England and Australia face off at Wembley Stadium for a rare friendly match this Friday, October 13 at 7:45pm (local time). In total, the Three Lions have played the Socceroos on seven occasions, winning four times and drawing twice, but only two of those fixtures have come on english soil (one at Sunderland in 2016 and the other at West Ham’s Upton Park in 2003).

The english team is warming up for next summer’s Euros after producing a convincing victory in a friendly away to Scotland last time out and is the big favourite ahead of the match, but Australia is an opponent to be considered after reaching the knockouts at the last World Cup and preparing to return to Qatar for the Asian Cup in January.

England vs. Australia: date, kick-off and venue

MATCH ENGLAND VS. AUSTRALIA DATE Friday, October 13 2023 KICK-OFF 7:45 p.m. (local time) VENUE Wembley Stadium in Wembley, London STREAMING Fox Soccer Plus (US) TV Channel 4 (UK) US TIME ZONE 11:45 a.m. PT | 12:45 p.m. MT | 1:45 p.m. CT | 2:45 p.m. ET

England vs. Australia: USA schedule

With the United States having four time zones (ET, PT, CT and MT), England vs. Australia will have different times per city.

TIME UNITED STATES CITIES 1:45 p.m. AT (UTC-4) U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico (San Juan) 2:45 p.m. ET (UTC-5) West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut 1:45 p.m. CT (UTC-4) Wisconsin, Texas (Most of the state), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama 12:45 p.m. MT (UTC- 7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona 11:45 a.m. PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California

What time does England vs. Australia kick off?

This match between England and Australia at Wembley Stadium begins on Friday, Octuber 13 at 2:45 p.m. (CT) local time in Miami, Florida; 11:45 a.m. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICK-OFF TIME USA / CAN Friday, October 13 11:45 a.m. PT USA / CAN Friday, October 13 12:45 p.m. MT USA / CAN Friday, October 13 1:45 p.m. CT USA / CAN Friday, October 13 2:45 p.m. ET United Kingdom (UK) Friday, October 14 7:45 p.m. BST Australia Saturday, October 14 5:45 a.m. AEST India Saturday, October 14 0:45 a.m. IST Hong Kong Saturday, October 14 2:45 a.m. HKT Malaysia Saturday, October 14 2:45 a.m. MYT Singapore Saturday, October 14 2:45 a.m. SGT New Zealand Saturday, October 14 7:45 a.m. NZST Spain Saturday, Octuber 14 8:45 p.m. CEST Germany Saturday, October 14 8:45 p.m. CEST Italy Saturday, October 14 8:45 p.m. CEST France Saturday, October 14 8:45 p.m. CEST Puerto Rico Friday, October 13 2:45 p.m. AST Dominican Republic Friday, October 13 2:45 p.m. AST Mexico Friday, October 13 2:45 p.m. AST

England vs. Australia live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this friendly match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

REGION TV STREAMING USA - Fox Soccer Plus Canada DAZN India - - Brazil - Star+ Mexico - Malaysia - -

What time and where to watch England vs. Australia in Florida?

Starting at 2:45 p.m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the England vs. Australia game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch England vs. Australia in New York?

Starting at 2:45 p.m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of New York will be able to watch the England vs. Australia game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch England vs. Australia in Texas?

Starting at 1:45 p.m. CT, the latin citizens of the state of Texas will be able to watch the England vs. Australia game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch England vs. Australia in California?

Starting at 11:45 a.m. PT, the latin citizens of the state of California will be able to watch the England vs. Australia game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.