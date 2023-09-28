Schedules, channels and list of candidates for Miss USA 2023 that will take place next Friday, September 29 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Nevada. (Photo: Instagram / Miss USA)
Schedules, channels and list of candidates for Miss USA 2023 that will take place next Friday, September 29 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Nevada. (Photo: Instagram / Miss USA)

Miss USA 2023, organized once again by businesswoman Anne Jakrajutatip’s JKN Global Group, will feature the participation of 51 candidates representing the 50 states of the United States and the District of Columbia in the search for the successor to Morgan Romano, who replaced to R’ Bonney Gabriel after resigning from her Miss Universe activities for personal reasons. In this note you will be able to learn the details about the beauty pageant that is highly tuned by North American citizens.

“We eagerly await the opportunity to present viewers with a modern, progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition, and we look forward to when this year’s deserving champions are crowned,” Laylah Rose, president and CEO of the organization Miss USA and Teen USA, stated in a press release.

Where to watch Miss USA 2023 contest? Date, time, TV channel and streaming


EVENTMISS USA 2023
DATEFriday, September 29
TV CHANNELThe CW (United States)
LOCATIONGrand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada (United States)
TIME8 pm ET | 7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT
WEB SITEmissusa.com
Current queen of Miss USA

When and where is Miss USA 2023?

The 72nd edition of Miss USA will be held this Friday, September 29, at the luxurious Grand Sierra Resort hotel, located in Reno County, state of Nevada (United States).

How to watch Miss USA 2023 on TV or Streaming?

has been confirmed by Anne Jakrajutatip to broadcast Miss USA 2023 on both cable operators and streaming services in all 50 states of the United States.

“I am incredibly excited about collaborating with The CW to broadcast the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. “We eagerly await the opportunity to present viewers with a modern, progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition, and we look forward to the moment when our new beauty queen is crowned,” said Anne Jakrajutatip.

Cable services to watch The CW in the United States:

  • Xfinity Choice ($20/monthly)
  • Spectrum: Select ($59.99/monthly)
  • DISH: America’s Top 120 ($79.99/monthly)
  • DIRECTV: ENTERTAINMENT ($64.99/monthly)

Streaming services to watch The CW in the United States:

  • YouTube TV: $64.99 per month.
  • Hulu + Live TV: $69.99 - $75.99/monthly
  • fuboTV: $74.99 - $94.99/monthly
  • DIRECTV STREAMING: $69.99 - $149.99/monthly

What time does Miss USA 2023 start in the United States?

Miss USA 2023 starts at 8 pm ET (7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT) in the 50 states of the United States. Check the time zone to see the beauty gala in your city.

Time50 states of the United States
8:00 p. m. ET (UTC-5)Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut.
7:00 p. m. CT (UTC-6)Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama.
6:00 p. m. MT (UTC-7)Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona.
5:00 p. m. PT (UTC-8)Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

Who will be the presenters of Miss USA 2023?

  • Keltie Knight (talk show host)
  • Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (talk show host)
  • Jordan Kimball (former The Bachelor contestant)
  • Morgan Romano (Miss United States 2022)

Who are the judges of Miss USA 2023?

  • Patrick Starrr (beauty entrepreneur and founder of One/Size Beauty)
  • Nicole Miller (fashion designer and businesswoman)
  • Vivica A. Fox (actress, director, producer and businesswoman)
  • Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian (model, philanthropist and businesswoman)

Where to vote for my favorite candidate for Miss USA 2023?

To vote for one of the 51 participants of Miss USA 2023 you must go to . You only have until Thursday, September 28 to do so.

What will be the tests for the Miss USA 2023 contestants?

The 51 participants of the Miss USA 2023 pageant must pass the swimsuit and evening dress tests and the traditional interview with the judges. In this way, added to the counting of votes by viewers that were carried out until September 28, the new beauty queen will be chosen.

Who is Morgan Romano, the current Miss USA?

Morgan Romano, Miss USA 2022, is passionate about STEM education for children. She spends her free time volunteering with Project Scientist, an after-school program that offers high-quality STEM curriculum to girls.

Morgan is an alumni of the University of South Carolina, where she graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 2020. She is an applications engineer at R.E. Mason in Charlotte, North Carolina.

During her year, Morgan plans to expand her “Outside the Box” initiative, which provides science kits to classrooms, children’s hospitals, libraries and students in need. She also focuses on spreading the message that it is okay to fully accept who you are, whatever that may be. Morgan hopes to set an example by wearing the Miss USA crown and being a woman in STEM.

Where to buy tickets to attend Miss USA 2023?

People who wish to attend the finals of Miss Teen USA and Miss USA Universe 2023 must enter the portal to purchase the corresponding tickets.

Prices are as follows:

  • $100
  • $125
  • $175
  • $250
  • $300

Who are the 51 candidates for Miss USA 2023?West Virginia

Complete list of the 51 beauty pageant contestants representing all 50 states of the United States:

Miss USA 2023 candidatesEstadoEdad
Sophie BurzynskiAlabama21
Jordan NaylorAlaska25
Candace KanavelArizona27
Mackenzie HinderbergerArkansas24
Tianna ClarkCalifornia27
Jordyn McKeyNorth Carolina25
Kirby Elizabeth SelfSouth Carolina23
Arianna LemusColorado27
Karla Aponte RocqueConnecticut27
Monni NyariboNorth Dakota27
Amber HulseSouth Dakota23
Noa MillsDelaware25
Cassie BaloueDistritc of Columbia25
Caroline DixonFlorida25
Rachel RussawGeorgia24
Savannah GankiewiczHawái27
Hannah MenznerIdaho27
Samantha EliottIllinois22
Haley Jordan BegayIndiana25
Grace KellerIowa24
Haley BergerKansas22
Madalyne KinnettKentucky21
Sylvia MastersLuisiana27
Juliana MorehouseMaine23
Savena MushingeMaryland26
Annika SharmaMassachusetts22
Alexis Fagan-WilliamsMichigan22
Sarah AndersonMinnesota20
Sydney RussellMisisipi24
Autumn BlackMisuri24
Madyson RiggMontana26
Mimi WoodNebraska23
Josie StephensNevada28
Derby ChukwudiNew Jersey25
Rachelle Di StasioNew York26
Britney LaneNew Hampshire26
Bianca WrightNew Mexico28
Mackenzie SchuttOhio27
Liv WalbeckOklahoma21
Manju BangaloreOregon25
Jasmine DanielsPensilvania26
Mary MalloyRhode Island26
Regan RinglerTennessee25
Lluvia AlzateTexas26
NoeliaVoigt Briceño23
Jenna HowlettVermont21
Ashley WilliamsVirginia24
Nevaeh HarmonWest Virginia21
Samantha GalliaWashington25
Alexis LoomansWisconsin21
Beck BridgerWyoming27

Who are the favorites to win Miss USA 2023?

  • Alabama - Sophie Burzynski
  • Arizona - Candace Kanavel
  • Arkansas - Mackenzie Hinderberger
  • California - Tianna Clark
  • Florida - Caroline Dixon
  • Iowa - Grace Lynn Keller
  • Kentucky - Madalyne Kinnett
  • Luisiana - Sylvia Masters
  • Maine - Juliana Morehouse Locklear
  • Minnesota - Sarah Anderson
  • New York - Rachelle Di Stasio
  • North Carolina - Jordyn McKey
  • Tennessee - Regan Ringler
  • Texas - Lluvia Alzate
  • Utah - Noelia Voigt
  • Virginia - Ashley Williams

Latest Miss USA winners

  • 2022: R’Bonney Gabriel (actual Miss Universo)
  • 2022: Morgan Romano
  • 2021: Elle Smith
  • 2020: Asya Branch
  • 2019: Cheslie Kryst
  • 2018: Sarah Rose Summers
  • 2017: Kára McCullough
  • 2016: Deshauna Barber
  • 2015: Olivia Jordan
  • 2014: Nia Sánchez
  • 2013: Erin Brady
  • 2012: Olivia Culpo (Ganadora del Miss Universo)

Miss USA 2023 FAQ

  • Can Miss USA participate if she is married? Thanks to a rule change introduced last year that allows married women to participate in the pageant, reigning Miss Maine USA Juliana Morehouse will be the first contestant with this marital status to compete in the beauty pageant.

When will the grand final of Miss Universe 2023 be?

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe 2023 will take place on Saturday, November 18 at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador, capital of El Salvador.

What channel is The CW on near me to watch Miss USA 2023?

There are nearly 200 stations affiliated with The CW in the US, so finding one in your area shouldn’t be difficult. Here, we list 50 major cities and the cable, satellite, and antenna TV options available for each.

What channel is The CW in California?

Bakersfield

  • Local affiliate channel: 17.2
  • DirecTV Channel: 17
  • Dish Channel: 17
  • Xfinity Channel: 17

Fresno

  • Local affiliate channel: 59
  • DirecTV Channel: 59
  • Dish Channel: 59
  • Xfinity Channel: 59

Los Angeles

  • Local affiliate channel: 5
  • DirecTV Channel: 5
  • Dish Channel: 5
  • Spectrum Channel: 5

Sacramento

  • Local affiliate channel: 31
  • DirecTV Channel: 31
  • Dish Channel: 31
  • Xfinity Channel: 31

San Diego

  • Local affiliate channel: 8.2
  • Cox Channel: 8
  • DirecTV Channel: 8
  • Dish Channel: 8
  • Spectrum Channel: 8

San Francisco

  • Local affiliate channel: 44
  • DirecTV Channel: 44
  • Dish Channel: 44
  • Xfinity Channel: 44

San José

  • Local affiliate channel: 44
  • DirecTV Channel: 44
  • Dish Channel: 44
  • Spectrum Channel: 44
  • Xfinity Channel: 44

What channel is The CW in Florida?

Fort Lauderdale

  • Local affiliate channel: 39.1
  • DirecTV Channel: 39
  • Dish Channel: 39
  • Xfinity Channel: 39

Jacksonville

  • Local affiliate channel: 17
  • DirecTV Channel: 17
  • Dish Channel: 17
  • Xfinity Channel: 17

Miami

  • Local affiliate channel: 39
  • DirecTV Channel: 39
  • Dish Channel: 39
  • Xfinity Channel: 39

Orlando

  • Local affiliate channel: 18
  • DirecTV Channel: 18
  • Dish Channel: 18
  • Spectrum Channel: 18
  • Xfinity Channel: 18

Tampa

  • Local affiliate channel: 44
  • DirecTV Channel: 44
  • Dish Channel: 44
  • Spectrum Channel: 44
  • Xfinity Channel: 44

What channel is The CW in Nevada?

  • Las Vegas
  • Local affiliate channel: 33
  • Cox Channel: 33
  • DirecTV Channel: 33
  • Dish Channel: 33

What channel is The CW in New York?

Bronx

  • Local affiliate channel: 11
  • DirecTV Channel: 11
  • Dish Channel: 11
  • Optimum Channel: 11
  • Spectrum Channel: 11

Brooklyn

  • Local affiliate channel: 11
  • DirecTV Channel: 11
  • Dish Channel: 11
  • Optimum Channel: 11
  • Spectrum Channel: 11

Buffalo

  • Local affiliate channel: 11
  • DirecTV Channel: 11
  • Dish Channel: 11
  • Spectrum Channel: 11

New York

  • Local affiliate channel: 11
  • DirecTV Channel: 11
  • Dish Channel: 11
  • Optimum Channel: 11
  • Spectrum Channel: 11

What channel is The CW in Texas?

Austin

  • Local affiliate channel: 54
  • DirecTV Channel: 54
  • Dish Channel: 54
  • Spectrum Channel: 54

Dallas

  • Local affiliate channel: 33
  • DirecTV Channel: 33
  • Dish Channel: 33
  • Optimum Channel: 33
  • Spectrum Channel: 33
  • Xfinity Channel: 33

El Paso

  • Local affiliate channel: 7.7
  • DirecTV Channel: 7
  • Dish Channel: 7
  • Spectrum Channel: 7

Ft. Worth

  • Local affiliate channel: 33
  • DirecTV Channel: 33
  • Dish Channel: 33
  • Spectrum Channel: 33

Houston

  • Local affiliate channel: 39
  • DirecTV Channel: 39
  • Dish Channel: 39
  • Spectrum Channel: 39
  • Xfinity Channel: 39

San Antonio

  • Local affiliate channel: 4.2
  • DirecTV Channel: 4
  • Dish Channel: 4
  • Spectrum Channel: 4
