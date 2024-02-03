The 2024 GRAMMYs are coming! Here’s How to Watch and What to Expect from Music’s Biggest Night! With the full list of nominations released last november, the excitement is already building for the 66th GRAMMY Awards. Get ready for a star-studded show with new categories, exciting performances, and unforgettable moments this Sunday, February 4th.

If you want to find out what TV channel and streaming service will broadcast this event, check this guide full of details such as the starting time, the red carpet, the full list of nominations and the winners of the most prestigious and significant awards in the music industry worldwide presented by the Recording Academy of the United States.

Some of the most anticipated moments of the night are the musical performances of Dua Lipa, SZA, Travis Scott or Billy Joel, in addition to the special broadcast of U2, who will hold the first live act from the Sphere tech venue in Las Vegas.

Watch the 2024 GRAMMYs Live on CBS & Paramount+!

Witness Music’s Biggest Night live on Sunday, February 4th via CBS Television Network and Paramount+ streaming. If you are a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscriber, you will enjoy a live stream with your local CBS affiliate feed, plus on-demand viewing in the US, but if you are a Paramount+ Essential subscriber, you will not have live stream access, but you can watch it on-demand starting February 5th (US only).

Watch the 2024 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony

Enjoy the star-studded 2024 GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony streaming live on February 4th! Witness this special event where the majority of the awards categories will be awarded and the exclusive performances by nominees like Adam Blackstone and Larkin Poe, and special GRAMMY moments before the main telecast. Catch it all for free on live.GRAMMY.com or YouTube, hosted by Justin Tranter and featuring presenters like Patti Austin, Carly Pearce, and more. Tune in at 12:30 PM PT/3:30 PM ET for the full GRAMMY experience!

Full-access pass to the 2024 GRAMMYs with live.GRAMMY.com

To enhance your GRAMMY experience, the Recording Academy has launched an improved version of live.GRAMMY.com. This dynamic and expansive online platform provides music fans with a backstage view into Music’s Biggest Night. You can watch all the highlights from the 2024 GRAMMYs in one place before, during, and even after the telecast.

The platform features a multi-screen livestream that you can control, giving you access to GRAMMY performances, acceptance speeches, the GRAMMY Live From The Red Carpet livestream special, the full Premiere Ceremony livestream, behind-the-scenes backstage moments, and much more.

Additionally, live.GRAMMY.com provides exclusive articles, performances, interviews, and videos, giving you an exclusive, behind-the-scenes peek into this year’s official GRAMMY Week celebrations. The platform also offers a multi-camera video feed that gives fans a true 360-view into the GRAMMY Awards.

Don't miss the 2024 GRAMMY Awards! Music's Biggest Night returns Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. | Video by youtube.com/@RecordingAcademys