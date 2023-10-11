Find out how can you watch the friendly match between England and Australia. | Crédito: Composición
and face off at Wembley Stadium for a rare friendly match this Friday, October 13 at 7:45pm (local time). In total, the Three Lions have played the Socceroos on seven occasions, winning four times and drawing twice, but only two of those fixtures have come on english soil (one at Sunderland in 2016 and the other at West Ham’s Upton Park in 2003).

The english team is warming up for next summer’s Euros after producing a convincing victory in a friendly away to Scotland last time out and is the big favourite ahead of the match, but Australia is an opponent to be considered after reaching the knockouts at the last World Cup and preparing to return to Qatar for the Asian Cup in January.

England vs. Australia: date, kick-off and venue

MATCHENGLAND VS. AUSTRALIA
DATEFriday, October 13 2023
KICK-OFF7:45 p.m. (local time)
VENUEWembley Stadium in Wembley, London
STREAMINGFox Soccer Plus (US)
TVChannel 4 (UK)
US TIME ZONE11:45 a.m. PT | 12:45 p.m. MT | 1:45 p.m. CT | 2:45 p.m. ET

England vs. Australia: USA schedule

With the United States having four time zones (ET, PT, CT and MT), England vs. Australia will have different times per city.

TIMEUNITED STATES CITIES
1:45 p.m. AT (UTC-4)U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico (San Juan)
2:45 p.m. ET (UTC-5)West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut
1:45 p.m. CT (UTC-4)Wisconsin, Texas (Most of the state), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama
12:45 p.m. MT (UTC- 7)Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona
11:45 a.m. PT (UTC-8)Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California

What time does England vs. Australia kick off?

This match between England and Australia at Wembley Stadium begins on Friday, Octuber 13 at 2:45 p.m. (CT) local time in Miami, Florida; 11:45 a.m. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRYDATEKICK-OFF TIME
USA / CANFriday, October 1311:45 a.m. PT
USA / CANFriday, October 1312:45 p.m. MT
USA / CANFriday, October 131:45 p.m. CT
USA / CANFriday, October 132:45 p.m. ET
United Kingdom (UK)Friday, October 147:45 p.m. BST
AustraliaSaturday, October 145:45 a.m. AEST
IndiaSaturday, October 140:45 a.m. IST
Hong KongSaturday, October 142:45 a.m. HKT
MalaysiaSaturday, October 142:45 a.m. MYT
SingaporeSaturday, October 142:45 a.m. SGT
New ZealandSaturday, October 147:45 a.m. NZST
SpainSaturday, Octuber 148:45 p.m. CEST
GermanySaturday, October 148:45 p.m. CEST
ItalySaturday, October 148:45 p.m. CEST
FranceSaturday, October 148:45 p.m. CEST
Puerto RicoFriday, October 132:45 p.m. AST
Dominican RepublicFriday, October 132:45 p.m. AST
MexicoFriday, October 132:45 p.m. AST

England vs. Australia live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this friendly match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

REGIONTVSTREAMING
USA-Fox Soccer Plus
CanadaDAZN
India--
Brazil-Star+
Mexico-
Malaysia--

What time and where to watch England vs. Australia in Florida?

Starting at 2:45 p.m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the England vs. Australia game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch England vs. Australia in New York?

Starting at 2:45 p.m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of New York will be able to watch the England vs. Australia game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch England vs. Australia in Texas?

Starting at 1:45 p.m. CT, the latin citizens of the state of Texas will be able to watch the England vs. Australia game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch England vs. Australia in California?

Starting at 11:45 a.m. PT, the latin citizens of the state of California will be able to watch the England vs. Australia game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

