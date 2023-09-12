Germany and France will play an international friendly match this Tuesday, September 12 at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in the city of Dortmund with a view to the next Euro 2024. The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. BST; 9:00 p.m. CEST) and will feature soccer stars such as Thomas Müller and Kylian Mbappé. Check here TV channels, predictions and schedules to watch the game in California, Florida, Washington, New York and Texas.

The ‘Die Mannschaft’ is going through the worst moment in its football history at the national team level. They only recorded 4 wins in their last 17 games. The recent 4-1 loss to Japan caused the German Football Federation (DFB in German language) to fire coach Hansi Flick. For this reason, Rudi Völler, Sandro Wagner and Hannes Wolf will be in charge of assuming the position in the match against France. Thomas Müller and Julian Brandt will start the game.

France wants to regain the throne of Europe and will go with the best of its squad to this match against Germany. Mbappé, Dembélé and Kolo Muani were confirmed by coach Didier Deschamps in the previous conference. ‘Les Bleus’ beat Ireland 2-0 at the Parc des Princes in Paris with goals from Aurélien Tchouaméni and Marcos Thuram. They occupy the first position in group B with 15 points above the Netherlands (9) and Greece (9) in the qualification for the Euro Cup.

How to watch the game Germany vs. France

GAME GERMANY VS. FRANCE DATE Tuesday, Sept. 12 TIME 3:00 p. m. ET | 2:00 p. m. CT | 1:00 p. m. MT | 12:00 p. m. PT TV TBA LIVE STREAM ViX LOCATION Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund (Germany) ODDS Germany +188; Draw: +260; France +110

Who will win today, Germany or France?

Vote for your favorite team.

Loading...

What time does Germany vs. France kick off?

This match between Germany and France at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium begins on Tuesday, September 12 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 12:00 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Tuesday, Sept. 12 3 p. m. ET USA / CAN Tuesday, Sept. 12 2 p. m. CT USA / CAN Tuesday, Sept. 12 1 p. m. MT USA / CAN Tuesday, Sept. 12 12 p. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Wenesday, Sept. 13 8 p. m. BST Australia Wenesday, Sept. 13 5 a. m. AEST India Wenesday, Sept. 13 1 a. m. IST Hong Kong Wenesday, Sept. 13 3 a. m. HKT Malaysia Wenesday, Sept. 13 3 a. m. MYT Singapore Wenesday, Sept. 13 3 a. m. SGT New Zealand Wenesday, Sept. 13 7 a. m. NZST France Tuesday, Sept. 12 9 p. m. CEST Germany Tuesday, Sept. 12 9 p. m. CEST Italy Tuesday, Sept. 12 9 p. m. CEST Spain Tuesday, Sept. 12 9 p. m. CEST Puerto Rico Tuesday, Sept. 12 3 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Tuesday, Sept. 12 3 p. m. AST México Tuesday, Sept. 12 1 p. m. CST

Germany vs. France live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this game of the international friendly match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Germany vs. France in USA?

You can live stream the International Friendly match between Germany and France on ViX+.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Germany vs. France in United Kingdom?

You can live stream the International Friendly match between Germany vs. France on Viaplay UK.

Where and how to live stream Germany vs. France in India?

You can live stream the International Friendly match between Germany and France on SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 and JioTV.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Germany vs. France in New Zealand?

You can live stream the International Friendly match between Germany and France on TBA.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Germany vs. France in Australia?

You can live stream the International Friendly match between Germany and France on TBA.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Germany vs. France in Saudi Arabia?

You can live stream the International Friendly match between Germany and France on beIN Sports HD 1, TOD and beIN Sports CONNECT.

What time and where to watch Germany vs. France in Florida?

Starting at 3:00 p. m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Germany vs. France game live, online and in real time on PPV on ViX Plus from the cities like Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Germany vs. France in Nueva York?

Starting at 3:00 p.m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Germany vs. France game live, online and in real time on ViX Plus from the cities like Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch Germany vs. France in Texas?

Starting at 2:00 p.m. CT, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Germany vs. France game live, online and in real time on PPV on ViX Plus from the cities like Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch Germany vs. France in Arizona?

Starting at 3:00 p.m. MT, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Germany vs. France game live, online and in real time on PPV on ViX Plus from the cities like Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbet, Tempe, Peoria and Surprise.

What time and where to watch Germany vs. France in California?

Starting at 12:00 p.m. PT, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Germany vs. France game live, online and in real time on PPV on ViX Plus from the cities like Los Ángeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

What time and where to watch Germany vs. France from Washington DC?

Starting at 12:00 p.m. PT, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Germany vs. France game live, online and in real time on PPV on ViX Plus from the cities like Seattle, Bellevue, Spokane, Tacoma, Redmond, Aberdeen and Olympia.

International Friendly Starting Lineups

Germany possible lineup: Ter Stegen; Henrichs, Sule, Rudiger, Gosens; Kimmich, Gross, Gundogan, Brandt, Muller; Gnabry.

Ter Stegen; Henrichs, Sule, Rudiger, Gosens; Kimmich, Gross, Gundogan, Brandt, Muller; Gnabry. France possible lineup: Maignan; Pavard, Saliba, Disasi, T Hernandez; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Griezmann; Coman, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Alemania se prepara para jugar ante Francia. (Video: Twitter)