 11

DirecTV Channel: 11

Dish Channel: 11

Optimum Channel: 11

Spectrum Channel: 11

Brooklyn

Local affiliate channel: 11

DirecTV Channel: 11

Dish Channel: 11

Optimum Channel: 11

Spectrum Channel: 11

Buffalo

Local affiliate channel: 11

DirecTV Channel: 11

Dish Channel: 11

Spectrum Channel: 11

New York

Local affiliate channel: 11

DirecTV Channel: 11

Dish Channel: 11

Optimum Channel: 11

Spectrum Channel: 11

What channel is The CW in Texas?

Austin

Local affiliate channel: 54

DirecTV Channel: 54

Dish Channel: 54

Spectrum Channel: 54

Dallas

Local affiliate channel: 33

DirecTV Channel: 33

Dish Channel: 33

Optimum Channel: 33

Spectrum Channel: 33

Xfinity Channel: 33

El Paso

Local affiliate channel: 7.7

DirecTV Channel: 7

Dish Channel: 7

Spectrum Channel: 7

Ft. Worth

Local affiliate channel: 33

DirecTV Channel: 33

Dish Channel: 33

Spectrum Channel: 33

Houston

Local affiliate channel: 39

DirecTV Channel: 39

Dish Channel: 39

Spectrum Channel: 39

Xfinity Channel: 39

San Antonio

Local affiliate channel: 4.2

DirecTV Channel: 4

Dish Channel: 4

Spectrum Channel: 4